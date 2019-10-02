Premier League announce Pemsel as new chief executive

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League have appointed David Pemsel as its new chief executive, with the appointment approved unanimously at a special meeting of shareholders.

Pemsel, 51, is currently CEO of Guardian Media Group (GMG) and has been with GMG for eight years.

The Premier League Nominations Committee, led by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, selected Pemsel after previously appointing Susanna Dinnage who then decided to turn down the role.

Pemsel will take up his role “no later than April 2022” and current interim chief executive Richard Masters will continue to led the PL in the meantime.

“I am thrilled to have been offered this incredible opportunity. The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and I am very excited to be a key part of that,” Pemsel said. “As a football fan, I understand just how important the game is to supporters and our national identity and I am honored to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation… Now is the perfect time for me to take on the next challenge. I am really looking forward to meeting the team and working with them on the evolution of the Premier League.”

Pemsel replaces long-time PL chief executive Richard Scudamore who stepped down in December 2018 after 19 years at the top.

