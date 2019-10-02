WATCH: Jesse Marsch reacts to yellow card, Salzburg’s fight back at Liverpool

Jesse Marsch continues to make a name for himself, as the Red Bull Salzburg manager oversaw a valiant comeback effort at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
The American saw his team down 3-0 but rally to equalize against the European champions. Mohamed Salah denied Salzburg its point, but not its honor.
“There’s more pride,” Marsch said (see video below). “The game is an important lesson and story for us. We talked a lot about having confidence and not being afraid and going after the opponent and the first half we didn’t really play like us.
“We had a couple tactical things to talk about at halftime but the biggest message was, ‘Come on, let’s play like us. Let’s get after them,’.”
Salzburg came after them indeed, and turned a 3-1 halftime deficit into a deadlock with Erling Braut Haland’s 60th minute goal off the bench.
Marsch also came off the bench to join in a wild celebration, earning a yellow card.
No regrets.
“I’ll take the yellow card in that situation,” Marsch said. “The emotion and the pride I had in the team is what led to that celebration.”
Marsch said his team will learn from the experience at Anfield, and also from its first loss of the season. With a pair of group-defining matches against group-leading Napoli ahead, that’ll be huge.
“What’s most important for us is learning from this and applying this to the next two games against Napoli, another very very good team,” he said. “But we have to know we can play with Napoli and if we want to be successful we have to play our brand of football.”
For what it’s worth, Marsch won’t catch Jurgen Klopp‘s men off guard at the return leg in Austria either.