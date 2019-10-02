More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USMNT’s Pulisic left out of Chelsea’s squad v. Lille

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Okay, USMNT fans, you can start to worry a little now.

After being an unused sub in four of Chelsea’s last five games, Christian Pulisic has been left out of the Blues’ 18-man matchday squad for the first time since arriving at the Premier League club.

Frank Lampard hasn’t included the U.S. men’s national team playmaker in Chelsea’s squad for their UEFA Champions League clash at Lille on Wednesday.

Pulisic told us at weekend that it was “very frustrating” not playing a single minute across the last three Premier League games and their UCL opener against Valencia.

Lampard has previously said that Pulisic will get “ample opportunities” moving forward, but right now Willian, Pedro, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all ahead of him in terms of the wingers at Chelsea’s disposal.

This is a little worrying for Pulisic and USMNT fans, as the last time he played in the PL was against Sheffield United on Aug. 31.

After a good run of matches in August, he assisted in games against Norwich in the PL and Liverpool in the Super Cup final. But since then his lone assist, and minutes, came in the 7-1 win over fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

In that game against Grimsby Pulisic struggled and he now finds himself struggling to get into the matchday squad.

LIVE, UCL: Liverpool v. Salzburg, Lille v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage is back, as Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea are both in action on Tuesday and looking to bounce back after defeats in Week 1.

Reigning European champs Liverpool host RB Salzburg as Jurgen Klopp locks horns with American coach Jesse Marsch on the sidelines. After their defeat at Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo in the opening group stage clash, Liverpool have to get back on track. As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard‘s young side head to Lille after losing their opening group stage game at home against Valencia. The Blues will be expected to beat Lille, but the French side are very dangerous.

A beauty of a game takes place in Group F, as Barcelona host Inter Milan with Antonio Conte‘s high-flying Inter hoping to get the better of Lionel Messi and Co. After draws for both teams in their opening games of the group stage, things are set up perfectly for a classic at the Nou Camp.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group E
Liverpool v. Red Bull Salzburg

Group F
Barcelona v. Inter Milan

Group G
Leipzig v. Lyon
Zenit v. Benfica

Group H
Lille v. Chelsea
Valencia v. Ajax

Things will get worse for Tottenham Hotspur

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
The morning after the night before can often bring solace and understanding as to what happened.

But in the case of Tottenham Hotspur’s 7-2 shellacking at the hands of Bayern Munich, it suggests things are about to get a whole lot worse before they get better.

Their humbling home defeat was perhaps a little harsh on Spurs, who had led early on and played well against Bayern in the first half. But the way they capitulated in the second half showcased why Mauricio Pochettino has been a surly, uncharacteristically sinister individual in recent months.

Spurs are in big, big trouble.

No away wins since January in the Premier League and just nine victories in their last 28 games in all competitions is a consistent slide which Pochettino seems unable to stop.

Squad harmony has evaporated, as the plucky upstarts tag which drove them on over the past five years has vanished.

These are players now entering or just past their prime who believe they belong in the top four of English football rather than fighting and scrapping every season to prove themselves. That is dangerous.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are in the final years of their deals. So too is Christian Eriksen who wants to leave. Danny Rose is on his way out too. Dele Alli has totally lost his form.

That is why this feeling of negativity and disharmony won’t disappear quickly. If anything, it will get worse. Fingers will get pointed at one another. Pochettino will chop and change the time to find solutions. With ever damaging defeat more questions will arise and be asked about letting the likes of Kieran Trippier leave, or why Eriksen wasn’t sold, or what on earth is going on with Alli.

“It’s going to be a tough season, I told you that months ago,” Pochettino said. “After the Champions League final it was a chapter closed and the club need to start a new chapter. This defeat is not going to change my opinion. You need to show your quality like a man first.”

Losing in the League Cup to Colchester United last week was followed up by a gritty win against Southampton after going down to 10 men but the mistakes that Spurs are making in defense are catching them cold and Pochettino just can’t turn around a feeling of things unraveling.

Tottenham seem like a team no longer on the rise but one which has reached its goal of delivering top four finishes for five-straight seasons as they prepared for life in their new stadium. This squad is crumbling after overachieving season after season since Pochettino arrived in 2014.

It has all gone a bit stale for the Argentine coach at Spurs and that drive, that extra edge which knit this upcoming team together is gone.

There are many reasons why that has happened, but what you can’t ignore is that it has been happening gradually since January. Their fairytale run to the UEFA Champions League final papered over the cracks. Pochettino uses that defeat to Liverpool in Madrid as the end of his original project and the start of a new one.

