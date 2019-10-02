Paul Pogba out injured for Man United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba is out injured for Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, as the French midfielder has aggravated a foot injury he suffered in August.

Pogba, 26, returned to the team last week as he played against Rochdale in the League Cup, then against Arsenal on Monday in the 1-1 draw in the Premier League, but against the Gunners he looked far from fully fit.

Ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad heading to the Netherlands, United released the following statement on Pogba’s injury.

“Following a specialist’s opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August. Updates will follow in due course.”

This update suggests Pogba is being rested for the midweek game in order to be fit to play against Newcastle United on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United are also without Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, with Wan-Bissaka struggling with tonsilitis as he missed the draw with Arsenal.

If you include Pogba, United are missing four of their starting lineup through injury and with just two wins from their opening seven games of the league season, you have to feel a little sorry for Solskjaer. He has trimmed his United squad on purpose and has plenty of youngsters getting experience as back ups and the likes of Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe are now being thrust into the spotlight.

Solskjaer’s side travel to Newcastle on Sunday and anything other than a convincing win at St James’ Park will leave the Red Devils going into the international break with a nasty taste in their mouth.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports