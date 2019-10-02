UCL wrap: Suarez leads Barca comeback; Ajax rocks Valencia

The UEFA Champions League has completed two rounds, and we have some surprise names atop the groups in Europe.
You could say they go from A to Z.
Ajax and Zenit Saint-Petersburg top their groups after two matches, while Borussia Dortmund has managed a tiebreaking lead over Barcelona.
Lille 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP
Liverpool 4-3 Red Bull Salzburg — RECAP | Salah reacts
There’s plenty of time to play, but the UCL showed us some more fun on Wednesday.
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan
Inter took an early lead at the Camp Nou, threatening to thrust Barcelona deeper into internal turmoil, but Luis Suarez showed that he’s got plenty in the tank.
The Uruguayan scored twice, the second off a Lionel Messi assist, to offset Lautaro Martinez’s second minute goal and send Barca level on points with Borussia Dortmund.
RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier scored with Lyon’s only shots on target, a pretty fortunate win against Bundesliga opposition.
Zenit Saint-Petersburg 3-1 Benfica
Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun scored, with Zenit also collecting an own goal en route to a three-goal lead. Raul de Tomas scored late, but the damage had bene done and Zenit joined Lyon on four points.
Valencia 0-3 Ajax
Ajax sent a statement in Spain, getting goals from Hakim Ziyech, Quincy Promes, and returning Donny van de Beek to move to 2-0 on the campaign despite selling some top talents this summer. Dutch-American teen Sergino Dest went 90 minutes at right back for the visitors.
Genk 0-0 Napoli
Thirty-one shots produced nothing on the score board, as Genk joined Salzburg in telling the big boys that Group E isn’t going to be a walk in the park.
Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
The Achraf Hakimi show saw the 20-year-old Moroccon cap off two lightning quick counters to move BVB onto the same footing as Barcelona after two match days.