But why did it need to be that way? Because he knew this squad was coming towards, or at, the end of its cycle.

Four of their next five Premier League games are away from home (trips to Brighton, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham are up next) and with UCL games against Red Star Belgrade home and away coming up, this is a pivotal period in how their season will pan out.

In his press conferences Pochettino claims of being treated unfairly and an agenda against Spurs, but he is well liked by neutrals and so too are Spurs.

To see this project hurtling out of control is painful for Pochettino and Daniel Levy, Spurs’ chairman who has put several financial restraints on the club as they moved into their stunning new stadium. A lack of investment and failure to lock players down to new long-term deals has ripped the heart and ambition out of this project.

It can be rescued and there is no need for knee-jerk reactions following a single heavy defeat, but the signs are there that things will get worse before they get better at Spurs. Clearing the squad of players who are no longer committed to the project will take time and whether or not Pochettino has the energy for another huge overhaul remains to be seen.

Especially with Real Madrid and Manchester United glancing over at Spurs’ demise gleefully.

Pochettino has known this was coming for some time. Levy has been ignoring it. And, deep down, most of Tottenham’s fans have been turning a blind eye at the downward trend.

Spurs have yet to hit rock bottom. That’s the most worrying thing about this slump.

Liverpool fined for ineligible player, not kicked out of League Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Liverpool have been fined $246,000 for fielding an ineligible player in the League Cup third round clash at MK Dons last week.

Half of that fine will be suspended until the end of next season, say the English Football League.

Jurgen Klopp brought Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 22, off the bench in the 2-0 win at MK Dons, but he did not have international clearance to play after returning from a loan spell at Extremadura in 2018-19.

Chirivella had not played for Liverpool for over three years before coming on against MK Dons, and Liverpool had previously admitted a potential administrative error over his international transfer certificate (ITC).

There were fears that Liverpool may be kicked out of the competition but they will now face Arsenal in the last 16 at Anfield on Oct. 29.

Dest takes time to decide: USMNT or Netherlands?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
A Dutch-American defender not being called up to the U.S. men’s national team squad for their October games is causing quite a stir.

[ MORE: Full USMNT October squad ]

After making his USMNT debut last month Sergino Dest, 18, was not expected to be included in Gregg Berhalter’s squad for their CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba this month.

The matches against Canada and Cuba are competitive, so if the Ajax academy product played he would be tied to the USMNT at international level.

It has been revealed that Dest and Berhalter have spoken at length about the situation and reports suggest that Dest said he would turn down a call-up for the October international window to keep his options open.

“I understand there is going to be a lot of attention surrounding the availability of Sergino in this next camp,” Berhalter said. “I’ve had conversations with Sergino, the conversations were positive, and the content of these conversations is going to remain private.”

The Netherlands are said to have spoken to Dest at length in recent weeks, with head coach Ronald Koeman meeting with him in Amsterdam.

Dest has played for the U.S. throughout youth international level, and his versatility has been key for both the U17 and U20 teams.

He has burst onto the scene this season for Ajax, becoming the starting right back for the Dutch champions.

With the Netherlands ranked 13th in the world and runners up in the UEFA Nations League tournament over the summer, the pull of playing alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt for the foreseeable future may be too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Dest was born in the Netherlands but obviously has a strong affinity to the U.S. so this is not an easy decision. At all.

It is smart for him to take his time, and he isn’t likely to play for the USMNT again until March when their next friendly games roll around.

Sergino Dest may well end up being the ‘one that got away’ and USMNT fans will be muttering his name under their breath in years to come as their lack of depth defensively and in the full back areas is a real issue.

But just like Giuseppe Rossi playing for Italy, or on the flip side Jermaine Jones, John Brooks and Fabian Johnson playing for the USMNT, it is all about where Dest sees the best fit for him.

There’s no getting away from the fact that if he chose to play for the Netherlands it may take him a little longer to become a regular with Denzil Dumfries their starting right back. If he chooses to play for the USMNT he will be a regular for the next decade if his career continues on the current trajectory.

This isn’t an easy decision. But what would you do if you were Dest?

Play for one of the most storied national teams in history who look to be on the cusp of a golden generation with Memphis Depay, de Ligt, van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong all alongside you?

Or take a chance on a team which may well struggle to reach the 2022 World Cup and are probably as far away from being competitive on the world stage as they have been at any point in the last two decades?

If you back yourself to become a world-class center back, you pick the Netherlands.