Bernardo Silva charged by FA over Mendy tweet

Bernardo Silva faces a ban from playing after being charged by the English Football Association.
The Manchester City midfielder was charged by the FA on Wednesday after posting a message on his Twitter account on September 22 with a photo of close friend and City teammate Benjamin Mendy next to a mascot for Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.
He posted the message “Guess who?” above the photos before deleting it and then saying “Can’t even joke with a friend these days… You Guys…”
In a statement the FA confirmed Silva has been charged after breaching rule E3.
“Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on September 22, 2019. It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.”
“It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or color and/or ethnic origin. The midfielder has until 9 October 2019 to provide a response.”
Silva has been defended by both Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling, with the former launching impassioned defenses of Silva on more than one occasion over the past 10 days.
That has led to heavy criticism of Guardiola and his handling of the situation.
Silva will now have to either accept the charge or request a personal hearing, as it is believed he has already written to the FA along with Mendy who said he was not offended by the tweet.
An independent panel would set the punishment for Silva, with any incident of on-field discrimination automatically seeing a six-game ban imposed. Due to this being an off-field incident, different rules are likely to apply.
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Newcastle United — Possibly the least effective midfield, or tactical deployment of one, we’ve seen in some time. Maybe Fabian Schar is the answer, but 37.6 percent possession over the course of a season is abysmal. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 5-0 at Leicester City Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET v. Manchester United
19. Watford — Moving up onlybecause Newcastle was that bad against Leicester, but look below to see some serious hope for the Hornets. They just aren’t finishing, but are producing more key passes than everyone besides Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Those will turn into goals, you’d think. Last week: 20 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 2-0 at Wolves Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United
18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Aaron Mooy has looked a lot better in his last two starts. Can the former Huddersfield Town midfielder be the one to unlock the Seagulls attack? Last week: 18 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Lost 2-0 at Chelsea Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs
17. Norwich City — Something to monitor as the weather gets colder and the pitch compacted: The Canaries are only attacking directly through the middle of the pitch on 17 percent of plays. Last week: 13 Season high: 10 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa
16. Wolves — And exhale. Wolves finally get their win and not a moment too soon with a Man City trip ahead of them. With two days less rest than the reigning champs, Sunday could be a long day. Last week: 17 Season high: 7 Season low: 17 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Watford Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Man City
15. Aston Villa — Why do I believe Villa is ultimately going to emerge from the fire into another Premier League season? Dean Smith‘s men lead the league in shots blocked and crosses blocked per game. While that means they are giving up a lot of attempts, that full-blooded desperation is going to pay off (or break an arm). Last week: 11 Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Burnley Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City
14. Everton — A much better looking side against City, but that’s kinda the frustrating life for Everton supporters. Sure, you got up for the big boys. Can you get up for a trip to Burnley? Also, to answer trivia from the Palace ranking, Seamus Coleman (!!) is second in the Premier League in successful dribbles this season. Last week: 14 Season high: 5 Season low: 14 Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Man City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley
13. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men move from a near miss against Spurs to a match with in-form but potentially weary Chelsea. Shock on the cards at St. Mary’s? Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Lost 2-1 at Spurs Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Chelsea
12. Burnley — Completing 64.2 percent of its passes, Burnley continues to defy the laws of logic, statistics, everything. Chris Wood is big. Last week: 12 Season high: 5 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Aston Villa Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton
11. Sheffield United — We just love that Chris Wilder wasn’t content that his side deserved a point against the leaders. Can likely move two wins clear of the drop zone with a win at Vicarage Road. Last week: 10 Season high: 10 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Liverpool Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford
10. Crystal Palace — WilfriedZaha‘s 32 successful dribbles are the most in the Premier League. Non-Palace fun fact. I’ll give you 50 chances to guess who’s second and like my odds (but the answer is in this post). Last week: 15 Season high: 10 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United
