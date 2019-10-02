More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

UCL wrap: Suarez leads Barca comeback; Ajax rocks Valencia

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League has completed two rounds, and we have some surprise names atop the groups in Europe.

You could say they go from A to Z.

Ajax and Zenit Saint-Petersburg top their groups after two matches, while Borussia Dortmund has managed a tiebreaking lead over Barcelona.

Lille 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP

Liverpool 4-3 Red Bull Salzburg — RECAP | Salah reacts

There’s plenty of time to play, but the UCL showed us some more fun on Wednesday.

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Inter took an early lead at the Camp Nou, threatening to thrust Barcelona deeper into internal turmoil, but Luis Suarez showed that he’s got plenty in the tank.

The Uruguayan scored twice, the second off a Lionel Messi assist, to offset Lautaro Martinez’s second minute goal and send Barca level on points with Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier scored with Lyon’s only shots on target, a pretty fortunate win against Bundesliga opposition.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 3-1 Benfica

Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun scored, with Zenit also collecting an own goal en route to a three-goal lead. Raul de Tomas scored late, but the damage had bene done and Zenit joined Lyon on four points.

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Ajax sent a statement in Spain, getting goals from Hakim Ziyech, Quincy Promes, and returning Donny van de Beek to move to 2-0 on the campaign despite selling some top talents this summer. Dutch-American teen Sergino Dest went 90 minutes at right back for the visitors.

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Thirty-one shots produced nothing on the score board, as Genk joined Salzburg in telling the big boys that Group E isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

The Achraf Hakimi show saw the 20-year-old Moroccon cap off two lightning quick counters to move BVB onto the same footing as Barcelona after two match days.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool trident saved his defense blushes after Red Bull Salzburg erased a three-goal deficit at Anfield.

Salah scored early and added the winner after Salzburg turned the 3-0 into a 3-3, joining Sadio Mane’s opening goal and two Roberto Firmino assists on the score sheet.

The Egyptian superstar complimented Salzburg for their effort in the comeback, but admitted that the Reds suffered a little. From the BBC:

“When we were winning by three, we need to score fourth, and fifth, and No. 6. It’s a little bit tough because the human mind is a little bit okay, ‘We’re gonna win now’ but they made the game tough for us but I’m happy to score the fourth goal.”

Andy Robertson scored Liverpool’s other goal, his second in 89 appearances, and Salah was pleased.

“He finally scored,” Salah said. “He doesn’t score a lot but he works so hard for the team and we’re all really happy for him.”

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah‘s second goal saved his defense blushes as Liverpool threw away a 3-0 lead at Anfield before finding all three points in a 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Salah was joined by Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane on the score sheet, and Roberto Firmino had two key assists in the win.

Hee-Chan Hwang scored a goal and an assist en route to 3-3, with young phenom Erling Braut Haland delivering a goal off the bench.

Takumi Minamino also scored for Salzburg, who has the same amount of points as Liverpool. Napoli leads the group with four points.

Three things we learned

1. Liverpool defense needs to get back to basics: Virgil Van Dijk is a tower, a force, a marvel… and just as capable as any other defender of being sent to the concessions stands by a sick cut. Hwang Hee-Chan cooked up the Dutch center back to fire Salzburg back to within two after Salah had stake the Reds to a 3-0 lead.

Perhaps “Van Dijk on Ice” is a fitting way to make a point that may not hold up. Liverpool has now played 12 matches this season and kept clean sheets in just three of them, allowing 13 goals. One clean sheet was against MK Dons, the other two versus Burnley and Sheffield United. Clean sheets don’t matter that much, we suppose, when you’re running teams off the pitch, but the chances have been there and this team has so far been less sound than its predecessor.

2. Salah, Mane, Firmino sensational: The Egyptian King delivered a poacher’s goal off a rebound in the first half before darting onto a Firmino flick to restore Liverpool’s lead in the second. Mane scored the sensational early marker off another Firmino assist, and could’ve easily had it 5-3.

