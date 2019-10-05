Burnley edge past slumping Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley beat Everton 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to momentarily move into the top four of the Premier League.

Jeff Hendrick‘s volley was the difference as Burnley made the most of their one man advantage as Seamus Coleman was shown two yellow cards and sent off early in the second half.

With the win Burnley now have 12 points, while Everton are on seven points and sit one point and one place above the relegation zone.

3 things we learned

1. Everton their own worst enemies: Marco Silva‘s side went down to 10 men and a lack of focus cost them dear at Burnley. They have now lost four-straight Premier League games and they continue to do the basics poorly. Going forward they barely created any clear-cut chances and that is a familiar story. They have gone backwards since last season and they are beating themselves.

2. Burnley’s set pieces the difference: In the first half Burnley found Hendrick at the back post but his shot was cleared away. They were inventive with their set pieces and in the second half found Hendrick in a near identical situation and he delivered the game-winner. Sean Dyche does not complicate things and Burnley play to their strengths. They aren’t pretty to watch, but they have 12 points on the board this season and are primed for a top 10 finish. Not many people expected that after their struggles last season.

3. Pressure piles on Silva: The Toffees boss doesn’t appear to have an answer to their poor form and he’s been given a fair crack of the whip, and plenty of cash, since arriving at Everton. In their next five games they face West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, Tottenham and Norwich. Anything other than three wins from those five will see Silva fired. Simple.

Man of the Match: Jeff Hendrick – Delivered the key moment and although Burnley’s defense played really well, he kept popping up in dangerous positions. Hendrick’s extra bit of quality was the difference.

Erik Pieters‘ cross found Johann-Berg Gudmundsson in the box but his header was saved by Jordan Pickford, while Everton were causing Burnley some issues out wide.

Alex Iwobi had an effort blocked and Everton were building their way into the game.

Burnley, as they always are, were dangerous from set pieces situations and continued to cause Everton plenty of problems with crosses into the box.

A shot from Jeff Hendrick across goal caused some problems, but the Toffees defense stood tall in a tight first half. At the other end Dwight McNeil cleared off the line and James Tarkowski blocked as Richarlison troubled Burnley’s defense.

Everton were reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half as their captain was shown a second yellow card.

Coleman was shown his first yellow card just before half time for a late challenge on Pieters and his second came after he caught McNeil with his arm in an aerial challenge.

Ashley Barnes went close with a volley for Burnley as the home side smelt blood in the water.

Burnley then took the lead from a corner, as Hendrick peeled away at the back post and volleyed home to put them 1-0 up late on.

Everton couldn’t muster any chances late on as Silva cut a forlorn figure on the sidelines at the final whistle.

