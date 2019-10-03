More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Jesse Marsch’s wild celebrations at Anfield

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Jesse Marsch’s RB Salzburg side fought back from 3-0 down and were drawing 3-3 at at reigning European champions Liverpool on Wednesday.

The first American to coach in the UEFA Champions League deserved his wild celebrations at Anfield.

Marsch’s upstarts (Salzburg have never competed in the UCL group stage before) eventually lost 4-3 as Mohamed Salah scored a late winner, but the moment Erling Haaland made it 3-3 will live long in the memory of Marsch and fans of the Austrian champions.

“We have seen we can play at this level, when we play our football, we always have a chance,” Marsch said. “I am very proud of the team and it is important that we learn from this evening.”

Take a look at the video of below as Marsch had his Jose Mourinho moment as he hurtled down the sidelines at Anfield and towards the Salzburg fans in the Anfield Road end.

There have been some suggestions in world soccer (and particularly among British fans and pundits such as Peter Crouch) that Marsch’s celebrations were over the top.

But remember, just five years ago he was the assistant coach of Princeton University and now he’s coaching in the Champions League and going toe-to-toe with the reigning champs. After a long journey via the New York Red Bulls, Montreal Impact and a stint as an assistant coach at RB Leipzig, Marsch deserves this.

The former USMNT assistant coach wasn’t even interviewed for the U.S. men’s national team job the last time it came up.

Let that sink in, then imagine what Marsch could perhaps do as USMNT boss in the future.

The high-pressing style his young, well-drilled squad put out there has taken the UCL by storm and they are set to become the darlings of Europe’s elite club competition.

Sergino Dest reveals he turned down both USMNT, Netherlands

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
Sergino Dest is trying to figure it all out. Let’s give him some space.

The Dutch-American right back, still just 18 years old, is not in the latest USMNT squad and he has revealed that he turned down a place in the squad from both the U.S. and Netherlands national team’s.

[ MORE: Should Dest chose USA or Holland? ]

Speaking after he played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-0 win at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Dest told Fox Sports in the Netherlands that he “needs to think carefully” and that he “hopes to have decided next month” regarding his international future.

After making his USMNT debut last month Dest has spoken to USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter about his dilemma and it is believed the Netherlands have spoken to Dest in recent weeks, with head coach Ronald Koeman keen to get him on board with the Oranje.

This is a very tough situation for Dest, and one he probably didn’t expect to crop up so soon.

With the USMNT and the Netherlands both playing in games which will cap-tie him if he plays in the next few months, the fact he’s burst onto the scene as a regular for Ajax this season has accelerated this decision.

Born in the Netherlands, Dest has played for the U.S. at youth national team levels and this is clearly a tough decision for him.

It is a very smart move to give himself time to evaluate what is best for his career and to which country he feels the strongest allegiance.

Below is the interview in Dutch in full, with Yahoo Sports’ Leander Schaerlaeckens translating for you.

Live, Europa League: Man United, Arsenal, Wolves in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Europa League group stage action on Thursday, as Wolves and Manchester United face tricky tests away from home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ] 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s injury-hit United head to AZ Alkmaar in Holland, while Wolves are in Istanbul to play Besiktas in what is a pivotal game for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s team after they lost to Vitoria at home in their opening game of the group stage.

Arsenal host Standard Liege with the Belgian giants full of confidence after a win against Vitoria to open up group play.

Some other eye-catching games see Celtic host Cluj, Rangers travel to Young Boys of Bern, Lazio host Rennes, Porto head to Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow host FC Porto.

Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off across two windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Early games (kick off time, 12:55 p.m. ET)

Oleksandriya v. Gent
CSKA Moscow v. Espanyol
Feyenoord v. Porto
Young Boys v. Rangers
Saint-Etienne v. Wolfsburg
Wolfsberger v. Roma
Besiktas v. Wolves
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Braga v. Slovan Bratislava
AZ Alkmaar v. Manchester United
Ferencvaros v. Ludogorets Razgrad

Late games (3 p.m. ET)

Celtic v. CFR Cluj
Lazio v. Rennes
Sporting v. LASK
Krasnodar v. Getafe
Rosenborg v. PSV Eindhoven
Trabzonspor v. Basel
Sevilla v. APOEL Nicosia
Dudelange v. Qarabag
Malmo v. Copenhagen
Arsenal v. Standard Liege
Vitoria v. Eintracht Frankfurt
Lugano v. Dynamo Kiev

Gremio, Flamengo draw in 1st leg of Copa Libertadores semi

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 3, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Gremio and Flamengo drew 1-1 on Wednesday night in the Brazilian semifinal tie of the Copa Libertadores.

Striker Bruno Henrique opened the scoring for Flamengo with a header in the 69th minute. Substitute Pepe tied it in the 88th from close range to the relief of home fans at a crowded Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre. Flamengo had two goals disallowed by video review in the first half.

The second leg will be played Oct. 23 at the Maracana stadium in Rio.

Gremio, the 2017 champion, is seeking its fourth Copa Libertadores trophy, and Flamengo its second.

The winner of the Brazilian semifinal will face an Argentinian rival in the Nov. 23 decider in Santiago. On Tuesday, defending champions River Plate beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at home in the first leg in Buenos Aires.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chelsea players encourage Pulisic to keep working

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic was not included in a Chelsea squad for the first time in his Premier League career, as the American playmaker was left out of Frank Lampard‘s 18-man squad for the UEFA Champions League win at Lille on Wednesday.

Pulisic, 21, was an unused sub in four of Chelsea’s previous five games, with his only minutes since August coming in a 7-1 win against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

[ MORE: Pulisic talks to JPW about Chelsea frustrations ]   

Speaking to reporters after the the game in Lille, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta encouraged Pulisic to keep working hard to try and get back into the team.

“This is a long path. We are still in a long season, we are still in October. He is working hard and sometimes we know that the manager has to make decisions but I see him working hard in training,” Azpilicueta said. “From here all I can say is to encourage him to keep working because we know that a new country, a new team, a bit of time of adaptation. I see him with a character and working hard in training and hopefully, and I’m sure he will be very important for us for the season.”

Getting the backing of Chelsea’s captain is a good step in the right direction for Pulisic, and there is a general sense within the Blues’ young squad that he will come good.

Azpilicueta is clearly impressed with what he’s seen from the 21-year-old so far and having a senior player put his arm around the shoulder of the young American is exactly what he needs in this tough situation. Azpilicueta also suggested that it has taken Pulisic a little bit of time to settle into life in England and in the PL with Chelsea, which was always going to take some time.

These words of encouragement will go a long way for a player who has admitted it is “very frustrating” to not be on the pitch.

Kind words aside, Pulisic is clearly going to struggle for minutes in the weeks and months ahead.

His competitors for a starting spot have stepped things up in recent weeks since they have taken Pulisic’s place in the team.

Willian scored a stunning volley to win it for Chelsea in Lille on Wednesday and the Brazilian winger also scored in their 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday. Callum Hudson-Odoi has two assists and a goal in his last three games since returning from injury and the 18-year-old is showing superb signs of progression despite spending the last six months on the sidelines with an knee injury.

As for Mason Mount, he is probably Pulisic’s direct rival for a spot in the team but the English midfielder is grinding away, working hard and has been playing well out on the wing or tucked just inside. Pulisic may have more quality than Mount in one-on-one situations, but Lampard appears to trust the player he had on loan at Derby County last season a little more.

Pulisic will have to be patient but he will get chances to play. Lampard has already said that. Those opportunities will likely come in the League Cup, FA Cup and the odd PL game and for now the former Borussia Dortmund winger will have to accept that.