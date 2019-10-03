More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Man United monitor Mandzukic, Wilson

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Manchester United’s striker shortage is well documented and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted if the right opportunity arises in January, the Red Devils will pounce to add another forward.

Mario Mandzukic and Callum Wilson are the latest names to be linked with a move to United.

A report from our partners at Sky Sports states that United will continue to monitor the veteran Croatian striker and the England international with a view to a move in January.

Mandzukic, 33, would be the cheaper but short-term option, while Wilson, 27, has shown his predatory instincts consistently for Bournemouth and although he would cost close to $90-100 million to sign he is a long-term project.

After selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and loaning Alexis Sanchez to the same club, Solskjaer is short of options in attack. Anthony Martial‘s injury has hit them hard, while Marcus Rashford has been carrying knocks and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood has had to step up and play serious minutes early in his United career.

Someone like Wilson would fit the bill perfectly for United, and although they have improved defensively they are struggling to score as they haven’t score more than once in a single PL game since the opening day of the season.

A move for Wilson would make way too much sense for United. He is relatively young, British and would feel their void for a mobile central striker.

Wilson is hungry to test himself at the next level and his scored goals whenever he has stepped up through the leagues with Bournemouth and also when arriving onto the international stage over the last 12 months. His history of picking up serious knee injuries is a concern, but when Wilson is fit he’s been a consistent scorer for the Cherries.

He has scored 38 Premier League goals for Bournemouth in 78 outings, which is close to the hallowed one goal every other game ratio. Wilson has also got off to a flying start to this season, scoring five times in his opening seven games.

Rashford doesn’t look comfortable as a central striker and Martial is better off the wing too, so if Wilson did arrive then Rashford, Martial and Daniel James would be battling for the wide positions in attack. Not a bad front line for Solskjaer to choose from.

Mandzukic would be the easier deal to get done, as Juve are looking to offload him and he’d jump at the chance to join United for the final years of his career. But this project under Solskjaer is all about bringing through young, hungry players and even though Wilson is 27 years old, he was a late bloomer and still has plenty left in the tank.

United have the cash and even though Bournemouth will not want to sell, especially midseason, they will realize this will be the most chance they can get to maximize their profits on Wilson after he signed a new contract over the summer. The Cherries also have Dominic Solanke learning from Wilson and improving all the time, and he is lined up to take over from Wilson if and when he does leave.

If United are serious about finishing in the top four, they have to make a big move for Wilson in January.

They have been linked with Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Timo Werner in the last week alone, but Wilson would be the safest and most sensible purchase from that list of potential targets.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
Matchweek 8 of the Premier League season promises plenty, as there are intriguing battles up and down the league and plenty of the big boys face tricky tests.

Ahead of the international break, soak all of these games up.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Norwich City v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Crystal Palace – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Man City v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sergino Dest reveals he turned down both USMNT, Netherlands

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
Sergino Dest is trying to figure it all out. Let’s give him some space.

The Dutch-American right back, still just 18 years old, is not in the latest USMNT squad and he has revealed that he turned down a place in the squad from both the U.S. and Netherlands national team’s.

[ MORE: Should Dest chose USA or Holland? ]

Speaking after he played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-0 win at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Dest told Fox Sports in the Netherlands that he “needs to think carefully” and that he “hopes to have decided next month” regarding his international future.

After making his USMNT debut last month Dest has spoken to USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter about his dilemma and it is believed the Netherlands have spoken to Dest in recent weeks, with head coach Ronald Koeman keen to get him on board with the Oranje.

This is a very tough situation for Dest, and one he probably didn’t expect to crop up so soon.

With the USMNT and the Netherlands both playing in games which will cap-tie him if he plays in the next few months, the fact he’s burst onto the scene as a regular for Ajax this season has accelerated this decision.

Born in the Netherlands, Dest has played for the U.S. at youth national team levels and this is clearly a tough decision for him.

It is a very smart move to give himself time to evaluate what is best for his career and to which country he feels the strongest allegiance.

Below is the interview in Dutch in full, with Yahoo Sports’ Leander Schaerlaeckens translating for you.

Live, Europa League: Man United, Arsenal, Wolves in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Europa League group stage action on Thursday, as Wolves and Manchester United face tricky tests away from home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ] 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s injury-hit United head to AZ Alkmaar in Holland, while Wolves are in Istanbul to play Besiktas in what is a pivotal game for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s team after they lost to Vitoria at home in their opening game of the group stage.

Arsenal host Standard Liege with the Belgian giants full of confidence after a win against Vitoria to open up group play.

Some other eye-catching games see Celtic host Cluj, Rangers travel to Young Boys of Bern, Lazio host Rennes, Porto head to Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow host FC Porto.

Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off across two windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Early games (kick off time, 12:55 p.m. ET)

Oleksandriya v. Gent
CSKA Moscow v. Espanyol
Feyenoord v. Porto
Young Boys v. Rangers
Saint-Etienne v. Wolfsburg
Wolfsberger v. Roma
Besiktas v. Wolves
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Braga v. Slovan Bratislava
AZ Alkmaar v. Manchester United
Ferencvaros v. Ludogorets Razgrad

Late games (3 p.m. ET)

Celtic v. CFR Cluj
Lazio v. Rennes
Sporting v. LASK
Krasnodar v. Getafe
Rosenborg v. PSV Eindhoven
Trabzonspor v. Basel
Sevilla v. APOEL Nicosia
Dudelange v. Qarabag
Malmo v. Copenhagen
Arsenal v. Standard Liege
Vitoria v. Eintracht Frankfurt
Lugano v. Dynamo Kiev

Gremio, Flamengo draw in 1st leg of Copa Libertadores semi

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 3, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Gremio and Flamengo drew 1-1 on Wednesday night in the Brazilian semifinal tie of the Copa Libertadores.

Striker Bruno Henrique opened the scoring for Flamengo with a header in the 69th minute. Substitute Pepe tied it in the 88th from close range to the relief of home fans at a crowded Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre. Flamengo had two goals disallowed by video review in the first half.

The second leg will be played Oct. 23 at the Maracana stadium in Rio.

Gremio, the 2017 champion, is seeking its fourth Copa Libertadores trophy, and Flamengo its second.

The winner of the Brazilian semifinal will face an Argentinian rival in the Nov. 23 decider in Santiago. On Tuesday, defending champions River Plate beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at home in the first leg in Buenos Aires.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports