Premier League Preview: West Ham v. Crystal Palace

- Top ten battle at this point in the season
- West Ham is unbeaten in PL action since opening day defeat to Man City
- Crystal Palace without captain Luka Milivojevic due to yellow-card accumulation
Matchweek 8 in the Premier League continues with a top-ten matchup as West Ham welcomes London-rival Crystal Palace to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBCSports.com).
Since its 5-0 beatdown by Manchester City on opening day, West Ham has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent sides in league action. It’s won three matches and drawn three, as Maurizio Pellegrini’s side has managed pretty well without Marko Arnautovic. Declan Rice and new signing Sebastian Haller have been very good, and West Ham has ground out some big results.
Crystal Palace meanwhile is tied with Chelsea and Tottenham for its place in the table, and Wilfried Zaha and Gary Cahill have been as good as advertised for Roy Hodgson‘s side. However, it’s an added test for them without Milivojevic this weekend.
Injuries/suspensions
West Ham: OUT – Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Winston Reid (knee), Michail Antonio (hamstring). RETURNING – Jack Wilshere, Manuel Lanzini
Crystal Palace: OUT – Luka Milivojevic (yellow cards), Momadou Sakho (muscle)
Projected lineups
West Ham: Jimenez – Fredricks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell- King, Billing, Lerma, Wilson – Solanke, Wilson
Crystal Palace: Guaita – J. Ward, Cahill, Kelly, Van Aanholt Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell – Kouyate, Meyer, McArthur – Zaha, Ayew, Schlupp
What they’re saying
Manuel Lanzini on his time at West Ham: “I’ve scored some good goals against Palace. I hope I’m going to score more goals. “I think it will be a very hard and difficult game. They are playing well, and they have some very good players, so we will need to work hard and keep playing in the way we have been; with the same spirit. We need to take the three points to continue our good start.”
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Zaha’s early-season form: “At the start of the season, the first two games really, he wasn’t perhaps the Wilf we know and love but since that time he has been the Wilf that we know and love. Like I’ve said right the way through, like Steve [Parish] has said right the way through, he’s a player we need. To his credit, he’s focused on one thing and one thing only and that is helping Crystal Palace.
Prediction
West Ham and Crystal Palace have had a strong start to the year, but we see this as advantage West Ham. They’re at home, not missing their captain, and Sebastian Haller has been very dangerous all season. West Ham 2-1 Crystal Palace.