Klopp reacts to roller coaster win over Red Bull Salzburg

Jurgen Klopp is taking lessons from Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg, and he hopes his side’s blown 3-0 lead gives a little too much confidence to his weekend rivals in the Premier League.
“I am sure Brendan Rodgers thinks if we protect like we did tonight then Jamie Vardy will probably run through five times alone on the goalkeeper,” Klopp said.
Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET match with Leicester City at Anfield was always going to be a huge test for the Reds. The Foxes are playing extremely well and will not have the added obstacle of a midweek Champions League match to tax its squad.
Liverpool’s defense was an incredible strength last season, but Wednesday’s concessions bring them to 13 goals conceded in 12 games across all competitions.
That’s not terrible for a lot of teams, but the Reds had raised their bar. Now teams know there will be chances. Just look at Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder‘s reaction to not getting a result at the weekend.
Klopp knows Liverpool will have to reassert its reputation at the back.
“They scored their goal, then at half-time we tried to adjust but all the goals they scored – first goal, we lost the ball easy; second or third goal, we lost the ball easy. Counter-attacks when you are 3-1 up makes not a lot of sense. But it happened. It was a very important lesson for us tonight, but I prefer massively to learn it in the game than after the game because if we would have lost 4-3 it would have been the same lesson. But now we won 4-3, so three points and a lot to learn from. So I’m fine. I knew before we have to improve a lot, now everybody knows it.”