The Reds’ most electric players were on it on Wednesday, and should not be paying for their meals tonight.

3. Marsch enjoys the moment: The twice-capped USMNT midfielder from Wisconsin looked set to see the reverse of a tournament-opening 6-2 score line, but full credit to Marsch’s men in a deserved come back. When the match hit 3-3, Salzburg was out-shooting Liverpool (again, this was at Anfield). The coach celebrated the second and third goals with vigor, leaping into his players’ celebrations at the equalizer. Even in the loss, he’ll be the toast of Austria tonight.

Man of the Match: Salah — Over Firmino, and just.

Liverpool was ready to go from Moment No. 1, with Mane blazing down the left side to work a 1-2 with Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian used perfect speed to cue up Mane’s show.

The Reds earned their second goal via fullback to fullback love, with

Hwang pulled a goal back for Salzburg in the most electric of fashions, putting Van Dijk on skates before finishing for 3-1.

Hwang could’ve easily made it 3-2 on a dynamic team move in the 53rd minute, but flubbed his effort well wide of the goal.

And then it was 3-2, with Minimino belting a bouncing shot past Adrian with Liverpool ignoring an entire half of the field.

Marsch was feeling it now, and introduced leading scorer Erling Braut Haland. The youngster took advantage of half-effort stuff from Van Dijk and Joe Gomez to make it 3-3.

The Reds turned to their stars to deliver the victory, as Mane’s backheel to Salah turned into a partially cleared cross. Firmino soon flicked Salah on goal for 4-3 and Liverpool’s first points of the tournament.

Willian’s vicious volley gets Chelsea win at Lille

AP Photo/Michel Spingler
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
Chelsea earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday in France, taking their first three points of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

Tammy Abraham and Willian scored for the Blues, while Fikayo Tomori had a strong day at the back and also produced an assist.

Willian’s goal came on his 300th Chelsea appearance.

Victor Osimhen scored Lille’s goal, the Ligue 1 side still without a point following a 3-0 loss to Ajax in the group stage opener.

Three things we learned

1. Tomori is the true story: The Calgary-born defender was everywhere for Chelsea, and he has to be getting a phone call from Gareth Southgate at some point soon. His assist on the goal was obviously important, but he held sway over the game with five tackles and 13 duels won.

2. Willian delivers the win: You know how sometimes a ball is hit so hard it appears to shrink in size? That’s the sort of venom-dripping volley Willian delivered for the win.

Mason Mount didn’t have his best day, but substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi cued up this goal for Willian as a pair of wingers delivered the difference.

3. Pulisic, Barkley left home: Frank Lampard had a laugh about Ross Barkley‘s off-field issue with the cops over the weekend, but left the Englishman behind for the trip to France. Christian Pulisic was also out of the 18 after admitting to our own Joe Prince-Wright that he wasn’t sure what he needed to do to get into the Starting XI. Not a good time right now for the American star.

Man of the Match: Tomori

Either Abraham or Mason Mount could’ve scored the opener, beating the line to Fikayo Tomori’s incisive cross.

But set pieces can really sting, and Jonathan Bamba’s corner kick was met by a powerful Osimhen header to make it 1-1.

The Blues controlled the proceedings in France, but needed Willian’s vicious late volley to deliver the three points.

Electric Mane gives Liverpool early lead against Salzburg

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Sadio Mane followed up a disrespectful dribble with a respectful celebration after scoring to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool hosted Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday, Mane suiting up against side for whom he produced 45 goals and 32 assists in 87 games from 2012-14.

Mane dribbled toward the heart of the 18 and played a 1-2 with Roberto Firmino before spinning a shot past Salzburg keeper

Mane limited his goal celebration to a post-finish prayer, as he revealed earlier this week that he regularly supports Salzburg.

Andy Robertson knifed a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross home just over 15 minutes later to make it 2-0.