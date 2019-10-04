More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Premier League Previews: Liverpool v. Leicester City

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
  • PL leaders Liverpool host 3rd-place Leicester
  • Rodgers makes managerial return to Anfield
  • Reds can go 8 points clear of Man City (for a day) with a win

The clash of Matchweek 8 will see Premier League leaders Liverpool host Leicester City, the two-month-old season’s surprise performers, at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

The Reds haven’t so much as dropped a point this season and have only trailed one opponent, 19th-place Newcastle United for a grand total of 21 minutes. Jurgen Klopp‘s side has won 16 straight PL games dating back to last season and has conceded just five goals in seven games this term. The Reds were far from their best, at least defensively, when they beat Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. After going 3-0 up in 36 minutes, Klopp’s men gave all three goals back in a 21-minute period before Mohamed Salah grabbed a late winner. Back in England, though, Liverpool are yet to conceded multiple goals in a PL game this season.

On the other side, Leicester have the look a side set to challenge for a top-four place all season. After suffering their only loss, to Manchester United, three weeks ago, the Foxes have responded with a 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United. Brendan Rodgers is set to return to Anfield as the opposing manager for the first time since departing as Liverpool boss in 2015. Rodgers knows all too well the enormity of the task ahead of Klopp — chasing Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League-era title and the club’s first top-division title since 1990 — after coming oh so close in the 2013-14 season.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT – Alisson (calf), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Joel Matip (knock)

Leicester: OUT – Matty James (achilles); RETURNING – James Maddison (ankle)

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Adrian – Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson – Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum – Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leicester: Schmeichel – Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell – Ndidi, Perez, Praet, Tielemans, Barnes – Vardy

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp, on the near-disaster against Salzburg: “How do I explain that? I think it was obvious: we left the very successful path of the first 30 minutes. That was some of the best football we played so far, against how we all saw a little bit later a very well organized team with a clear idea and identity. We did everything they don’t like, on a high speed, scored the three goals, could have scored more. They changed the system – that’s allowed and is not really a problem usually, but tonight it was for us because we changed the approach a little bit for some reason.”

Brendan Rodgers, on returning to Anfield: “I’m really looking forward to going back. I had the real privilege of managing there. So much learning took place for me at Liverpool. I always take the positives when I analyze my time there. The first couple of seasons went well and we went close to the title. The third year was more difficult but there was great learning for me as a coach. The fourth season didn’t last so long. There were so many highs as a young manager and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Prediction

Leicester will give Liverpool everything they can handle, and more, but the Anfield effect will certainly be felt when the Reds are forced to dig deep in the final 30 minutes. In the end, Liverpool will have too much possession and force the Foxes to work a little too hard just to stay in it. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester.

Premier League Preview: Brighton v. Tottenham

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
  • 6th-place Spurs visit 16th-place Brighton
  • BHAFC winless since the opening day of the season
  • Spurs fresh off a 7-2 embarrassment by Bayern

Saturday’s trip to England’s south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) begins what feels like a real crossroads moment for Tottenham Hotspur — not only for the 2019-20 Premier League season, but also the tenure of manager Mauricio Pochettino. After conceding seven goals to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, Tottenham have lost their foremost identity under Pochettino: that of a tough, strong defensive unit.

Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, unquestionably one of the world’s premier center back duos not so long ago, look to have aged five years over the summer, before taking into account that the former wanted to leave the club and the latter was benched for the first month of the season over a minor falling-out with Pochettino. Letting Kieran Trippier leave for Atletico Madrid in the summer, without replacing their starting right back, has proven a disastrous decision. Hugo Lloris‘ propensity for mind-melting howlers hasn’t gone anywhere and in fact gains steam as he approaches his mid-30s.

Spurs have just three wins from their first seven PL games. If not for similar early-season struggles from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, the whispers of a full-on crisis would sound a lot more like a full-throated shout.

Perhaps Brighton’s recent scoring record — just two goals from their last six games — makes Graham Potter‘s side the ideal tonic for what ails Spurs. After beating Watford 3-0 on opening day, the Seagulls have been hammered to the tune of 10-2 while drawing and losing three games each.

Injuries/suspensions

Brighton: OUT – Leandro Trossard (groin), Shane Duffy (calf), Bernardo (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Davy Propper (hamstring)

Spurs: OUT – Giovani Lo Celso (groin), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Serge Aurier (suspension)

Projected lineups

Brighton: Ryan – Webster, Dunk, Burn – Montoya, Gross, Stephens, Mooy, Alzate – Bissouma, Maupay

Spurs: Lloris – Sanchez, Aldeweireld, Vertonghen – Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen – Son, Kane

What they’re saying

Pascal Gross, on facing Spurs after the Bayern defeat: “This game has nothing to do with what will happen on Saturday. They were playing in the Champions League against a very good team, and it will be a completely different game against us compared to Bayern Munich. It can go one of two ways after a result like that. Your confidence may be low if you’ve been punished in such a way, or you may want the next game to come straight away and forget about the last one. It was a very bad night for them, but they will learn from it.”

Mauricio Pochettino, on whether is his players are still playing for him: “Yes, I really believe. I have no doubt the players always want to do their best to win. They play for themselves, their families, then the for the club and the coaching staff. I have no doubt, they have commitment, with four years or one in their contract, that is no doubt. The negative result like the other day was three days after beating Southampton with 10 men, it cannot change completely, the ideas or perception.”

