FIFA bans official for cash conflicts at youth World Cup

Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
ZURICH — FIFA banned an ally of disgraced former vice president David Chung for financial wrongdoing linked to Papua New Guinea hosting the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2016.

John Wesley Gonjuan was banned for two years, eight months on Friday and fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,250).

Gonjuan was investigated after an audit revealed a conflict of interest with a company owned by Mr. Gonjuan and the receipt of an unjustified amount linked to the 2016 FIFA tournament. The amount of money was not specified.

The FIFA executive committee, including Chung and chaired by Sepp Blatter, awarded the women’s tournament to Papua New Guinea in March 2015.

FIFA said Gonjuan was charged with conflict of interest and accepting gifts – the same charges which last year removed Chung from his FIFA role and as Oceania Football Confederation president.

Chung, who lead Oceania from 2010-18, was banned by FIFA for 6½ years for financial wrongdoing linked to a $20 million project to build its new headquarters in New Zealand.

After Chung left his soccer positions in 2018, Gonjuan stepped up as interim president of Papua New Guineaï’s soccer federation.

Ramsey: ‘There was a lot of confusion’ at end of Arsenal tenure

Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
Aaron Ramsey has described a somewhat unstable situation at Arsenal with regard to his final season at the club and the contract negotiations which led him to leave the Emirates Stadium and join Juventus this summer.

At the start of last season, Ramsey is believed to have had an outline of an offer for a new contract on the table, only to see it rescinded before agreeing final terms. Of the situation, Ramsey says “there was a lot of confusion and a lot of things were up in the air” and that the Gunners are going through “a transitional period at the moment.” The decision, it seems, was taken out of his hands — quotes from the BBC:

Q: This time 12 months ago, it seemed you would be signing a new contract at Arsenal. Then it was taken away. Was it explained why?

A: Yes. It was in the end. There was a lot of confusion and a lot of things were up in the air. The decision was made and that was the situation, so I had to look at other options. Arsenal are going through a transitional period at the moment. They have many great players and a lot of talent coming through. They are definitely going in the right direction, but my situation now is at Juventus. I have an unbelievable opportunity at a massive club. I just want to be part of this now. Hopefully I can help my teammates and my club achieve some great things on the big stage.

As for settling himself at a new club in a new country, Ramsey says that learning to speak Italian is a “massively important” part of acclimating to his new environment and realizing success at Juve:

“Yes, of course. It is massively important. All the team meetings are in Italian; the majority of the players speak Italian. But it’s not just for football reasons. When you go to a restaurant or fill up your car, some people don’t speak English. It’s important to speak their language and really commit to putting yourself into their culture and to understand it.

“It might take me a bit of time — I have picked up a few swear words on the training ground — but I am learning and hopefully I will be able to speak it one day.”

Ramsey missed the first three weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, but has since returned to the team and made five appearances in recent weeks. He marked his debut for the club with a goal against Verona on Sept. 21.

Surge in players seeking mental health treatment in England

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Dropping in on football clubs across England to speak to players, Michael Bennett poses a question he already know the answers to.

“How many of you look after the physical aspects of your game?”

The hands all go up, of course. They don’t need to be reminded of the importance of sleep, nutrition and rehydration by the Professional Footballers’ Association welfare director.

“But when I ask how many look after yourselves emotionally, they don’t answer me because they don’t think about the emotional side,” Bennett said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That’s why you have to make them aware the emotional side of the game is as important as the physical side. They both go hand in hand.”

Bennett’s work is busier than ever before, with a surge in members seeking support for mental health issues.

Data provided to the AP shows 544 PFA members — mostly men — accessed therapy from January to September — up from the 438 who used the union’s counseling services throughout 2018. It represents an increase of almost 25 percent on last year’s total with three months of the year remaining.

“The main reason they come forward is stress, depression and anxiety but we are aware that is a symptom of something,” Bennett said. “So we try to find out what is causing it. It could be long-term injury. It could be bereavement in the family. It could be a marriage or partnership break up. It could be a gambling issue which is prevalent at the moment.”

