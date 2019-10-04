More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Surge in players seeking mental health treatment in England

Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Dropping in on football clubs across England to speak to players, Michael Bennett poses a question he already know the answers to.

“How many of you look after the physical aspects of your game?”

The hands all go up, of course. They don’t need to be reminded of the importance of sleep, nutrition and rehydration by the Professional Footballers’ Association welfare director.

“But when I ask how many look after yourselves emotionally, they don’t answer me because they don’t think about the emotional side,” Bennett said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That’s why you have to make them aware the emotional side of the game is as important as the physical side. They both go hand in hand.”

Bennett’s work is busier than ever before, with a surge in members seeking support for mental health issues.

Data provided to the AP shows 544 PFA members — mostly men — accessed therapy from January to September — up from the 438 who used the union’s counseling services throughout 2018. It represents an increase of almost 25 percent on last year’s total with three months of the year remaining.

“The main reason they come forward is stress, depression and anxiety but we are aware that is a symptom of something,” Bennett said. “So we try to find out what is causing it. It could be long-term injury. It could be bereavement in the family. It could be a marriage or partnership break up. It could be a gambling issue which is prevalent at the moment.”

Bennett has a better insight than most in the English game. He played across the professional leagues, including for Charlton and Wimbledon in the topflight in the 1980s and 1990s. After training as a psychotherapist and counsellor, Bennett joined the PFA and he has been welfare director for eight years.

The PFA’s mental health services this year have been used by 553 men — 250 active players — and 26 from the women’s game. Eleven people from families of PFA members also sought support.

Only 160 PFA members accessed counselling services from the union in 2016. But any stigma around seeking help for mental health problems has been eased in the national sport by leading players, including Tottenham defender Danny Rose, talking about fighting depression. The English Football Association campaign has also launched a “Heads Up” campaign fronted by Prince William.

“We want to make them aware you don’t need to suffer in silence or be alone,” Bennett said from the PFA’s annual mental health conference at the St. George’s Park training base for England national teams.

The struggles are starting even earlier for players chasing professional contracts.

“What has changed is the tension,” former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker, who now manages the club’s academy, told the AP. “I was injured for a year when I was 16 and to come back into academy football at the same club (Hannover) was easy at that time.

“When you are injured now for a year you are almost gone because your chance was there and you didn’t probably take it. So the judgment and assessment will be much earlier than back in the day.”

Mertesacker now has to prepare his academy players for not making it about their club.

“People write you off, but you never should never settle,” Mertesacker said. “There’s huge expectation for yourself, from your parents around you. … So we need to make sure we create an environment where they feel safe with a good football program as well using football as a vehicle to teach them a lot of other stuff which can be helpful to life.”

The PFA has tracked how being rejected by clubs so early can see players doubt their worth and identity.

“The demands from the family, the demand from the club and more so the demand they put on themselves can be so intense,” Bennett said. “It can be unbearable and they think they can’t cope.”

Social media just adds to the toll. There is the abuse — too often racist — that players can receive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Then there are the pressures to show a perfect life and body.

“We are seeing self-image and eating disorder issues are on the rise, particularly in the younger population,” Bennett said.

A weight on the shoulders of players at third-tier clubs Bolton and Bury in recent months was the future of their clubs being under threat. While Bolton was eventually rescued by a takeover, Bury was expelled from League One in August, leaving players out of work. The PFA stepped in to help them.

“It’s a public perception that all footballers earn a hundred grand a week or even more than that and why should they have any financial issues,” Bennett said. “They do and they can still have bereavements, issues in families and injuries that can impact them.”

Real Madrid insists Courtois didn’t have anxiety attack

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
Real Madrid have insisted that Thibaut Courtois did not suffer an anxiety attack during the club’s Champions League draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday, as reported by Spanish media members, saying instead the goalkeeper was treated for gastroenteritis after he was subbed off at halftime with Los Blancos trailing 2-0.

It’s been a season of disappointing performances for Courtois, having conceded five goals in 135 minutes of Champions League action and protecting just two clean sheets in six games in La Liga. As always, the criticism from Madrid has been quick and harsh.

In response to the reports that Courtois suffered an anxiety attack, Real Madrid made the following statement on Friday:

In relation to certain information about our player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid wants to state the following:

1. That our player has never been diagnosed with an alleged anxiety attack and, therefore, that information is absolutely false.

2. That Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible to finish last Tuesday’s game against Brugge.

3. The player currently responds favorably to the treatment.

The leaks of information that led the Spanish press to report a possible anxiety attack didn’t come from nowhere, nor were they fabricated exactly the same by multiple outlets. Here’s hoping this statement isn’t what it looks like: Courtois had an anxiety attack and Madrid have made it abundantly clear they reject any such diagnosis and will not support the player to receive the treatment he requires to be a healthy, functioning human, let alone the world-class goalkeeper they demands of him.

Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out for Wolves clash

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

De Bruyne missed out on Man City’s Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday due to a groin injury and the Belgian midfield maestro hasn’t recovered in time, forcing him to miss a second consecutive game. Guardiola has said, however, that the injury isn’t serious and the player isn’t expected to miss a significant amount of time.

“He is not fit,” Guardiola said in his press conference on Friday. “After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem.”

