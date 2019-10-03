USWNT: Ellis becomes winningest coach, Krieger celebrates 100 caps

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Megan Rapinoe had two assists in her first national team game since the World Cup and the United States beat South Korea 2-0 on Thursday night for its 17th straight victory.

[ EUROPA LEAGUE: Man United held to 0-0, Wolves win | Arsenal run rampant ]

Coach Jill Ellis earned her 106th victory as coach of the United States, passing Tony DiCicco for most wins with the team. Allie Long and Mallory Pugh each scored in the team’s fifth straight shutout.

Rapinoe, who has been out with an Achilles injury since the United States won the World Cup in France, served up a free kick that Long, her Reign teammate, slotted for the goal in first-half stoppage time. It was Long’s eighth career goal.

Pugh added a goal on a header in the 76th minute. It was her 18th career goal, with Rapinoe collecting the assist before she was subbed out a minute later.

Seven U.S. players were not available for the game because of injury, including Sam Mewis, Kelley O’Hara, Morgan Brian, Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Before the game the team honored Krieger for 100 appearances with the team. She reached the milestone on May 16 against New Zealand but the ceremony was delayed by the World Cup.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines: Week 8 ]

The moment was especially touching because Krieger’s father, Ken Krieger, was able to attend. Ken Krieger was recently in a serious car accident and spent over a week in intensive care. Also celebrating in a pre-game ceremony was U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger’s fiance. Harris also started the game in goal.

South Korea played at the World Cup this summer but lost each of its three group stage games.

The game was the second-to-last of the U.S. team’s post-World Cup victory tour. The United States will host South Korea again on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The match in Chicago will be coach Ellis’ last with the team. The two-time world coach of the year is s stepping down after leading the team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

The United States is 18-1-2 this season. The lone loss came to France in the first game of the year.