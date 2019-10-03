More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ali Krieger, USWNT

USWNT: Ellis becomes winningest coach, Krieger celebrates 100 caps

Associated PressOct 3, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Megan Rapinoe had two assists in her first national team game since the World Cup and the United States beat South Korea 2-0 on Thursday night for its 17th straight victory.

Coach Jill Ellis earned her 106th victory as coach of the United States, passing Tony DiCicco for most wins with the team. Allie Long and Mallory Pugh each scored in the team’s fifth straight shutout.

Rapinoe, who has been out with an Achilles injury since the United States won the World Cup in France, served up a free kick that Long, her Reign teammate, slotted for the goal in first-half stoppage time. It was Long’s eighth career goal.

Pugh added a goal on a header in the 76th minute. It was her 18th career goal, with Rapinoe collecting the assist before she was subbed out a minute later.

Seven U.S. players were not available for the game because of injury, including Sam Mewis, Kelley O’Hara, Morgan Brian, Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Before the game the team honored Krieger for 100 appearances with the team. She reached the milestone on May 16 against New Zealand but the ceremony was delayed by the World Cup.

The moment was especially touching because Krieger’s father, Ken Krieger, was able to attend. Ken Krieger was recently in a serious car accident and spent over a week in intensive care. Also celebrating in a pre-game ceremony was U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger’s fiance. Harris also started the game in goal.

South Korea played at the World Cup this summer but lost each of its three group stage games.

The game was the second-to-last of the U.S. team’s post-World Cup victory tour. The United States will host South Korea again on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The match in Chicago will be coach Ellis’ last with the team. The two-time world coach of the year is s stepping down after leading the team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

The United States is 18-1-2 this season. The lone loss came to France in the first game of the year.

Aubameyang calls Dortmund CEO ‘a clown’ for ‘bank balance’ comments

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called Hans-Joachim Watzke “a clown” over comments in which the Borussia Dortmund CEO appeared to insinuate that Aubameyang’s transfer to Arsenal was driven by money.

It’s a somewhat defensible assertion, at least on the surface, considering that Arsenal haven’t competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season. Aubameyang joined in January 2018, fully aware he wouldn’t be in the world’s preeminent club competition. In that sense, it was at best a lateral move; at worst, a minor step down.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is playing brilliantly for Arsenal, probably gets a warm heart when he looks at his bank balance. But Wednesdays he is sad as he only looks at the Champions League on TV”

Where Watzke gets it painfully wrong is on the domestic side of things. Outside of seven-time defending champions Bayern Munich, who exists in the Bundesliga to truly challenge Dortmund and their players? On a weekly basis, Aubameyang faces much tougher competition over the Premier League’s 38-game season.

Aubameyang’s response was colorful and full of “bringing up old stuff” that Watzke probably prefers to leave in the past.

Dortmund currently sit atop Group F in the Champions League, requiring two of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague to leapfrog them before tumbling into the Europa League, where Aubameyang could exact a measure of “sit down and hush” on the man who used to sign his checks.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 8

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Week 8 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is upon us, quickly before the second-to-last international break of the calendar year.

Beyond the obvious and evergreen — which one of Liverpool and Manchester City will slip up next? — here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend…

If Leicester can beat Liverpool, they’re really real 

  • Liverpool v. Leicester City, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There’s no doubt about which side has been the PL’s surprise performer through seven weeks: it’s third-place Leicester. Thus far, the Foxes’ biggest victory came against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur. A victory over unbeaten and perfect Liverpool, at Anfield? Now, that would be a massive statement and a real signal of intent. Throw in the fact that Brendan Rodgers is set to return to Anfield for the first time since departing as Liverpool manager in 2015, and this is easily the most intriguing game of the weekend.

Does it get worse (again) for Man United?

  • Newcastle United v. Manchester United, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Three wins from 10 games (all competitions), including just two in the PL, to start the season: it’s just not good enough for Man United, is it? Teams that United have failed to beat already: Wolves, Southampton and West Ham, among others. Add Newcastle to the list? Any other time, it would be unthinkable to consider it, but these aren’t Sir Alex Ferguson‘s Red Devils, so why not? Newcastle, however, sit 19th and have even fewer wins in the PL (one). Something has to give, probably.

Pulisic to play?

  • Southampton v. Chelsea, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Christian Pulisic has made exactly one appearance for Chelsea — a 90-minute shift in the Blues’ 7-1 victory over League Two side Grimsby Town in the League Cup — since the start of September. Since making three starts and on substitute appearance in Chelsea’s first four PL games of the season, hardly a sniff of first-team action for the 21-year-old American. He wasn’t even in the team to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday. At best, there’s a small disconnect between Pulisic and manager Frank Lampard. At worst, Lampard doesn’t rate him whatsoever and won’t be giving him any opportunities anytime soon. Sunday’s clash with Southampton — Chelsea’s fifth game in 14 days — is as good of a chance as any for Pulisic to play, even if it’s only down to squad rotation.

Newly promoted and already up against it

  • Norwich City v. Aston Villa, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Norwich and Villa were promoted to the PL together, now they appear set to battle relegation together — perhaps against one another. We’re only seven games into the season, but they have just three wins between them and enter the weekend 17th and 18th in the PL table, respectively.

Europa League game halted by drone carrying Armenian flag

Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
LUXEMBOURG (AP) The Europa League game between Dudelange and Azerbaijani club Qarabag had to be briefly suspended in the first half Thursday after a drone flew over the field carrying what looked like an Armenian flag.

The drone incensed Qarabag players, who tried to hit it with the ball as it flew over the center circle, and the referee made the decision to halt play for more than 20 minutes with Qarabag leading 2-0.

Play later resumed, with Qarabag winning 4-1.

UEFA said the decision to halt the match was taken “for safety and security reasons.”

“UEFA will await the official reports from the match officials to determine whether disciplinary proceedings will be opened,” the European governing body said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are in a territorial dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. A fan carrying the Armenian flag also ran onto the pitch during Qarabag’s away game at Arsenal in London in last season’s Europa League.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan which has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

UEL (late) roundup: Arsenal run rampant; Chicharito scores again

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s (late) action in the Europa League…

Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege

While Manchester United labored to a 0-0 draw in the Netherlands and Wolverhampton Wanderers left it very late in their win in Turkey, one Premier League side took care of business and made it look astoundingly easy: Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice inside the game’s first 16 minutes, which was more than enough for the Gunners to brush Belgian side Standard Liege aside. Joe Willock (22nd minute) and Dani Ceballos (57th) grabbed goals as well, for good measure.

That’s two clean-sheet wins in two group games for Arsenal, who hammered Eintracht Frankfurt to the tune of 3-0 last time out. Unai Emery‘s side sits second in Group F, three points clear of the two sides they’ve already beaten.

Sevilla 1-0 APOEL Nicosia

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored the only goal, his second in two Europa League games this season, to give Sevilla a narrow victory over Cypriot side APOEL. Hernandez joined Sevilla from West Ham United last month and, while he hasn’t yet started a game or found the back of the net in La Liga play, he has proven a valuable weapon in European competition.

Notable Europa League scores

Lazio 2-1 Rennes
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Rosenborg 1-4 PSV Eindhoven
Sporting CP 2-1 LASK
Celtic 2-0 Cluj