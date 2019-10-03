Aubameyang calls Dortmund CEO ‘a clown’ for ‘bank balance’ comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called Hans-Joachim Watzke “a clown” over comments in which the Borussia Dortmund CEO appeared to insinuate that Aubameyang’s transfer to Arsenal was driven by money.
[ EUROPA LEAGUE: Man United held to 0-0, Wolves win | Arsenal run rampant ]
It’s a somewhat defensible assertion, at least on the surface, considering that Arsenal haven’t competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season. Aubameyang joined in January 2018, fully aware he wouldn’t be in the world’s preeminent club competition. In that sense, it was at best a lateral move; at worst, a minor step down.
“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is playing brilliantly for Arsenal, probably gets a warm heart when he looks at his bank balance. But Wednesdays he is sad as he only looks at the Champions League on TV”
Where Watzke gets it painfully wrong is on the domestic side of things. Outside of seven-time defending champions Bayern Munich, who exists in the Bundesliga to truly challenge Dortmund and their players? On a weekly basis, Aubameyang faces much tougher competition over the Premier League’s 38-game season.
[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines: Week 8 ]
Aubameyang’s response was colorful and full of “bringing up old stuff” that Watzke probably prefers to leave in the past.
Dortmund currently sit atop Group F in the Champions League, requiring two of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague to leapfrog them before tumbling into the Europa League, where Aubameyang could exact a measure of “sit down and hush” on the man who used to sign his checks.