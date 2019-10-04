Klopp: Alisson could start v. Leicester

Liverpool could have their No. 1 back in goal as soon as this weekend, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.
Brazilian star Alisson Becker has been out since suffering a calf injury during Liverpool’s Premier League opener on August 9 against Norwich City. Luckily for Liverpool, Adrian was available and he quickly deputized in the starting lineup and helped win the UEFA Super Cup. Now, ahead of Liverpool’s match against former manager Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City, there could be a change in goal.
[READ: Top Premier League Storylines]
“With Alisson it’s still: maybe, maybe not,” Klopp said at a press conference Friday. “Yesterday he trained with the team [for the first time]. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good.
“We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that.”
On paper, it’s a massive boost for the club to have its best goalkeeper back in full training this week and in contention to start against Leicester City. Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, if not the world. In addition, his incredible performances, both in terms of making saves and commanding his box and backline, helped lead Liverpool to an incredible 97-point Premier League season last year.
However, Liverpool hasn’t really missed that much with Adrian in net instead. In Adrian’s ten games, nine starts, Liverpool has lost just one game, a 2-0 defeat to Napoli in Italy. Neither goal was really Adrian’s fault as well, so all in all, he’s been above average at worst and a solid goalkeeper.
Perhaps over the course of an entire season, the difference between Adrian and Alisson would be more noticeable, but for now, Liverpool has taken advantage of Adrian being available and has played very well in front of him.