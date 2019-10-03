Sergino Dest reveals he turned down both USMNT, Netherlands

Sergino Dest is trying to figure it all out. Let’s give him some space.

The Dutch-American right back, still just 18 years old, is not in the latest USMNT squad and he has revealed that he turned down a place in the squad from both the U.S. and Netherlands national team’s.

[ MORE: Should Dest chose USA or Holland? ]

Speaking after he played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-0 win at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Dest told Fox Sports in the Netherlands that he “needs to think carefully” and that he “hopes to have decided next month” regarding his international future.

After making his USMNT debut last month Dest has spoken to USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter about his dilemma and it is believed the Netherlands have spoken to Dest in recent weeks, with head coach Ronald Koeman keen to get him on board with the Oranje.

This is a very tough situation for Dest, and one he probably didn’t expect to crop up so soon.

With the USMNT and the Netherlands both playing in games which will cap-tie him if he plays in the next few months, the fact he’s burst onto the scene as a regular for Ajax this season has accelerated this decision.

Born in the Netherlands, Dest has played for the U.S. at youth national team levels and this is clearly a tough decision for him.

It is a very smart move to give himself time to evaluate what is best for his career and to which country he feels the strongest allegiance.

Below is the interview in Dutch in full, with Yahoo Sports’ Leander Schaerlaeckens translating for you.

The latest from Sergino Dest: — "I haven't decided yet on either one. I need more time."

— "I've said I'm still figuring it and turned down both [the USMNT and the Netherlands]."

— "I need to think carefully. So I left it alone this time. I hope to have decided next month." https://t.co/NMY0ED4t13 — Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet) October 3, 2019

Follow @JPW_NBCSports