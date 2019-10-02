More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

WATCH: Jesse Marsch reacts to yellow card, Salzburg’s fight back at Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jesse Marsch continues to make a name for himself, as the Red Bull Salzburg manager oversaw a valiant comeback effort at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The American saw his team down 3-0 but rally to equalize against the European champions. Mohamed Salah denied Salzburg its point, but not its honor.

[ MORE: Match recap | Salah reacts ]

“There’s more pride,” Marsch said (see video below). “The game is an important lesson and story for us. We talked a lot about having confidence and not being afraid and going after the opponent and the first half we didn’t really play like us.

“We had a couple tactical things to talk about at halftime but the biggest message was, ‘Come on, let’s play like us. Let’s get after them,’.”

Salzburg came after them indeed, and turned a 3-1 halftime deficit into a deadlock with Erling Braut Haland’s 60th minute goal off the bench.

Marsch also came off the bench to join in a wild celebration, earning a yellow card.

No regrets.

“I’ll take the yellow card in that situation,” Marsch said. “The emotion and the pride I had in the team is what led to that celebration.”

Marsch said his team will learn from the experience at Anfield, and also from its first loss of the season. With a pair of group-defining matches against group-leading Napoli ahead, that’ll be huge.

“What’s most important for us is learning from this and applying this to the next two games against Napoli, another very very good team,” he said. “But we have to know we can play with Napoli and if we want to be successful we have to play our brand of football.”

For what it’s worth, Marsch won’t catch Jurgen Klopp‘s men off guard at the return leg in Austria either.

 

Europa League preview: Solskjaer slams turf in Netherlands; Emery seeks win

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tough road tests await Manchester United and Wolves, while Arsenal stays home for Thursday’s round of Europa League matches.

Having thumped Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, the Gunners can deliver themselves control of the group by defeating Standard Liege.

[ MORE: Full Europa League schedule ]

That won’t be as easy as it sounds, even at the Emirates Stadium, because Standard enters the match on a five-match unbeaten streak.

Unai Emery just wants a win.

“With a good performance, with good pieces, with also controlling the match and with good positioning on the pitch for good pressing against them,” Emery said. “Tomorrow, we need that. Also, a clean sheet is important. Yes, it’s important. But I think it’s one process, to be strong, to be competitive defensively and offensively. I think we are getting better little by little, but each match is a big challenge for us to show how we are improving as a team. But above all is to win.”

Standard is led by 23-year-old midfielder Samuel Bastien and 21-year-old goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, the latter of whom has only allowed seven goals in nine appearances this year.

The Gunners drew Manchester United 1-1 on Monday, a result which cast even more doubt on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s ability to generate consistent performances from the Old Trafford set.

The Red Devils face AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, and AZ is young and fierce. Nineteen-year-old defender Owen Wijnald is one of several green players chewing up big minutes for the side.

They could well face an almost as young United on Thursday, with Paul Pogba unable to play with an ankle injury. And Solskjaer said he might’ve not played Pogba if he was healthy due to the state of the pitch at ADO Den Haag, where AZ is playing while its stadium is repaired.

“It’s one of the worst ones I’ve seen for a long while, we’ve all got standards back home in Norway and they are all modern and new but it’s safe, I’m not saying that… it’s just not the newest.”

Watch out for Oussama Idrissi, who has six goals this season, as well as 18-year-old Myron Boadu. The teen has four goals and three assists in 624 Eredivisie minutes.

Wolves have the toughest test of the Premier League sides in the Europa League, and they’ll face Besiktas in Turkey.

Both Wolves and their hosts lost their opening group stage matches, so the stage is set for some drama in Istanbul.

Wolves’ defender Conor Coady said the team will be buoyed by its weekend win over Watford, its first this season in the Premier League.

“Saturday was huge for us,” he said. “Not necessarily the result, but the way we played, we looked a little bit more like ourselves. We haven’t really panicked to much about the start of the season because we know it’s early but it was good, and the clean sheet was massive.”

Wolves and Manchester United play their matches at 12:55 p.m. ET, while Arsenal will kickoff at 3 p.m.