9. Manchester United — Please, for all of our sakes, get Anthony Martial healthy. Last week: 9 Season high: 2 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Arsenal Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Newcastle United
8. Tottenham Hotspur — A team in no man’s land, where several players need to be axed and the manager probably wants a new experience. The fullback corps is a mess. Last week: 8 Season high: 2 Season low: 8 Last match: Won 2-1 v. Saints Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton
7. Arsenal — How about this stat: Arsenal is spending 33 percent of every match in its own third, the third-highest percentage in the league. That’s not legendary when your defense is so leaky. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Bournemouth
6. Bournemouth — Six is a good number for the Cherries, who’ve scored half of their 12 goals from set pieces. Probably deserved a win over West Ham, but probably doesn’t move you up the table. Last week: 6 Season high: 6 Season low: 17 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. West Ham Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal
5. West Ham United — The Irons move from week-to-week with different tests of mettle. This week, it’s whether they can go about their business and handle a decent Palace team at home. Last week: 5 Season high: 5 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Bournemouth Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace
4. Chelsea — Is this week the Blues climb back into the Top Four? Last week: 7 Season high: 4 Season low: 12 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Brighton Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Southampton
3. Leicester City — Brendan Rodgers has his men playing on fire (in a good way). Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the Premier League in tackles this season. Ndidi is also leading the league in interceptions (23) and is performing on an N’Golo Kante level so far this season. Huge match on Saturday. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Won 5-0 v. Newcastle United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool
2. Manchester City — On pace to score 146 Premier League goals this season. Take out the 8-star performance against Watford, and it’s a 120-goal pace. That’s 14 more than their record. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 3-1 at Everton Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves
1. Liverpool — Since the Reds are getting the job done and look a complete team, how about a seemingly ugly stat that shows how important fullbacks are to Liverpool’s attack? Trent Alexander-Arnold has lost possession a league-best 184 times, 28 more than second place Lucas Digne. Andrew Robertson is 7th with 136.
Obviously, this is because they have the ball a lot and are counted on tactically to put the ball into danger areas — look at where they rank in terms of accurate opposition half passes, stunning stuff — but wow.
Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 1-0 at Sheffield United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Leicester City
NICE, France (AP) French soccer club Nice says it has fired one of its players for stealing the watch of a teammate from the locker room.
Nice says the contract of 18-year-old foward Lamine Diaby Fadiga was canceled on Tuesday with immediate effect “following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room.”
The club says “above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, Nice cannot and will not accept such behavior that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family.”
Diaby Fadiga, who has played for France’s youth teams, was in his third season with Nice’s senior side.
Dolberg, a striker from Denmark, joined Nice from Dutch club Ajax in the offseason.
American manager Jesse Marsch leads Red Bull Salzburg into Anfield on Tuesday for a UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool, and he understands well that the building his team is walking into is half-cauldron, half-cathedral.
In fact, both managers are making Anfield a character in the story of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. ET kickoff.
“The lads were given a day off on Sunday. He hasn’t committed a crime other than eating chips in the back of a cab, which is probably a bit out of order for the cabbie, but on a serious note what he has done from my point of view is be naive to be out on that evening in the buildup to a Champions League game.”
Sounds like Barkley’s going to get some leeway from his boss, who will need an improved showing out of the former Everton man if he wants to collect points in France.
In Spain, there will be a huge clash between Antonio Conte‘s well-running Inter Milan and a challenged Barcelona who is facing turmoil on-and-off the pitch but did pick up a much-needed win over the weekend.
Finally, there’s one more American likely to make a UCL appearance on Wednesday, though the bigger story here will be whether Ajax’s Sergino Dest is named in Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT squad.
Dest, 18, only made a substitute’s appearance against Groningen at the weekend and is a likely starter at Valencia. The right back played left back for Berhalter during the last international break, but expressed hesitance to commit to the USMNT when the Netherlands could come knocking. If he accepts a call-up for the CONCACAF Nations League games next week, he could be cap-tied to the USMNT for life.
UCL on Wednesday
12:55 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague v. Borussia Dortmund
Genk v. Napoli
3 p.m. ET
Liverpool v. Red Bull Salzburg
Lille v. Chelsea
Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Benfica
Valencia v. Ajax
Barcelona v. Inter Milan
RB Leipzig v. Lyon