Bennett has a better insight than most in the English game. He played across the professional leagues, including for Charlton and Wimbledon in the topflight in the 1980s and 1990s. After training as a psychotherapist and counsellor, Bennett joined the PFA and he has been welfare director for eight years.

The PFA’s mental health services this year have been used by 553 men — 250 active players — and 26 from the women’s game. Eleven people from families of PFA members also sought support.

Only 160 PFA members accessed counselling services from the union in 2016. But any stigma around seeking help for mental health problems has been eased in the national sport by leading players, including Tottenham defender Danny Rose, talking about fighting depression. The English Football Association campaign has also launched a “Heads Up” campaign fronted by Prince William.

“We want to make them aware you don’t need to suffer in silence or be alone,” Bennett said from the PFA’s annual mental health conference at the St. George’s Park training base for England national teams.

The struggles are starting even earlier for players chasing professional contracts.

“What has changed is the tension,” former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker, who now manages the club’s academy, told the AP. “I was injured for a year when I was 16 and to come back into academy football at the same club (Hannover) was easy at that time.

“When you are injured now for a year you are almost gone because your chance was there and you didn’t probably take it. So the judgment and assessment will be much earlier than back in the day.”

Mertesacker now has to prepare his academy players for not making it about their club.

“People write you off, but you never should never settle,” Mertesacker said. “There’s huge expectation for yourself, from your parents around you. … So we need to make sure we create an environment where they feel safe with a good football program as well using football as a vehicle to teach them a lot of other stuff which can be helpful to life.”

The PFA has tracked how being rejected by clubs so early can see players doubt their worth and identity.

“The demands from the family, the demand from the club and more so the demand they put on themselves can be so intense,” Bennett said. “It can be unbearable and they think they can’t cope.”

Social media just adds to the toll. There is the abuse — too often racist — that players can receive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Then there are the pressures to show a perfect life and body.

“We are seeing self-image and eating disorder issues are on the rise, particularly in the younger population,” Bennett said.

A weight on the shoulders of players at third-tier clubs Bolton and Bury in recent months was the future of their clubs being under threat. While Bolton was eventually rescued by a takeover, Bury was expelled from League One in August, leaving players out of work. The PFA stepped in to help them.

“It’s a public perception that all footballers earn a hundred grand a week or even more than that and why should they have any financial issues,” Bennett said. “They do and they can still have bereavements, issues in families and injuries that can impact them.”

Real Madrid insists Courtois didn’t have anxiety attack

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
Real Madrid have insisted that Thibaut Courtois did not suffer an anxiety attack during the club’s Champions League draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday, as reported by Spanish media members, saying instead the goalkeeper was treated for gastroenteritis after he was subbed off at halftime with Los Blancos trailing 2-0.

It’s been a season of disappointing performances for Courtois, having conceded five goals in 135 minutes of Champions League action and protecting just two clean sheets in six games in La Liga. As always, the criticism from Madrid has been quick and harsh.

In response to the reports that Courtois suffered an anxiety attack, Real Madrid made the following statement on Friday:

In relation to certain information about our player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid wants to state the following:

1. That our player has never been diagnosed with an alleged anxiety attack and, therefore, that information is absolutely false.

2. That Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible to finish last Tuesday’s game against Brugge.

3. The player currently responds favorably to the treatment.

The leaks of information that led the Spanish press to report a possible anxiety attack didn’t come from nowhere, nor were they fabricated exactly the same by multiple outlets. Here’s hoping this statement isn’t what it looks like: Courtois had an anxiety attack and Madrid have made it abundantly clear they reject any such diagnosis and will not support the player to receive the treatment he requires to be a healthy, functioning human, let alone the world-class goalkeeper they demands of him.

Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out for Wolves clash

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

De Bruyne missed out on Man City’s Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday due to a groin injury and the Belgian midfield maestro hasn’t recovered in time, forcing him to miss a second consecutive game. Guardiola has said, however, that the injury isn’t serious and the player isn’t expected to miss a significant amount of time.

“He is not fit,” Guardiola said in his press conference on Friday. “After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem.”

The 28-year-old picked up the injury during last weekend’s PL victory over Everton and was subbed off in the 80th minute.