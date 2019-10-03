Conte slams referee as Inter lose at Barcelona

The former Chelsea and Juventus manager saw his side go 1-0 up at the Nou Camp but two late goals from Luis Suarez saw Barca seal a comeback win.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Conte slammed referee Damir Skomina for not giving Inter a “clear penalty” when Stefano Sensi was brought down in the box by Arthur.
“I think there has been a clear penalty that we have not been given and then Barcelona have scored an equalizer,” Conte said. “We are talking about an international referee, who has experience, who took charge of the Champions League final. We deserved more. I am bitter because I have seen some situations that I did not like. There were things that I did not like from the beginning, but I don’t want to talk about that. On the bench we had some feelings I did not like.”
Conte then added that Inter deserved more respect, and revealed that the referee threatened to send him off after his protestations on the sidelines.
“What did the referee tell me? Nothing, he came to warn me and he said he would send me off at the next opportunity,” Conte said. “Referees have on their shirt the word ‘respect’ and it is the only thing I have asked. They must respect those who come here to try to do better than the other team. Respect must be mutual.”
The defeat was Inter’s first of the season, as they’d won five-straight in Serie A and for large spells of the clash at Barcelona they looked assured and steady after Lautaro Martinez gave them the lead.
Conte’s criticism of Skomina is particularly surprising as he is recognized as one of the best referees in the game and, as Conte said, he refereed the UEFA Champions League final last season.
Referees have bad days. So too do managers. Conte’s reaction was ‘on brand’ as his passionate style on the sidelines has never changed.
Inter have one point from their opening two UCL matches and are now playing catch up to Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona who both have four points on the board after two games.
The Italian giants now face Dortmund home and away and know they probably have to get at least four points to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.
Speaking to reporters after the the game in Lille, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta encouraged Pulisic to keep working hard to try and get back into the team.
“This is a long path. We are still in a long season, we are still in October. He is working hard and sometimes we know that the manager has to make decisions but I see him working hard in training,” Azpilicueta said. “From here all I can say is to encourage him to keep working because we know that a new country, a new team, a bit of time of adaptation. I see him with a character and working hard in training and hopefully, and I’m sure he will be very important for us for the season.”
Getting the backing of Chelsea’s captain is a good step in the right direction for Pulisic.
Azpilicueta is clearly impressed with what he’s seen from the 21-year-old so far and having a senior player put his arm around the shoulder of the young American is exactly what he needs in this tough situation. Azpilicueta also suggested that it has taken Pulisic a little bit of time to settle into life in England and in the PL with Chelsea, which was always going to take some time.
Kind words aside, Pulisic is clearly going to struggle for minutes in the weeks and months ahead.
His competitors for a starting spot have stepped things up in recent weeks since they have taken Pulisic’s place in the team.
Willian scored a stunning volley to win it for Chelsea in Lille on Wednesday and the Brazilian winger also scored in their 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday. Callum Hudson-Odoi has two assists and a goal in his last three games since returning from injury and the 18-year-old is showing superb signs of progression despite spending the last six months on the sidelines with an knee injury.
As for Mason Mount, he is probably Pulisic’s direct rival for a spot in the team but the English midfielder is grinding away, working hard and has been playing well out on the wing or tucked just inside. Pulisic may have more quality than Mount in one-on-one situations, but Lampard appears to trust the player he had on loan at Derby County last season a little more.
Pulisic will have to be patient but he will get chances to play. Lampard has already said that. Those opportunities will likely come in the League Cup, FA Cup and the odd PL game and for now the former Borussia Dortmund winger will have to accept that.
Both players have other options at international levels, but more recently they’ve been part of England’s U21 setup.
Tomori is able to represent Canada, Nigeria and England, while Abraham had previously been non-committal about representing either England or Nigeria at full international level. Mason Mount and Ross Barkley complete a Chelsea quartet in the England squad.
The roster may be meant to develop long-term success, but his unorthodox decisions are — rightly or wrongly — putting a lot of eyes on short-term results. Because like it or not, the CONCACAF Nations League results affect their FIFA rankings, which matter to Hex qualifying places.
The U.S. was always expected to boss Cuba on Oct. 11 before a challenging match versus Canada at BMO Field four days later. The Yanks haven’t lost to Cuba since 1949, and the matches are usually quite one-sided.
Facing an improved Canada angling for a Hex berth is a different feat, even if the Americans haven’t lost to the Canucks since 1985. That’s a run of 17 matches which includes 10 wins.
That could well end this month.
Single matches have become as scrutinized as ever since Bruce Arena’s USMNT crashed out of World Cup qualifying in Couva. Arena has rebounded, rescuing the New England Revolution and putting them into a playoff spot, but the national team has been at sea since Berhalter took the reins of the club.
Now Berhalter is making a habit of calling up players who are not in form, or not the best at their positions amongst Americans in MLS. There was online buzz about Berhalter calling up Brenden Aaronson instead of some non-first team players in Europe, and that’s an interesting conversation, but really we should be asking what qualifies Aaronson ahead of a number of his peers (let alone those a bit older and more experienced than him).
As an aside, I’m thrilled for Aaronson and excited to see an 18-year-old prospect put on the shirt of the country. There’s always hope, and the U.S. and MLS are churning out better players than ever before. I just don’t get this selection now.
I want to reiterate that I’m not judging players against some sort of perceived “Eurosnob” standard, though I’ll raise my hand high in the air and acknowledge that while I really enjoy MLS and marvel at its incredible rise, there are at least a dozen leagues in Europe (including two second tiers) which are currently above it in top-to-bottom roster quality.
The issue I see with Berhalter’s roster isn’t about Richie Ledezma (please actually call the kid, okay?) or Eric Lichaj or Julian Green. It’s about the players Berhalter is picking from within his own backyard.
Go back to his first January camp and first match as USMNT boss: Nine of the 11 starters are still with the squad (Djordje Mihailovic and Jeremy Ebobisse are out).
Fourteen players are back from that squad, which did not include any European-based players. The MLS additions are Brad Guzan, Jackson Yueill, Jozy Altidore and Brenden Aaronson. The others are Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle) and Weston McKennie (Schalke).
That seems like a pretty high number to return from a side which is 7-4-2, with a 1-2-2 record against Top 50 sides. The win is a B team beating a Costa Rica B team. The USMNT has also lost to two teams (Jamaica, Venezuela) outside the Top 50.
It’s not like these players have shown an incredible amount in a U.S. shirt, but aren’t in a good fit in their club. Considering that the Yanks are not producing goals by the dozen, consider this:
The leader in “big chances created” in MLS this year is current call-up Jordan Morris with eight. Jozy Altidore is second, also a call-up. No sane mind has a problem with either of those players being on the roster.
But Corey Baird has created two, good for 60th in the league amongst Americans. He is credited with 28 key passes. That’s 19th amongst Americans. He has five goals and three assists, both good for the fifth-highest totals… on his team, which has the scored the second-fewest of any playoff team.
I literally feel bad for harping on Wil Trapp‘s continued presence on the squad, because it’s not his job to turn down call-ups, but this one is astounding. The Columbus captain has started just three of the Crew’s last six matches. Known for his familiarity with Berhalter’s system as well as his passes, Trapp is 40th amongst American MLS players in key passes. He is fifth amongst U.S. MLS midfielders in accurate long balls, and three of the four players ahead of him (Michael Bradley, Jackson Yueill, and Cristian Roldan) have been called up, too. So there’s some method to that madness, but still should that override a consistent series of pedestrian at best performances in the USMNT shirt?
Aaronson is another weird one, and not just because he’s an unfamiliar name at age 18 in MLS. We should absolutely note that he’s unlikely to play a ton, especially against Canada, so the argument here is more about Berhalter’s rationale than Aaronson doing some sort of damage to the team’s fortunes.
He’s been a part of U-23 camp as Jason Kreis prepares for Olympic qualifying, and there’s really no need to see him ahead of a number of players who aren’t in contention for the Olympics. And if in fact the U-23 pool is in play, then there are a number of players from that group worth considering over him.
He might be great, and this might be a bit of brilliance from Berhalter, but he’s also the 10th rated American midfielder under 20 inside of MLS, many of whom play a similar role as him (How Paxton Pomykal isn’t in this camp is beyond me). Even taking out Sands, Cerrillo, and Durking, there’s a series of players in a bit better form above him. Again, I’m not questioning Aaronson’s long-term prognosis, rather where he is now. You don’t want to see what happens when you toss 20- and 21-year-olds onto this list.
Fullbacks Reggie Cannon, Daniel Lovitz, and Nick Lima have all dipped 10 places or more amongst American players in MLS (WhoScored) since the last round of call-ups.
Here, without judgment, is a list of American fullbacks who rank higher in performance score this year than all three of those players on multiple stat sites, having played at least 20 matches (ages in parentheses)
Ryan Hollingshead (28)
Tommy Thompson (24)
Aaron Herrera (22)
Jordan Harvey (35)
Graham Zusi (33)
Donny Toia (27)
Justin Morrow (31)
Jorge Villafana (30)
Keegan Rosenberry (25)
I’ve written this before, but this round of call-ups seems to reinforce it: The only conclusion I can reasonably come to is that Berhalter is so confident in being able to out-produce his peers, as he did with a substandard roster in Columbus, that he doesn’t care what the metrics say.
I get Gyasi Zardes, who is presently a very decent bench option beyond Jozy Altidore and Josh Sargent. The majority of the roster is defensible, which is a low bar, but fine.
I just feel like Berhalter is about to hang his hat on how his side fares against a Cuba team which should be defeated by any combination of regular MLS starters, let alone the best available to him.
Then Canada, who is much improved despite its losses to Mexico and Haiti and Gold Cup (At least they scored against Mexico, amirite?).
Canada has a Champions League goalkeeper in Red Star Belgrade’s Milan Borjan, but very little in defense. Their midfield is going to be a batch of MLS players and Rangers man Scott Arfield. The one place they can burn you is with talented attackers Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Gent), Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) and others.
So it’ll be a bit concerning if his XI looks like anything other than this:
Steffen
Yedlin — Zimmerman — Miazga — Ream
Bradley — McKennie — Lletget
Pulisic — Altidore — Morris
That’s still a lineup that beats Canada, maybe comfortably.
The accolades and records that come with a 20-year career in Major League Soccer are nice, but what Nick Rimando holds most dear is the very fact that he made it as far as he did.
“I was that kid that had a lot of doubters. I was a kid that was the 5-10 goalkeeper that wasn’t supposed to be in Major League Soccer, but never gave up,” he said. “I was that kid, I didn’t give up. I fought for everything I have, I fought for every contract, I fought for my position on every team.”
Rimando announced at the start of the season that this would be his last in MLS. It is simply time for him to step away, heal his body and move on to the next phase, he said.
But first he’s hoping for one more run in the playoffs.
The 40-year-old goalkeeper is playing out his final MLS season with Real Salt Lake, where he’s been since 2007. Currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, RSL plays its final regular-season match Sunday – a day the league calls Decision Day because it shapes the playoffs – against the Whitecaps.
Real Salt Lake clinched a spot in the postseason last weekend with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Rimando made three saves in his final regular season match at Rio Tinto Stadium. Fans feted him with a special tifo in his honor.
“He’s a true warrior, a great professional, deserves everything he’s gotten,” interim head coach Freddy Juarez said. “It’s given the team an identity because of the style of play he has. It’s allowed Real Salt Lake, for the most part, to always be a possession-based team, because of Nick’s style of play. Everything he’s gotten, he deserves.”
Rimando’s MLS career started with the now-defunct Miami Fusion. He spent five seasons with D.C. United, winning an MLS Cup title with the team in 2004. He won another league championship with RSL in 2009.
Rimando holds league goalkeeper records with 513 appearances and more than 46,000 minutes played. He’s had 222 wins, 1,701 saves and 153 shutouts over the course of his career, also records.
“It’s very tough to be a player let alone a goalkeeper in this league. There’s only one spot per goalkeeper out of the 11. So I think the amount of games I’ve played, with the ability to stay healthy, stay consistent, go through numerous coaches and still be on the playing field, I think I like that mark the most,” he said.
Salt Lake has seen some upheaval this season. The team fired coach Mike Petke in August after he was suspended for three games and fined by MLS for offensive language and confrontational misconduct directed at officials following a Leagues Cup match. The team also suspended the coach and asked him to undergo anger management training before he was eventually let go.
RSL went 4-4-1 following Petke’s dismissal, securing its 10th playoff berth in the last 12 seasons. It is still possible that Rimando hasn’t seen the last of Rio Tinto this season.
“I think we have potential to do well in the playoffs,” he said. “My teammates know it’s my last year but I don’t want to play that extra bit for me. That’s why I’ve kind of held out with the interviews, I’ve kind of held out on making this last year about me. I wanted it to be about the team, I wanted it to be about our group and winning.”
Rimando is not the only high-profile player hanging up his cleats following this season. Fellow goalkeeper Tim Howard is also retiring after four years with the Colorado Rapids. DeMarcus Beasley, who has been with the Houston Dynamo since 2014, has also announced that this season will be his last.
Rimando doesn’t know what his next career move is. First, he’ll need surgery to address the toll the game has taken on his body. But he said it’s time for the next generation of goalkeepers to live their dreams.
“I played a long time, 20 years, and I was once that kid that wanted that opportunity, wanted that chance, and got it. At 40, I feel I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my career. I feel like I’ve experienced so many great things and I think this next generation deserves that as well,” he said.
Asked what he’s proudest of, Rimando’s thoughts immediately turn to his kids, Benny and Jett, who were fixtures at RSL matches and even flanked their father at his final regular-season pregame news conference and the postgame celebration of his career last weekend.
“I think my favorite part of MLS right now is watching my kids enjoy it,” he said. “Them looking at me the way they do after a game or before a game, when people come up to me during dinner, or whatnot, to see their faces, to see their smiles and see how proud they are of me, that’s got to be up there with my favorite part.”