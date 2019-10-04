More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League Preview: West Ham v. Crystal Palace

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
  • Top ten battle at this point in the season
  • West Ham is unbeaten in PL action since opening day defeat to Man City
  • Crystal Palace without captain Luka Milivojevic due to yellow-card accumulation

Matchweek 8 in the Premier League continues with a top-ten matchup as West Ham welcomes London-rival Crystal Palace to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBCSports.com).

Since its 5-0 beatdown by Manchester City on opening day, West Ham has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent sides in league action. It’s won three matches and drawn three, as Maurizio Pellegrini’s side has managed pretty well without Marko Arnautovic. Declan Rice and new signing Sebastian Haller have been very good, and West Ham has ground out some big results.

Crystal Palace meanwhile is tied with Chelsea and Tottenham for its place in the table, and Wilfried Zaha and Gary Cahill have been as good as advertised for Roy Hodgson‘s side. However, it’s an added test for them without Milivojevic this weekend.

Injuries/suspensions

West Ham: OUT – Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Winston Reid (knee), Michail Antonio (hamstring). RETURNING – Jack Wilshere, Manuel Lanzini

Crystal Palace: OUT – Luka Milivojevic (yellow cards), Momadou Sakho (muscle)

Projected lineups

West Ham: Jimenez – Fredricks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell- King, Billing, Lerma, Wilson – Solanke, Wilson

Crystal Palace: Guaita – J. Ward, Cahill, Kelly, Van Aanholt Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell – Kouyate, Meyer, McArthur – Zaha, Ayew, Schlupp

What they’re saying

Manuel Lanzini on his time at West Ham: “I’ve scored some good goals against Palace. I hope I’m going to score more goals. “I think it will be a very hard and difficult game. They are playing well, and they have some very good players, so we will need to work hard and keep playing in the way we have been; with the same spirit. We need to take the three points to continue our good start.”

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Zaha’s early-season form: “At the start of the season, the first two games really, he wasn’t perhaps the Wilf we know and love but since that time he has been the Wilf that we know and love. Like I’ve said right the way through, like Steve [Parish] has said right the way through, he’s a player we need. To his credit, he’s focused on one thing and one thing only and that is helping Crystal Palace.

Prediction

West Ham and Crystal Palace have had a strong start to the year, but we see this as advantage West Ham. They’re at home, not missing their captain, and Sebastian Haller has been very dangerous all season. West Ham 2-1 Crystal Palace.

Spain squad short on players from Real Madrid, Barcelona

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT
Is it a sign of the times, or an injury crisis?

Spain National Team coach Robert Moreno announced his 24-man squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Norway and Sweden during this month’s international fixture dates, and it was notable more for what wasn’t there than what was.

From the big three in Spain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, only four total players earned a call-up this month. Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid, Sergio Busquets from Barcelona, and Saul from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Villarreal alone had four players called up to La Roja, including former Arsenal and Premier League star midfielder Santi Cazorla. The veteran midfielder is having another strong season so far despite being 34-years old. According to Moreno, the makeup of this squad is more of a sign of the times.

“It is a reflection of current football…historically the big teams have been backed by seven or eight players from a great team, such as Bayern or Ajax,” Moreno told reporters, via Spanish publication Sport. “But now there are not many national players in the teams. In this squad, Villarreal is the one who contributes the most, but it is the one that has more Spaniards apart from Athletic (Bilbao). As a coach I would love to have nine of the same team because I already know they would know, but it is not that moment now. Neither Barça nor Madrid have many Spaniards unless they are holders. That makes our work difficult.”

One thing is clear. There are some injuries, as well as technical decisions that have kept players from the Big Three out of this squad. From Real Madrid, there’s no Isco, Marco Asensio, or Nacho. For Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa, Koke, Alvaro Morata are all out, while for Barcelona, there’s no place this month for Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto.

However, we’re no doubt a long way from a decade ago, when Barcelona and Real Madrid made up the bulk of the starting lineup. The 2010 World Cup winning squad included 12 players from Real Madrid and Barcelona alone. Barcelona had the likes of Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, while Real Madrid had Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, and Xabi Alonso.

If you look at both clubs, with the exception of Pique and Ramos – who are both still there – each of these players has been replaced at their club by a foreign-born player. Both clubs’ desire to bring in the best, already developed talent, has taken their gaze abroad.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper is a Belgian international while their holding midfielder is a Brazilian. For Barcelona, they had just three Spanish nationals in their lineup for the 2-1 win over Inter in the UEFA Champions League. Xavi and Inesta have been replaced by Artur (Brazil) and now Frankie de Jong (Netherlands), while all three forward positions are foreign-born.

