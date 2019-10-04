More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Ledezma, Mendez headline U.S. Olympic training camp squad

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
While Sergiño Dest is taking some time to think over his international future, two dual-nationals currently in the U.S. Soccer system are sticking with the Red, White, and Blue for now.

Richard Ledezma of PSV and Alex Mendez of Ajax both accepted call-ups from U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team Coach Jason Kreis for a training camp this month featuring many Olympic-eligible players. The U.S. squad will train in Miami and play a friendly match against El Salvador.

El Salvador of course knocked the U.S. out of the 2012 Olympic qualifying tournament, handing Jurgen Klinsmann – and Caleb Porter at the time a huge blow both in terms of player development and having a chance to represent the USMNT at a major tournament.

Other members of the squad include Minnesota United talents Mason Toye and Hassan Dotsani, Hannover forward Sebastian Soto, Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson and Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards.

The news that Ledezma and Mendez, who are both eligible to play for the USMNT and Mexico in the future, are in the squad for this training camp is a great sign for US Soccer fans. Soto as well is eligible to play for Chile and Mexico due to his family history.

It’s unclear whether Tata Martino would have a place for any of these players in his team, but as they grow in Europe, there’s no doubt that they will receive more interest from the Mexican FA (FMF).

That said, US Soccer can show that they’ve invested countless hours in Ledezma, Mendez, Soto, and of course in Dest as well in the youth system, all preparing them for a great pro career and success with the national team. The longer Mendez and Ledezma stay in the US system as well, the more likely they’ll stay after developing great relationships with their teammates and other coaches.

Pochettino brushes off talk of potential departure

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Tuesday’s 7-2 home thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich was the latest blow in what’s been, from a certain perspective, a tough start to the 2019-2020 Premier League season for Tottenham.

However, despite the rough result in the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he sees no reason to jump ship anytime soon.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

“In five-and-a-half years, every single press conference we have talked about my future,” Pochettino said, via Sky Sports. “I hope [because] we are still talking, it means that I am going to spend five more years here, at least.”

Of course, the likelihood that Pochettino stays for another five years is very slim. He’s been rumored to take the Real Madrid job, and should that open up next summer, there’s no reason he couldn’t resign from Spurs and move to Madrid. However, it is a boost to Spurs fans that the Argentine manager isn’t going out like this, with a very disappointing defeat early in the season.

Pochettino guided the club past expectations last season in thrilling fashion, securing another top-four performance and helping execute a three-goal comeback over Ajax to make the UEFA Champions League final. Since then, there’s been upheaval within the squad, players like Danny Rose who were told they could leave, stayed. Meanwhile, a player who reportedly wanted to leave, Christen Eriksen, stayed as well. All that, plus Tottenham’s 11-point haul through seven Premier League matches has them outside the Champions League places, for now, and it’s been an up-and-down season for sure.

Along with his players, Pochettino has been rumored to be leaving Tottenham at any point, after five years of battling with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over new signings to stay competitive with Liverpool. Yet, Tottenham are still in the hunt for a top-four place, and nothing’s changed in terms of the Champions League picture. Spurs could still finish second and advance, ensuring plenty of money coming in for the club in revenue.

Pochettino has had a tough season for sure, but he appears to be staying for at least a while longer before it’s his time to move on.

FIFA bans official for cash conflicts at youth World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
ZURICH — FIFA banned an ally of disgraced former vice president David Chung for financial wrongdoing linked to Papua New Guinea hosting the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2016.

John Wesley Gonjuan was banned for two years, eight months on Friday and fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,250).

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Gonjuan was investigated after an audit revealed a conflict of interest with a company owned by Mr. Gonjuan and the receipt of an unjustified amount linked to the 2016 FIFA tournament. The amount of money was not specified.

The FIFA executive committee, including Chung and chaired by Sepp Blatter, awarded the women’s tournament to Papua New Guinea in March 2015.

FIFA said Gonjuan was charged with conflict of interest and accepting gifts – the same charges which last year removed Chung from his FIFA role and as Oceania Football Confederation president.

Chung, who lead Oceania from 2010-18, was banned by FIFA for 6½ years for financial wrongdoing linked to a $20 million project to build its new headquarters in New Zealand.

After Chung left his soccer positions in 2018, Gonjuan stepped up as interim president of Papua New Guineaï’s soccer federation.

Ramsey: ‘There was a lot of confusion’ at end of Arsenal tenure

Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
Aaron Ramsey has described a somewhat unstable situation at Arsenal with regard to his final season at the club and the contract negotiations which led him to leave the Emirates Stadium and join Juventus this summer.

[ MORE: Real Madrid insists Thibaut Courtois didn't have anxiety attack ]

At the start of last season, Ramsey is believed to have had an outline of an offer for a new contract on the table, only to see it rescinded before agreeing final terms. Of the situation, Ramsey says “there was a lot of confusion and a lot of things were up in the air” and that the Gunners are going through “a transitional period at the moment.” The decision, it seems, was taken out of his hands — quotes from the BBC:

Q: This time 12 months ago, it seemed you would be signing a new contract at Arsenal. Then it was taken away. Was it explained why?