Prediction

Not a ton of scoring chances for either side, as Spurs will surely look to shore things up defensively and get back to the foundation that made them one of the PL’s best sides the last few seasons. Brighton will feel this one is there to be had, and they’ll get something from this game. It’s a 1-1 draw leaning ever so slightly toward the Seagulls.

USWNT: Ellis becomes winningest coach, Krieger celebrates 100 caps

Ali Krieger, USWNT
Associated PressOct 3, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Megan Rapinoe had two assists in her first national team game since the World Cup and the United States beat South Korea 2-0 on Thursday night for its 17th straight victory.

Coach Jill Ellis earned her 106th victory as coach of the United States, passing Tony DiCicco for most wins with the team. Allie Long and Mallory Pugh each scored in the team’s fifth straight shutout.

Rapinoe, who has been out with an Achilles injury since the United States won the World Cup in France, served up a free kick that Long, her Reign teammate, slotted for the goal in first-half stoppage time. It was Long’s eighth career goal.

Pugh added a goal on a header in the 76th minute. It was her 18th career goal, with Rapinoe collecting the assist before she was subbed out a minute later.

Seven U.S. players were not available for the game because of injury, including Sam Mewis, Kelley O’Hara, Morgan Brian, Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Before the game the team honored Krieger for 100 appearances with the team. She reached the milestone on May 16 against New Zealand but the ceremony was delayed by the World Cup.

The moment was especially touching because Krieger’s father, Ken Krieger, was able to attend. Ken Krieger was recently in a serious car accident and spent over a week in intensive care. Also celebrating in a pre-game ceremony was U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger’s fiance. Harris also started the game in goal.

South Korea played at the World Cup this summer but lost each of its three group stage games.

The game was the second-to-last of the U.S. team’s post-World Cup victory tour. The United States will host South Korea again on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The match in Chicago will be coach Ellis’ last with the team. The two-time world coach of the year is s stepping down after leading the team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

The United States is 18-1-2 this season. The lone loss came to France in the first game of the year.

Aubameyang calls Dortmund CEO ‘a clown’ for ‘bank balance’ comments

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called Hans-Joachim Watzke “a clown” over comments in which the Borussia Dortmund CEO appeared to insinuate that Aubameyang’s transfer to Arsenal was driven by money.

It’s a somewhat defensible assertion, at least on the surface, considering that Arsenal haven’t competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season. Aubameyang joined in January 2018, fully aware he wouldn’t be in the world’s preeminent club competition. In that sense, it was at best a lateral move; at worst, a minor step down.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is playing brilliantly for Arsenal, probably gets a warm heart when he looks at his bank balance. But Wednesdays he is sad as he only looks at the Champions League on TV”

Where Watzke gets it painfully wrong is on the domestic side of things. Outside of seven-time defending champions Bayern Munich, who exists in the Bundesliga to truly challenge Dortmund and their players? On a weekly basis, Aubameyang faces much tougher competition over the Premier League’s 38-game season.

Aubameyang’s response was colorful and full of “bringing up old stuff” that Watzke probably prefers to leave in the past.

Dortmund currently sit atop Group F in the Champions League, requiring two of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague to leapfrog them before tumbling into the Europa League, where Aubameyang could exact a measure of “sit down and hush” on the man who used to sign his checks.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 8

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Week 8 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is upon us, quickly before the second-to-last international break of the calendar year.

Beyond the obvious and evergreen — which one of Liverpool and Manchester City will slip up next? — here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend…

If Leicester can beat Liverpool, they’re really real 

  • Liverpool v. Leicester City, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There’s no doubt about which side has been the PL’s surprise performer through seven weeks: it’s third-place Leicester. Thus far, the Foxes’ biggest victory came against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur. A victory over unbeaten and perfect Liverpool, at Anfield? Now, that would be a massive statement and a real signal of intent. Throw in the fact that Brendan Rodgers is set to return to Anfield for the first time since departing as Liverpool manager in 2015, and this is easily the most intriguing game of the weekend.

Does it get worse (again) for Man United?

  • Newcastle United v. Manchester United, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Three wins from 10 games (all competitions), including just two in the PL, to start the season: it’s just not good enough for Man United, is it? Teams that United have failed to beat already: Wolves, Southampton and West Ham, among others. Add Newcastle to the list? Any other time, it would be unthinkable to consider it, but these aren’t Sir Alex Ferguson‘s Red Devils, so why not? Newcastle, however, sit 19th and have even fewer wins in the PL (one). Something has to give, probably.

Pulisic to play?

  • Southampton v. Chelsea, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Christian Pulisic has made exactly one appearance for Chelsea — a 90-minute shift in the Blues’ 7-1 victory over League Two side Grimsby Town in the League Cup — since the start of September. Since making three starts and on substitute appearance in Chelsea’s first four PL games of the season, hardly a sniff of first-team action for the 21-year-old American. He wasn’t even in the team to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday. At best, there’s a small disconnect between Pulisic and manager Frank Lampard. At worst, Lampard doesn’t rate him whatsoever and won’t be giving him any opportunities anytime soon. Sunday’s clash with Southampton — Chelsea’s fifth game in 14 days — is as good of a chance as any for Pulisic to play, even if it’s only down to squad rotation.

Newly promoted and already up against it

  • Norwich City v. Aston Villa, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Norwich and Villa were promoted to the PL together, now they appear set to battle relegation together — perhaps against one another. We’re only seven games into the season, but they have just three wins between them and enter the weekend 17th and 18th in the PL table, respectively.