Ultimately, until Real Madrid and Barcelona either provide young Spanish players more chances to play, or commit to buying the best young players in the league and developing them – like Real Madrid did for Sergio Ramos after buying him from Sevilla – this trend of Spanish National Team players playing for other clubs than the Big Three will continue.

Klopp: Alisson could start v. Leicester

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT
Liverpool could have their No. 1 back in goal as soon as this weekend, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Brazilian star Alisson Becker has been out since suffering a calf injury during Liverpool’s Premier League opener on August 9 against Norwich City. Luckily for Liverpool, Adrian was available and he quickly deputized in the starting lineup and helped win the UEFA Super Cup. Now, ahead of Liverpool’s match against former manager Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City, there could be a change in goal.

“With Alisson it’s still: maybe, maybe not,” Klopp said at a press conference Friday. “Yesterday he trained with the team [for the first time]. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good.

“We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that.”

On paper, it’s a massive boost for the club to have its best goalkeeper back in full training this week and in contention to start against Leicester City. Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, if not the world. In addition, his incredible performances, both in terms of making saves and commanding his box and backline, helped lead Liverpool to an incredible 97-point Premier League season last year.

However, Liverpool hasn’t really missed that much with Adrian in net instead. In Adrian’s ten games, nine starts, Liverpool has lost just one game, a 2-0 defeat to Napoli in Italy. Neither goal was really Adrian’s fault as well, so all in all, he’s been above average at worst and a solid goalkeeper.

Perhaps over the course of an entire season, the difference between Adrian and Alisson would be more noticeable, but for now, Liverpool has taken advantage of Adrian being available and has played very well in front of him.

Ledezma, Mendez headline U.S. Olympic training camp squad

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
While Sergiño Dest is taking some time to think over his international future, two dual-nationals currently in the U.S. Soccer system are sticking with the Red, White, and Blue for now.

Richard Ledezma of PSV and Alex Mendez of Ajax both accepted call-ups from U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team Coach Jason Kreis for a training camp this month featuring many Olympic-eligible players. The U.S. squad will train in Miami and play a friendly match against El Salvador.

El Salvador of course knocked the U.S. out of the 2012 Olympic qualifying tournament, handing Jurgen Klinsmann – and Caleb Porter at the time a huge blow both in terms of player development and having a chance to represent the USMNT at a major tournament.

Other members of the squad include Minnesota United talents Mason Toye and Hassan Dotsani, Hannover forward Sebastian Soto, Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson and Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards.

The news that Ledezma and Mendez, who are both eligible to play for the USMNT and Mexico in the future, are in the squad for this training camp is a great sign for US Soccer fans. Soto as well is eligible to play for Chile and Mexico due to his family history.

It’s unclear whether Tata Martino would have a place for any of these players in his team, but as they grow in Europe, there’s no doubt that they will receive more interest from the Mexican FA (FMF).

That said, US Soccer can show that they’ve invested countless hours in Ledezma, Mendez, Soto, and of course in Dest as well in the youth system, all preparing them for a great pro career and success with the national team. The longer Mendez and Ledezma stay in the US system as well, the more likely they’ll stay after developing great relationships with their teammates and other coaches.

Pochettino brushes off talk of potential departure

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Tuesday’s 7-2 home thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich was the latest blow in what’s been, from a certain perspective, a tough start to the 2019-2020 Premier League season for Tottenham.

However, despite the rough result in the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he sees no reason to jump ship anytime soon.

“In five-and-a-half years, every single press conference we have talked about my future,” Pochettino said, via Sky Sports. “I hope [because] we are still talking, it means that I am going to spend five more years here, at least.”

Of course, the likelihood that Pochettino stays for another five years is very slim. He’s been rumored to take the Real Madrid job, and should that open up next summer, there’s no reason he couldn’t resign from Spurs and move to Madrid. However, it is a boost to Spurs fans that the Argentine manager isn’t going out like this, with a very disappointing defeat early in the season.

Pochettino guided the club past expectations last season in thrilling fashion, securing another top-four performance and helping execute a three-goal comeback over Ajax to make the UEFA Champions League final. Since then, there’s been upheaval within the squad, players like Danny Rose who were told they could leave, stayed. Meanwhile, a player who reportedly wanted to leave, Christen Eriksen, stayed as well. All that, plus Tottenham’s 11-point haul through seven Premier League matches has them outside the Champions League places, for now, and it’s been an up-and-down season for sure.

Along with his players, Pochettino has been rumored to be leaving Tottenham at any point, after five years of battling with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over new signings to stay competitive with Liverpool. Yet, Tottenham are still in the hunt for a top-four place, and nothing’s changed in terms of the Champions League picture. Spurs could still finish second and advance, ensuring plenty of money coming in for the club in revenue.

Pochettino has had a tough season for sure, but he appears to be staying for at least a while longer before it’s his time to move on.