A: Yes. It was in the end. There was a lot of confusion and a lot of things were up in the air. The decision was made and that was the situation, so I had to look at other options. Arsenal are going through a transitional period at the moment. They have many great players and a lot of talent coming through. They are definitely going in the right direction, but my situation now is at Juventus. I have an unbelievable opportunity at a massive club. I just want to be part of this now. Hopefully I can help my teammates and my club achieve some great things on the big stage.

As for settling himself at a new club in a new country, Ramsey says that learning to speak Italian is a “massively important” part of acclimating to his new environment and realizing success at Juve:

“Yes, of course. It is massively important. All the team meetings are in Italian; the majority of the players speak Italian. But it’s not just for football reasons. When you go to a restaurant or fill up your car, some people don’t speak English. It’s important to speak their language and really commit to putting yourself into their culture and to understand it.

“It might take me a bit of time — I have picked up a few swear words on the training ground — but I am learning and hopefully I will be able to speak it one day.”

Ramsey missed the first three weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, but has since returned to the team and made five appearances in recent weeks. He marked his debut for the club with a goal against Verona on Sept. 21.

Surge in players seeking mental health treatment in England

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Dropping in on football clubs across England to speak to players, Michael Bennett poses a question he already know the answers to.

[ MORE: Real Madrid insists Thibaut Courtois didn't have anxiety attack ]

“How many of you look after the physical aspects of your game?”

The hands all go up, of course. They don’t need to be reminded of the importance of sleep, nutrition and rehydration by the Professional Footballers’ Association welfare director.

“But when I ask how many look after yourselves emotionally, they don’t answer me because they don’t think about the emotional side,” Bennett said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That’s why you have to make them aware the emotional side of the game is as important as the physical side. They both go hand in hand.”

Bennett’s work is busier than ever before, with a surge in members seeking support for mental health issues.

Data provided to the AP shows 544 PFA members — mostly men — accessed therapy from January to September — up from the 438 who used the union’s counseling services throughout 2018. It represents an increase of almost 25 percent on last year’s total with three months of the year remaining.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines: Week 8 ]

“The main reason they come forward is stress, depression and anxiety but we are aware that is a symptom of something,” Bennett said. “So we try to find out what is causing it. It could be long-term injury. It could be bereavement in the family. It could be a marriage or partnership break up. It could be a gambling issue which is prevalent at the moment.”

Bennett has a better insight than most in the English game. He played across the professional leagues, including for Charlton and Wimbledon in the topflight in the 1980s and 1990s. After training as a psychotherapist and counsellor, Bennett joined the PFA and he has been welfare director for eight years.

The PFA’s mental health services this year have been used by 553 men — 250 active players — and 26 from the women’s game. Eleven people from families of PFA members also sought support.

Only 160 PFA members accessed counselling services from the union in 2016. But any stigma around seeking help for mental health problems has been eased in the national sport by leading players, including Tottenham defender Danny Rose, talking about fighting depression. The English Football Association campaign has also launched a “Heads Up” campaign fronted by Prince William.

“We want to make them aware you don’t need to suffer in silence or be alone,” Bennett said from the PFA’s annual mental health conference at the St. George’s Park training base for England national teams.

The struggles are starting even earlier for players chasing professional contracts.

“What has changed is the tension,” former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker, who now manages the club’s academy, told the AP. “I was injured for a year when I was 16 and to come back into academy football at the same club (Hannover) was easy at that time.

“When you are injured now for a year you are almost gone because your chance was there and you didn’t probably take it. So the judgment and assessment will be much earlier than back in the day.”

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

Mertesacker now has to prepare his academy players for not making it about their club.

“People write you off, but you never should never settle,” Mertesacker said. “There’s huge expectation for yourself, from your parents around you. … So we need to make sure we create an environment where they feel safe with a good football program as well using football as a vehicle to teach them a lot of other stuff which can be helpful to life.”

The PFA has tracked how being rejected by clubs so early can see players doubt their worth and identity.

“The demands from the family, the demand from the club and more so the demand they put on themselves can be so intense,” Bennett said. “It can be unbearable and they think they can’t cope.”

Social media just adds to the toll. There is the abuse — too often racist — that players can receive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Then there are the pressures to show a perfect life and body.

“We are seeing self-image and eating disorder issues are on the rise, particularly in the younger population,” Bennett said.

A weight on the shoulders of players at third-tier clubs Bolton and Bury in recent months was the future of their clubs being under threat. While Bolton was eventually rescued by a takeover, Bury was expelled from League One in August, leaving players out of work. The PFA stepped in to help them.

“It’s a public perception that all footballers earn a hundred grand a week or even more than that and why should they have any financial issues,” Bennett said. “They do and they can still have bereavements, issues in families and injuries that can impact them.”