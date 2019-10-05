More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Aston Villa smashes Norwich City in 5-star win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Aston Villa climbed out of the bottom three and sank Norwich City into it during a 5-1 defeat of the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Wesley scored a pair of first half goals, and Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, and Douglas Luiz also got on the sheet in the big win.

Josip Drmic‘s stoppage time goal ruined Tom Heaton‘s clean sheet in a game with 44 total shots (22 to Villa).

Norwich has six points and sits 18th. Villa has eight and is up to 14th.

Three things we learned

1. The Villans will feel richly rewarded. Will they roll on? Perhaps no side has been less rewarded for performance this season than Smith’s men, including the remarkably silly officials’ decision at the end of the Crystal Palace match. The only shame is that Villa Park was unable to appreciate the moment.

Now can the Villa team feel a little unshackled, with their points meeting their performance for just a second time this season?

2. Mings the man early: Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has consistently delivered for the newly-promoted side this season, beginning on Opening Day when he blocked every shot on Earth. He didn’t have a great second half at Carrow Road, but don’t sleep on what he did when the game was still in the balance.

Known before his time at Villa for being a big money buy with as many shocking tackles and injuries as good moments, Dean Smith has turned the center back into an England regular. And he is delivering, making an amazing recovery to stop a deflected effort from leveling the score at 1 shortly after Wesley put Villa in front, and then stopping Buendia’s rip in the 28th.

3. Shades of Benteke from Villa’s new big man: Remember for a moment that the Christian Benteke we saw at Aston Villa was unplayable at at times. Now a big Brazilian is conjuring up memories of the powerful yet deft Belgian, as Wesley scored his third and fourth goals of his Premier League career. The second was nothing special, just a center forward in the right place for a cutback, but the first showed the patience to not launch into a low header.

Stiepermann’s long dribble looked set for a lay-off to Teemu Pukki, who started the move, but the former Borussia Dortmund man took a shot which deflected onto goal.

He’d take another chance off a corner kick, and end up with three attempts when the sequence ended without a goal. Aston Villa had taken the first three shots, Stiepermann the next three.

Wesley’s chest trap and clever finish of a cross onto the doorstep was a deserved opener for the Brazilian big man, who is recalling the early days of former Villa man Christian Benteke.

In-form Tyrone Mings that made a terrific goal line clearances to keep it 1-0 as Norwich threatened the goal.

Anwar El Ghazi missed a clean bid to make it a two-goal lead with a header off the bar, and John McGinn curled a beauty just wide of the far post after fine work in the 27th minute.

Kenny McLean then caught Conor Hourihane’s run into the box to set up Wesley for a hat trick bid, but McGovern made a pair of saves after a slow run-up from the Brazilian.

The floodgates still opened after that, and Villa rightly deserved the three points.

Silva under pressure at Everton: ‘We must win the next game’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
It’s a little early in the season for ‘must win’ games in the Premier League, but Marco Silva doesn’t think so.

After Everton lost 1-0 at Burnley on Saturday (their fourth PL defeat in a row) they sit one point and one place above the relegation zone. He’s called their home game against West Ham on Oct. 19 a must win if they’re going to kick-start their season.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Silva said that Everton’s fans deserve more.

“It is important to keep the faith in ourselves. Of course it is not easy for them [the fans]. They want more and deserve more and it is up to us to stick together,” Silva said. “The position we are in the table is not our image. The details are playing against us. Everything starts now, we have all the games to change but the next game at home we must win.”

Silva told other outlets that Everton have to be “braver” and “stick together” and he seemed to be saying they’ve been unlucky this season.

After losing to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Man City and now Burnley, they were a little unlucky in the defeats against Bournemouth and Burnley. But that’s probably being too kind. Time and time again they’ve been their own worst enemies.

This is a very talented Everton squad and after their fine end to last season, many tipped them to break into the top six this season. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be lucky to stay in the Premier League. That is no exaggeration.

Jordan Pickford is struggling for form. Yerry Mina has never settled into life in England. Andre Gomes has been out injured and Richarlison is out of sorts. Up top Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren’t prolific and Gylfi Sigurdsson has been invisible for most of the season.

Silva’s side continue to concede from set piece situations and they are making the same basic errors week after week. Losing at Burnley was groundhog day for Everton’s fans.

Their Portuguese coach sounds like a broken record right now, and he’s been given plenty of cash to turn things around at the Toffees. He hasn’t improved them, especially going forward, and if they don’t win at least three of heir next five games (they play West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham, Southampton and Norwich) then he won’t be in charge at Goodison Park.

Silva knows it and his team have to regain some kind of form if he’s going to remain with the Toffees.

Leicester City rues stoppage time penalty in loss to Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Brendan Rodgers can handle the late conceded penalty to Leicester City, but he thinks it may not have been awarded had the referee not blown the whistle on Saturday at Anfield.

“We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me,” he said. “I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact. I don’t think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it.”

[ MORE: Match recap | Klopp reacts ]

That it happened in stoppage time, and James Milner converted the opportunity to keep Liverpool’s perfect start to the season in order.

James Maddison had scored in the 80th minute to put the score line at 1-1. He was even more direct about Mane’s theatrics which, of course, came after a foul.

“Soft. It was very soft. I don’t think the contact warrants the way Sadio Mane went down but you have to respect that the referee’s decision stood in the end.”

Okay, but… Liverpool out shot Leicester City 18-2. The Foxes scored with their only shot on target. The result didn’t happen in the most satisfying faction, but the better team won on the day.

Klopp slams treatment of Salah, happy with Liverpool’s ‘luck’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool’s 17th consecutive Premier League win (extending their club-record winning streak) and eighth on the trot this season, but he wasn’t happy with the way Mohamed Salah was treated by Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday.

James Milner’s 95th minute penalty kick sealed the dramatic late win as Leicester fought back after Sadio Mane had given table-topping Liverpool the lead.

Speaking after the game, Klopp believed his side were deserved winners but fumed when talking about Hamza Choudury launching into a touch tackle on Salah late in the game.

“It looked like they [Leicester] were fine with the draw. We were not. We saw that in the situation when we got the penalty, which was a clear penalty,” Klopp said. “But I stand here and I should be only happy because the way the boys did it, but I cannot get the Choudury yellow card. I don’t get that. Really. He should know better. He has to calm down. You cannot only go for the man and you only get a yellow card. I don’t know how that works. You see Mo lying in the dressing room, and you think ‘wow, okay…'”

Asked if Salah was okay, Klopp launched in an attack on the treatment of one of his stars and said Liverpool are the fairest team in the Premier League.

“How can he be okay? He is limping off the pitch, how can he be okay? We don’t know (on an injury update). How should I know that,” Klopp said. “It is hard. Three years in a row I think we are the team with the lowest yellow cards, the fairest team, we don’t do those things. That is to slow Mo down. it is really not okay. We won the game, I think we deserved it because we were better for longer, Leicester is a superb team, they did really well in 30 minutes, but when our energy level went down. We had the first 60 minutes.”

Klopp’s side were the better team, just about, as Leicester never really got going and Liverpool were guilty of missing chances until Milner scored a 95th minute winner from the penalty spot.

Have Liverpool been lucky in tight wins this season and at the end of last season?

“Without luck you cannot win the number of games we won. That is clear,” Klopp said. “Over 90 minutes, or 95 minutes, it was deserved, Milly kept his nerves, obviously really cool and finished that situation off. Good.”

As the old saying goes, “it’s better to be lucky than good.”

Liverpool are both and as they chase their first league title in over 30 years, they sit pretty atop the Premier League table heading into the international break as they’ll at least have a five-point lead heading into mid October.

Watford, Sheffield United wallow in scoreless draw

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
A forgettable draw at Vicarage Road saw Watford and Sheffield United each take a point.

The visitors move 12th with nine points, while last-place Watford remains winless after eight matches and has three points.

Three things we learned

1. Chances untaken by Hornets…: When your club is playing poorly, even the good things go sour. Roberto Pereyra was a spark plug, and should’ve had Watford up 1-0 inside of 10 minutes when he swept a cross around Tom Heaton and onto the path of Andre Gray. Gray might’ve been proven offside by VAR but it didn’t get that far as the former Burnley man slapped his shot over the bar.

2. …Or anyone for that matter: Between goalkeepers Ben Foster and Dean Henderson, there was a total of five saves. Watford was credited with the only big chances created in the match (three)

3. Norwood the star man: Look to the captain. If anything was going to happen, it seemed like the Blades skipper was going to be the man who got it done. Our Man of the Match, Norwood had 115 touches and completed 88 percent of his passes in the middle of the park. A lackluster Man of the Match? Sure, but it was a lackluster game.

There were chances for both teams in the early stages — see Point No. 1 above — and Watford was unable to take care of some disorganization from the Blades at the back.

But Sheffield United’s pursuit of a goal seemed more likely to produce something, creative rather than relying on errors from the Hornets.