Bundesliga wrap: Five-way tie at the top as Bayern, others drop points

All the big boys failed in bids to get three points on Saturday, including a loss from the leaders of the Bundesliga.
That means five teams sit level on 14 points with 4W-2D-1L records, and that there’s only one unbeaten team in the league in 3W-3D Wolfsburg.
Borussia Monchengladbach can go atop the league with a win over Augsburg on Sunday. Failing that, Wolfsburg can go top with a defeat of Union Berlin.
Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim
Robert Lewandowski scored again, because of course he did, but the leaders couldn’t drag any of the seven goals they scored against Tottenham at midweek back to Germany.
Sargis Adamyan scored his first two Bundesliga goals, both in the second half, as Hoffenheim claimed a big one at the Allianz Arena.
Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf — Friday
Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB Leipzig
Paderborn 1-2 Mainz
Schalke 1-1 Koln
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Augsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Union Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|7
|4
|2
|1
|20
|8
|12
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|14
|RB Leipzig
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|7
|8
|1-1-1
|3-1-0
|14
|SC Freiburg
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|7
|8
|1-2-1
|3-0-0
|14
|FC Schalke 04
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|7
|7
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|14
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|8
|4
|2-2-0
|2-0-1
|14
|Mönchengladbach
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|1-1-1
|3-0-0
|13
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|3
|3
|1
|19
|11
|8
|2-1-0
|1-2-1
|12
|VfL Wolfsburg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|4
|5
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|12
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|2-1-0
|1-0-2
|10
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|2-0-1
|1-1-2
|10
|1899 Hoffenheim
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|1-0-2
|1-2-1
|8
|Werder Bremen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|1-0-2
|1-1-1
|7
|FSV Mainz 05
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|1-0-2
|1-0-3
|6
|FC Augsburg
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|14
|-7
|1-1-1
|0-1-2
|5
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|7
|1
|1
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|0-1-2
|1-0-3
|4
|1. FC Union Berlin
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|1-0-3
|0-1-1
|4
|1. FC Köln
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|16
|-11
|0-0-3
|1-1-2
|4
|SC Paderborn
|7
|0
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|0-0-4
|0-1-2
|1