Klopp reacts to roller coaster win over Red Bull Salzburg

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp is taking lessons from Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg, and he hopes his side’s blown 3-0 lead gives a little too much confidence to his weekend rivals in the Premier League.

“I am sure Brendan Rodgers thinks if we protect like we did tonight then Jamie Vardy will probably run through five times alone on the goalkeeper,” Klopp said.

[ MORE: Recap | Salah reacts | Marsch, too ]

Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET match with Leicester City at Anfield was always going to be a huge test for the Reds. The Foxes are playing extremely well and will not have the added obstacle of a midweek Champions League match to tax its squad.

Liverpool’s defense was an incredible strength last season, but Wednesday’s concessions bring them to 13 goals conceded in 12 games across all competitions.

That’s not terrible for a lot of teams, but the Reds had raised their bar. Now teams know there will be chances. Just look at Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder‘s reaction to not getting a result at the weekend.

Klopp knows Liverpool will have to reassert its reputation at the back.

“They scored their goal, then at half-time we tried to adjust but all the goals they scored – first goal, we lost the ball easy; second or third goal, we lost the ball easy. Counter-attacks when you are 3-1 up makes not a lot of sense. But it happened. It was a very important lesson for us tonight, but I prefer massively to learn it in the game than after the game because if we would have lost 4-3 it would have been the same lesson. But now we won 4-3, so three points and a lot to learn from. So I’m fine. I knew before we have to improve a lot, now everybody knows it.”

UCL wrap: Suarez leads Barca comeback; Ajax rocks Valencia

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League has completed two rounds, and we have some surprise names atop the groups in Europe.

You could say they go from A to Z.

Ajax and Zenit Saint-Petersburg top their groups after two matches, while Borussia Dortmund has managed a tiebreaking lead over Barcelona.

Lille 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP

Liverpool 4-3 Red Bull Salzburg — RECAP | Salah reacts

There’s plenty of time to play, but the UCL showed us some more fun on Wednesday.

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Inter took an early lead at the Camp Nou, threatening to thrust Barcelona deeper into internal turmoil, but Luis Suarez showed that he’s got plenty in the tank.

The Uruguayan scored twice, the second off a Lionel Messi assist, to offset Lautaro Martinez’s second minute goal and send Barca level on points with Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier scored with Lyon’s only shots on target, a pretty fortunate win against Bundesliga opposition.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 3-1 Benfica

Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun scored, with Zenit also collecting an own goal en route to a three-goal lead. Raul de Tomas scored late, but the damage had bene done and Zenit joined Lyon on four points.

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Ajax sent a statement in Spain, getting goals from Hakim Ziyech, Quincy Promes, and returning Donny van de Beek to move to 2-0 on the campaign despite selling some top talents this summer. Dutch-American teen Sergino Dest went 90 minutes at right back for the visitors.

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Thirty-one shots produced nothing on the score board, as Genk joined Salzburg in telling the big boys that Group E isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

The Achraf Hakimi show saw the 20-year-old Moroccon cap off two lightning quick counters to move BVB onto the same footing as Barcelona after two match days.

Honest Salah admits Liverpool switched off before his late winner

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool trident saved his defense blushes after Red Bull Salzburg erased a three-goal deficit at Anfield.

Salah scored early and added the winner after Salzburg turned the 3-0 into a 3-3, joining Sadio Mane’s opening goal and two Roberto Firmino assists on the score sheet.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-3 Red Bull Salzburg ]

The Egyptian superstar complimented Salzburg for their effort in the comeback, but admitted that the Reds suffered a little. From the BBC:

“When we were winning by three, we need to score fourth, and fifth, and No. 6. It’s a little bit tough because the human mind is a little bit okay, ‘We’re gonna win now’ but they made the game tough for us but I’m happy to score the fourth goal.”

Andy Robertson scored Liverpool’s other goal, his second in 89 appearances, and Salah was pleased.

“He finally scored,” Salah said. “He doesn’t score a lot but he works so hard for the team and we’re all really happy for him.”