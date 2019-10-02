Premier League announce Pemsel as new chief executive

The Premier League have appointed David Pemsel as its new chief executive, with the appointment approved unanimously at a special meeting of shareholders.
Pemsel, 51, is currently CEO of Guardian Media Group (GMG) and has been with GMG for eight years.
The Premier League Nominations Committee, led by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, selected Pemsel after previously appointing Susanna Dinnage who then decided to turn down the role.
Pemsel will take up his role “no later than April 2022” and current interim chief executive Richard Masters will continue to led the PL in the meantime.
“I am thrilled to have been offered this incredible opportunity. The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and I am very excited to be a key part of that,” Pemsel said. “As a football fan, I understand just how important the game is to supporters and our national identity and I am honored to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation… Now is the perfect time for me to take on the next challenge. I am really looking forward to meeting the team and working with them on the evolution of the Premier League.”
Pemsel replaces long-time PL chief executive Richard Scudamore who stepped down in December 2018 after 19 years at the top.
Cardiff City have confirmed they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being ordered by FIFA to pay the first instalment of $6.5 million to Nantes for striker Emiliano Sala.
Sala signed for Cardiff in January but was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel on Jan. 21. He was flying to Cardiff to being training with his new team after completing his $18.4 million transfer to the then Premier League club.
Nantes had complained to FIFA that Cardiff hadn’t paid them the first instalment for Sala, as the Welsh side claimed it wasn’t legally binding and the two clubs met FIFA in Switzerland last week.
FIFA then ordered Cardiff to pay the transfer fee for Sala, and the Bluebirds have released the following statement as they confirmed they will appeal to CAS.
“Following FIFA’s update on their announcement regarding the transfer of Emiliano Sala, Cardiff City Football Club will be launching an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Cardiff City FC is extremely disappointed at the decision of the Players Status Committee to award against the club. It would appear the committee has reached its conclusion on a narrow aspect of the overall dispute, without considering the full documentation presented by Cardiff City FC to FIFA.
“Nevertheless there remains clear evidence that the transfer agreement was never completed in accordance with multiple contractual requirements which were requested by Nantes, thereby rendering it null and void. We shall be appealing to CAS in order to seek a decision which considers all of the relevant contractual information and provides clarity on the full legal situation between our two clubs.”
Cardiff added that “this is a complex matter, which includes ongoing civil and criminal considerations both in the UK and abroad, which will likely have an impact on the validity of the transfer. It is therefore vital that a comprehensive judgement is reached following a full assessment and review of the facts.”
Paul Pogba is out injured for Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, as the French midfielder has aggravated a foot injury he suffered in August.
Pogba, 26, returned to the team last week as he played against Rochdale in the League Cup, then against Arsenal on Monday in the 1-1 draw in the Premier League, but against the Gunners he looked far from fully fit.
Ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad heading to the Netherlands, United released the following statement on Pogba’s injury.
“Following a specialist’s opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August. Updates will follow in due course.”
This update suggests Pogba is being rested for the midweek game in order to be fit to play against Newcastle United on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
United are also without Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, with Wan-Bissaka struggling with tonsilitis as he missed the draw with Arsenal.
If you include Pogba, United are missing four of their starting lineup through injury and with just two wins from their opening seven games of the league season, you have to feel a little sorry for Solskjaer. He has trimmed his United squad on purpose and has plenty of youngsters getting experience as back ups and the likes of Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe are now being thrust into the spotlight.
Solskjaer’s side travel to Newcastle on Sunday and anything other than a convincing win at St James’ Park will leave the Red Devils going into the international break with a nasty taste in their mouth.
Bernardo Silva faces a ban from playing after being charged by the English Football Association.
The Manchester City midfielder was charged by the FA on Wednesday after posting a message on his Twitter account on September 22 with a photo of close friend and City teammate Benjamin Mendy next to a mascot for Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.
He posted the message “Guess who?” above the photos before deleting it and then saying “Can’t even joke with a friend these days… You Guys…”
In a statement the FA confirmed Silva has been charged after breaching rule E3.
“Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on September 22, 2019. It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.”
“It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or color and/or ethnic origin. The midfielder has until 9 October 2019 to provide a response.”
Silva has been defended by both Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling, with the former launching impassioned defenses of Silva on more than one occasion over the past 10 days.
That has led to heavy criticism of Guardiola and his handling of the situation.
Silva will now have to either accept the charge or request a personal hearing, as it is believed he has already written to the FA along with Mendy who said he was not offended by the tweet.
An independent panel would set the punishment for Silva, with any incident of on-field discrimination automatically seeing a six-game ban imposed. Due to this being an off-field incident, different rules are likely to apply.
The Superclasico serving as Copa Libertadores semifinal got off to a pro-River Plate start, as Los Millonarios beat Boca Juniors 2-0 in the semifinal first leg on Tuesday.
Rafael Santos Borre converted a 7th minute penalty, and Ignacio “Nacho” Fernandez scored in the 70th minute as River takes a two-goal advantage back across Buenos Aires.
Fernandez’s goal was the 29-year-old’s first in nine career matches against Boca (He had posted two assists). He had been linked with a move to LA Galaxy earlier this year.
The second leg is Oct. 22 at Boca. The other semifinal kicks off Wednesday, with Gremio hosts Flamengo in an all-Brazil affair.