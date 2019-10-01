More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Why are we surprised by Man United’s worst start in 30 years?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
The stat about this being “Manchester United’s worst start to a season” seems to  have cropped up at about this point in each of the last few seasons.

But we are all still surprised when we’re told that this is their worst start to a campaign in 30 years, and their worst-ever in the Premier League era.

Why?

The 1-1 draw at home against Arsenal on Monday showcased just how far this team has to go to become genuine top four contenders, let alone title contenders, once again. Yes, they have been hit by injuries to key players such as Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba early in the season, but that doesn’t excuse the basic mistakes they continue to make and the general lack of quality on show, especially against Arsenal.

If you’re Tottenham, Chelsea or even West Ham and Leicester, you’d fancy your chances of finishing above United this season.

The Red Devils have been a ship drifting through the ocean without a clear plan or direction for over six years. And now United have essential been taking on water and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed one leaky old sieve to try and keep them afloat.

They spent over $190 million this summer on three new exciting players — Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all made a big difference — but that investment probably needed to be doubled as five or six key new signings were needed.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday Night Football, former United captain and legend Roy Keane was asked if Solskjaer should remain in charge.

“100 per cent. They’ve given him the job and the contract, so support him and let him get on with it,” Keane said. “Give him a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You can bet your life there is. But they have to persevere.”

United have improved defensively, despite errors costing them dear, but going forward they haven’t scored more than once since the opening day of the season. The high-pressing style has yet to develop and there is no clear plan with this United side, as even their counter-attacking style hasn’t developed.

With their finances at an all-time high, Ed Woodward will argue he’s doing his job. But is he?

As our analyst Robbie Mustoe clearly points out, they’ve spent nearly $1 billion since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and now Solskjaer is saying this is a rebuilding process. He is right, it is.

But how has it taken six years and an obscene amount of money being spent to get to this point?

  • There has been no clear direction or plan with player recruitment
  • No cohesion in terms of managerial appointments
  • A clear playing style hasn’t been selected
  • The structure at the top of the club hasn’t changed to fall in line with the modern game
  • Woodward is too involved in key player recruitment deals

Solskjaer and his players can only do so much. The squad isn’t good enough and needs plenty of new additions to shine.

He is trying to solve the issues left behind by David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, while also bringing through youngsters and creating a new identity. All while being told a top four finish is the minimum requirement.

Solskjaer’s coaching resume is a limited one and he now seems to be treading water, along with his players, after just two wins from their opening seven games. There are calls for patience and Solskjaer will probably get a full season in charge to prove his worth. But will United be any further along when May rolls around?

When we assess the overall quality of their squad, their limitations with forward players and a manager who is in way over his head, we shouldn’t be surprised by this poor start to the season.

But we are because this is Manchester United. A club steeped in success with Sir Alex, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and every other club legend in-between giving their opinions on what is going on.

But United struggling is the new norm and unless something drastic changes in terms of a new technical director being in charge or even more money being pumped into the playing squad, things aren’t going to change anytime soon.

Dortmund admit Sancho will leave soon

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Borussia Dortmund have admitted that teenage sensation Jadon Sancho won’t be around for too much longer.

The 19-year-old is now a regular for England and has been a key player for Dortmund since arriving in 2017.

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, sporting director Michael Zorc said that he doesn’t expected Sancho to remain at Dortmund for many years to come as Premier League giants continue to circle to sign the exciting winger.

“No decision has been made,” Zorc said. “But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years. He has taken this positive development (at Dortmund). I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs. We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.”

“He’s an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he’s always a footballer, but he’s always setting new limits,” Zorc said. “He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation.”

Zorc had previously admitted that Sancho’s representatives had met with Man United, while Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said they turned down an offer from a “super club” for Sancho this summer.

His creativity and pace out wide is one thing, but he delivers goals and assists on a regular basis and is a very smart player who keeps the ball well and makes intelligent runs.

Sancho displaced Christian Pulisic from the Dortmund starting lineup last season (that sound you can hear is USMNT fans grinding their teeth…) and has scored 18 goals and added 29 assists in 64 appearances for the German giants over the last two seasons.

The Londoner has been linked with a move to Manchester United on multiple occasions in the past and the former Watford and Man City youngster would probably cost close to $150 million in the current market. He’s that good.

Man United need someone of Sancho’s quality and they are willing, and desperate enough, to pay the big bucks to sign him.

Sancho was very smart here. He knew it would take him four or five years to break through at Man City and become a regular, no matter how good he is. He went to Dortmund and has become one of the first names on their teamsheet and is ripping it up in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

These comments suggest one thing: Dortmund will keep cherry-picking top young talent from across the world, and in particular England, and give them chances right away. Then they will make huge profits, just like they did with Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and many others.

Champions League score predictions: Week 2

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
The second matchday of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage is here, and three of the four Premier League clubs will be hoping to kick on.

Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham hosting Bayern, reigning champions Liverpool welcoming Jesse March’s Sazlburg, Chelsea heading to Lille and Man City hosting Dinamo Zagreb.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group A
Galatasaray 1-2 PSG
Real Madrid 5-1 Club Brugge

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Bayern Munich
Red Star Belgrade 2-2 Olympiacos

Group C
Atalanta 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Man City 4-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Group D
Juventus 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Wednesday

Group E
Liverpool 4-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Genk 1-3 Napoli

Group F
Slavia Prague 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 2-0 Inter Milan

Group G
Leipzig 2-1 Lyon
Zenit 2-1 Benfica

Group H
Lille 1-2 Chelsea
Valencia 2-2 Ajax

VIDEO: Every goal from Premier League Matchweek 7

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
ICYMI, there were plenty of goals and drama across the Premier League during Matchweek 7.

And that’s where we come in.

Click play on the video above to watch every single goal scored in the PL across the last few days, and you will then be caught up on all of the action.

US Soccer opposes USWNT request for class certification

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation has filed a motion opposing the U.S. women’s national team request to certify the players’ lawsuit seeking equitable pay as a class action.

The women filed its motion for class certification on Sept. 11, asking the court to include all players called up to the national team in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named. U.S. Soccer filed its response to the request on Monday night.

Twenty-eight players, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, sued U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation compared to players on the men’s national team.

U.S. Soccer maintains that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result. Men’s team players are paid largely by appearance and performance, while the contract for the women’s team includes provisions for health care and other benefits, as well as salaries in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The federation argued in its motion Monday that four players for the U.S. team – Morgan, Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn – were each paid more than the highest paid player on the men’s national team in four years over the period between 2014-2019. The four earned more even when NWSL salaries were removed, the motion said.

U.S. Soccer maintains that because those players made more they lack the standing to represent a class.

Representatives for the players did not immediately respond to comment Monday night.

The motion says the four players made more in 2015, and then from 2017-2019 than the highest-paid men’s player in each of those years.

The men’s team did not make the field for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and had fewer matches, and therefore fewer call-ups and training camps from 2017-18. The team has also transitioned to new coach Gregg Berhalter, who was hired last December.

The women’s team won this year’s World Cup in France and had additional games leading up to the event, including qualification matches. The women also won the World Cup in 2015. The team also played in victory tour matches following those World Cup victories.

The lawsuit accused the federation of paying players on the women’s team less than similarly situated male national team players on a per game basis.

Following a failed attempt to mediate the matter, a May 5 trial date was set in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