The 28-year-old picked up the injury during last weekend’s PL victory over Everton and was subbed off in the 80th minute.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Leicester City

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
  • PL leaders Liverpool host 3rd-place Leicester
  • Rodgers makes managerial return to Anfield
  • Reds can go 8 points clear of Man City (for a day) with a win

The clash of Matchweek 8 will see Premier League leaders Liverpool host Leicester City, the two-month-old season’s surprise performers, at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

The Reds haven’t so much as dropped a point this season and have only trailed one opponent, 19th-place Newcastle United for a grand total of 21 minutes. Jurgen Klopp‘s side has won 16 straight PL games dating back to last season and has conceded just five goals in seven games this term. The Reds were far from their best, at least defensively, when they beat Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. After going 3-0 up in 36 minutes, Klopp’s men gave all three goals back in a 21-minute period before Mohamed Salah grabbed a late winner. Back in England, though, Liverpool are yet to conceded multiple goals in a PL game this season.

On the other side, Leicester have the look a side set to challenge for a top-four place all season. After suffering their only loss, to Manchester United, three weeks ago, the Foxes have responded with a 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United. Brendan Rodgers is set to return to Anfield as the opposing manager for the first time since departing as Liverpool boss in 2015. Rodgers knows all too well the enormity of the task ahead of Klopp — chasing Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League-era title and the club’s first top-division title since 1990 — after coming oh so close in the 2013-14 season.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT – Alisson (calf), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Joel Matip (knock)

Leicester: OUT – Matty James (achilles); RETURNING – James Maddison (ankle)

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Adrian – Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson – Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum – Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leicester: Schmeichel – Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell – Ndidi, Perez, Praet, Tielemans, Barnes – Vardy

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp, on the near-disaster against Salzburg: “How do I explain that? I think it was obvious: we left the very successful path of the first 30 minutes. That was some of the best football we played so far, against how we all saw a little bit later a very well organized team with a clear idea and identity. We did everything they don’t like, on a high speed, scored the three goals, could have scored more. They changed the system – that’s allowed and is not really a problem usually, but tonight it was for us because we changed the approach a little bit for some reason.”

Brendan Rodgers, on returning to Anfield: “I’m really looking forward to going back. I had the real privilege of managing there. So much learning took place for me at Liverpool. I always take the positives when I analyze my time there. The first couple of seasons went well and we went close to the title. The third year was more difficult but there was great learning for me as a coach. The fourth season didn’t last so long. There were so many highs as a young manager and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Prediction

Leicester will give Liverpool everything they can handle, and more, but the Anfield effect will certainly be felt when the Reds are forced to dig deep in the final 30 minutes. In the end, Liverpool will have too much possession and force the Foxes to work a little too hard just to stay in it. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester.

Premier League Preview: Brighton v. Tottenham

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
  • 6th-place Spurs visit 16th-place Brighton
  • BHAFC winless since the opening day of the season
  • Spurs fresh off a 7-2 embarrassment by Bayern

Saturday’s trip to England’s south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) begins what feels like a real crossroads moment for Tottenham Hotspur — not only for the 2019-20 Premier League season, but also the tenure of manager Mauricio Pochettino. After conceding seven goals to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, Tottenham have lost their foremost identity under Pochettino: that of a tough, strong defensive unit.

Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, unquestionably one of the world’s premier center back duos not so long ago, look to have aged five years over the summer, before taking into account that the former wanted to leave the club and the latter was benched for the first month of the season over a minor falling-out with Pochettino. Letting Kieran Trippier leave for Atletico Madrid in the summer, without replacing their starting right back, has proven a disastrous decision. Hugo Lloris‘ propensity for mind-melting howlers hasn’t gone anywhere and in fact gains steam as he approaches his mid-30s.

Spurs have just three wins from their first seven PL games. If not for similar early-season struggles from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, the whispers of a full-on crisis would sound a lot more like a full-throated shout.

Perhaps Brighton’s recent scoring record — just two goals from their last six games — makes Graham Potter‘s side the ideal tonic for what ails Spurs. After beating Watford 3-0 on opening day, the Seagulls have been hammered to the tune of 10-2 while drawing and losing three games each.

Injuries/suspensions

Brighton: OUT – Leandro Trossard (groin), Shane Duffy (calf), Bernardo (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Davy Propper (hamstring)

Spurs: OUT – Giovani Lo Celso (groin), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Serge Aurier (suspension)

Projected lineups

Brighton: Ryan – Webster, Dunk, Burn – Montoya, Gross, Stephens, Mooy, Alzate – Bissouma, Maupay

Spurs: Lloris – Sanchez, Aldeweireld, Vertonghen – Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen – Son, Kane

What they’re saying

Pascal Gross, on facing Spurs after the Bayern defeat: “This game has nothing to do with what will happen on Saturday. They were playing in the Champions League against a very good team, and it will be a completely different game against us compared to Bayern Munich. It can go one of two ways after a result like that. Your confidence may be low if you’ve been punished in such a way, or you may want the next game to come straight away and forget about the last one. It was a very bad night for them, but they will learn from it.”

Mauricio Pochettino, on whether is his players are still playing for him: “Yes, I really believe. I have no doubt the players always want to do their best to win. They play for themselves, their families, then the for the club and the coaching staff. I have no doubt, they have commitment, with four years or one in their contract, that is no doubt. The negative result like the other day was three days after beating Southampton with 10 men, it cannot change completely, the ideas or perception.”

Prediction

Not a ton of scoring chances for either side, as Spurs will surely look to shore things up defensively and get back to the foundation that made them one of the PL’s best sides the last few seasons. Brighton will feel this one is there to be had, and they’ll get something from this game. It’s a 1-1 draw leaning ever so slightly toward the Seagulls.