USMNT roster announced: No Dest; Yedlin, Bradley return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Berhalter named his 26-man USMNT roster on Wednesday, as the U.S. men’s national team face Canada and Cuba in October in their first CONCACAF Nations League.

[ MORE: Pulisic talks to JPW about Chelsea frustrations ]

One of the big surprises is Ajax’s Sergino Dest not being called up after making his international debut for the USMNT last month. Since then the Dutch-American defender has been approached by the Dutch national team as Ronald Koeman is keen to secure his services.

“I understand there is going to be a lot of attention surrounding the availability of Sergino in this next camp,” Berhalter said. “I’ve had conversations with Sergino, the conversations were positive, and the content of these conversations is going to remain private.”

DeAndre Yedlin returns from injury, while Michael Bradley is included in this squad after being left off the September roster. 18-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson of the Philadelphia Union receives his first full international call-up.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is once again included in the squad and he will welcome the game time after being an unused sub in four of the Blues’ last five games in all competitions. Center back John Brooks is missing through injury but Matt Miazga does return to the squad after his injury in September.

The USMNT play Cuba on Friday Sept. 11 in Washington D.C. and Canada on Tuesday Sept. 15 in Toronto.

Below is the squad in full.

USMNT roster for October

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 61/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 16/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 8/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 13/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 10/0), Matt Miazga (Reading/ENG; 17/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 36/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 59/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 150/17), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 11/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 15/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 32/13), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 16/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0)

FORWARDS (7): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 115/42), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 28/5), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 7/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 35/6), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 9/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 53/10)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports