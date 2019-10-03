More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images

Europa League game halted by drone carrying Armenian flag

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
LUXEMBOURG (AP) The Europa League game between Dudelange and Azerbaijani club Qarabag had to be briefly suspended in the first half Thursday after a drone flew over the field carrying what looked like an Armenian flag.

The drone incensed Qarabag players, who tried to hit it with the ball as it flew over the center circle, and the referee made the decision to halt play for more than 20 minutes with Qarabag leading 2-0.

Play later resumed, with Qarabag winning 4-1.

UEFA said the decision to halt the match was taken “for safety and security reasons.”

“UEFA will await the official reports from the match officials to determine whether disciplinary proceedings will be opened,” the European governing body said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are in a territorial dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. A fan carrying the Armenian flag also ran onto the pitch during Qarabag’s away game at Arsenal in London in last season’s Europa League.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan which has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 8

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Week 8 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is upon us, quickly before the second-to-last international break of the calendar year.

Beyond the obvious and evergreen — which one of Liverpool and Manchester City will slip up next? — here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend…

If Leicester can beat Liverpool, they’re really real 

  • Liverpool v. Leicester City, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There’s no doubt about which side has been the PL’s surprise performer through seven weeks: it’s third-place Leicester. Thus far, the Foxes’ biggest victory came against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur. A victory over unbeaten and perfect Liverpool, at Anfield? Now, that would be a massive statement and a real signal of intent. Throw in the fact that Brendan Rodgers is set to return to Anfield for the first time since departing as Liverpool manager in 2015, and this is easily the most intriguing game of the weekend.

Does it get worse (again) for Man United?

  • Newcastle United v. Manchester United, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Three wins from 10 games (all competitions), including just two in the PL, to start the season: it’s just not good enough for Man United, is it? Teams that United have failed to beat already: Wolves, Southampton and West Ham, among others. Add Newcastle to the list? Any other time, it would be unthinkable to consider it, but these aren’t Sir Alex Ferguson‘s Red Devils, so why not? Newcastle, however, sit 19th and have even fewer wins in the PL (one). Something has to give, probably.

Pulisic to play?

  • Southampton v. Chelsea, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Christian Pulisic has made exactly one appearance for Chelsea — a 90-minute shift in the Blues’ 7-1 victory over League Two side Grimsby Town in the League Cup — since the start of September. Since making three starts and on substitute appearance in Chelsea’s first four PL games of the season, hardly a sniff of first-team action for the 21-year-old American. He wasn’t even in the team to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday. At best, there’s a small disconnect between Pulisic and manager Frank Lampard. At worst, Lampard doesn’t rate him whatsoever and won’t be giving him any opportunities anytime soon. Sunday’s clash with Southampton — Chelsea’s fifth game in 14 days — is as good of a chance as any for Pulisic to play, even if it’s only down to squad rotation.

Newly promoted and already up against it

  • Norwich City v. Aston Villa, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Norwich and Villa were promoted to the PL together, now they appear set to battle relegation together — perhaps against one another. We’re only seven games into the season, but they have just three wins between them and enter the weekend 17th and 18th in the PL table, respectively.

UEL (late) roundup: Arsenal run rampant; Chicharito scores again

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s (late) action in the Europa League…

Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege

While Manchester United labored to a 0-0 draw in the Netherlands and Wolverhampton Wanderers left it very late in their win in Turkey, one Premier League side took care of business and made it look astoundingly easy: Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice inside the game’s first 16 minutes, which was more than enough for the Gunners to brush Belgian side Standard Liege aside. Joe Willock (22nd minute) and Dani Ceballos (57th) grabbed goals as well, for good measure.

That’s two clean-sheet wins in two group games for Arsenal, who hammered Eintracht Frankfurt to the tune of 3-0 last time out. Unai Emery‘s side sits second in Group F, three points clear of the two sides they’ve already beaten.

Sevilla 1-0 APOEL Nicosia

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored the only goal, his second in two Europa League games this season, to give Sevilla a narrow victory over Cypriot side APOEL. Hernandez joined Sevilla from West Ham United last month and, while he hasn’t yet started a game or found the back of the net in La Liga play, he has proven a valuable weapon in European competition.

Notable Europa League scores

Lazio 2-1 Rennes
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Rosenborg 1-4 PSV Eindhoven
Sporting CP 2-1 LASK
Celtic 2-0 Cluj

UEL (early) roundup: Man Utd held to 0-0; Wolves win in Turkey

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s (early) action in the Europa League…

AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United

Man United have won just three out of 10 games this season (all competitions) after being held to a scoreless draw away to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. Scoreless and without a shot on target, that is. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side managed just six shots in total — that’s one every 15 minutes of a 90-minute game.

One of Man United’s three wins came against tiny Kazakh side Astana, via a late goal from 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, in the Red Devils’ group stage opener. They have four points and sit second in Group L, behind Partizan Belgrade on goal differential.

Besiktas 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

On a slightly more positive note for a Premier League side, Wolves snatched a stoppage-time victory from their trip to Istanbul. With 93 minutes on the clock, Willy Boly cleverly collected a chipped ball from Ruben Neves, turned in on goal and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper in one fluid motion.

The away win puts Wolves back on track in Group K — where they sit third, trailing Slovan Bratislava and Braga by just a point — after losing at home to Braga in the group stage opener.

Notable (early) Europa League scores

CSKA Moscow 0-2 Espanyol
Wolfsberger 1-1 Roma
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Saint-Etienne 1-1 Wolfsburg
Feyenoord 2-0 Porto
BSC Young Boys 2-1 Rangers

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Matchweek 8 is here in the Premier League and there is the potential for some wild results before the international break kicks in.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 4-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Wes Ham 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM] 

Burnley 1-2 Everton – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Norwich 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Brighton 1-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-2 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM