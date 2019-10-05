More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Klopp slams treatment of Salah, happy with Liverpool’s ‘luck’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool’s 17th consecutive Premier League win (extending their club-record winning streak) and eighth on the trot this season, but he wasn’t happy with the way Mohamed Salah was treated by Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday.

James Milner’s 95th minute penalty kick sealed the dramatic late win as Leicester fought back after Sadio Mane had given table-topping Liverpool the lead.

Speaking after the game, Klopp believed his side were deserved winners but fumed when talking about Hamza Choudury launching into a touch tackle on Salah late in the game.

“It looked like they [Leicester] were fine with the draw. We were not. We saw that in the situation when we got the penalty, which was a clear penalty,” Klopp said. “But I stand here and I should be only happy because the way the boys did it, but I cannot get the Choudury yellow card. I don’t get that. Really. He should know better. He has to calm down. You cannot only go for the man and you only get a yellow card. I don’t know how that works. You see Mo lying in the dressing room, and you think ‘wow, okay…'”

Asked if Salah was okay, Klopp launched in an attack on the treatment of one of his stars and said Liverpool are the fairest team in the Premier League.

“How can he be okay? He is limping off the pitch, how can he be okay? We don’t know (on an injury update). How should I know that,” Klopp said. “It is hard. Three years in a row I think we are the team with the lowest yellow cards, the fairest team, we don’t do those things. That is to slow Mo down. it is really not okay. We won the game, I think we deserved it because we were better for longer, Leicester is a superb team, they did really well in 30 minutes, but when our energy level went down. We had the first 60 minutes.”

Klopp’s side were the better team, just about, as Leicester never really got going and Liverpool were guilty of missing chances until Milner scored a 95th minute winner from the penalty spot.

Have Liverpool been lucky in tight wins this season and at the end of last season?

“Without luck you cannot win the number of games we won. That is clear,” Klopp said. “Over 90 minutes, or 95 minutes, it was deserved, Milly kept his nerves, obviously really cool and finished that situation off. Good.”

As the old saying goes, “it’s better to be lucky than good.”

Liverpool are both and as they chase their first league title in over 30 years, they sit pretty atop the Premier League table heading into the international break as they’ll at least have a five-point lead heading into mid October.

Silva under pressure at Everton: ‘We must win the next game’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
It’s a little early in the season for ‘must win’ games in the Premier League, but Marco Silva doesn’t think so.

After Everton lost 1-0 at Burnley on Saturday (their fourth PL defeat in a row) they sit one point and one place above the relegation zone. He’s called their home game against West Ham on Oct. 19 a must win if they’re going to kick-start their season.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Silva said that Everton’s fans deserve more.

“It is important to keep the faith in ourselves. Of course it is not easy for them [the fans]. They want more and deserve more and it is up to us to stick together,” Silva said. “The position we are in the table is not our image. The details are playing against us. Everything starts now, we have all the games to change but the next game at home we must win.”

Silva told other outlets that Everton have to be “braver” and “stick together” and he seemed to be saying they’ve been unlucky this season.

After losing to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Man City and now Burnley, they were a little unlucky in the defeats against Bournemouth and Burnley. But that’s probably being too kind. Time and time again they’ve been their own worst enemies.

This is a very talented Everton squad and after their fine end to last season, many tipped them to break into the top six this season. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be lucky to stay in the Premier League. That is no exaggeration.

Jordan Pickford is struggling for form. Yerry Mina has never settled into life in England. Andre Gomes has been out injured and Richarlison is out of sorts. Up top Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren’t prolific and Gylfi Sigurdsson has been invisible for most of the season.

Silva’s side continue to concede from set piece situations and they are making the same basic errors week after week. Losing at Burnley was groundhog day for Everton’s fans.

Their Portuguese coach sounds like a broken record right now, and he’s been given plenty of cash to turn things around at the Toffees. He hasn’t improved them, especially going forward, and if they don’t win at least three of heir next five games (they play West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham, Southampton and Norwich) then he won’t be in charge at Goodison Park.

Silva knows it and his team have to regain some kind of form if he’s going to remain with the Toffees.

Leicester City rues stoppage time penalty in loss to Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Brendan Rodgers can handle the late conceded penalty to Leicester City, but he thinks it may not have been awarded had the referee not blown the whistle on Saturday at Anfield.

“We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me,” he said. “I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact. I don’t think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it.”

That it happened in stoppage time, and James Milner converted the opportunity to keep Liverpool’s perfect start to the season in order.

James Maddison had scored in the 80th minute to put the score line at 1-1. He was even more direct about Mane’s theatrics which, of course, came after a foul.

“Soft. It was very soft. I don’t think the contact warrants the way Sadio Mane went down but you have to respect that the referee’s decision stood in the end.”

Okay, but… Liverpool out shot Leicester City 18-2. The Foxes scored with their only shot on target. The result didn’t happen in the most satisfying faction, but the better team won on the day.

Watford, Sheffield United wallow in scoreless draw

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
A forgettable draw at Vicarage Road saw Watford and Sheffield United each take a point.

The visitors move 12th with nine points, while last-place Watford remains winless after eight matches and has three points.

Three things we learned

1. Chances untaken by Hornets…: When your club is playing poorly, even the good things go sour. Roberto Pereyra was a spark plug, and should’ve had Watford up 1-0 inside of 10 minutes when he swept a cross around Tom Heaton and onto the path of Andre Gray. Gray might’ve been proven offside by VAR but it didn’t get that far as the former Burnley man slapped his shot over the bar.

2. …Or anyone for that matter: Between goalkeepers Ben Foster and Dean Henderson, there was a total of five saves. Watford was credited with the only big chances created in the match (three)

3. Norwood the star man: Look to the captain. If anything was going to happen, it seemed like the Blades skipper was going to be the man who got it done. Our Man of the Match, Norwood had 115 touches and completed 88 percent of his passes in the middle of the park. A lackluster Man of the Match? Sure, but it was a lackluster game.

There were chances for both teams in the early stages — see Point No. 1 above — and Watford was unable to take care of some disorganization from the Blades at the back.

But Sheffield United’s pursuit of a goal seemed more likely to produce something, creative rather than relying on errors from the Hornets.

Burnley edge past slumping Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Burnley beat Everton 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to momentarily move into the top four of the Premier League.

Jeff Hendrick‘s volley was the difference as Burnley made the most of their one man advantage as Seamus Coleman was shown two yellow cards and sent off early in the second half.

With the win Burnley now have 12 points, while Everton are on seven points and sit one point and one place above the relegation zone.

3 things we learned

1. Everton their own worst enemies: Marco Silva‘s side went down to 10 men and a lack of focus cost them dear at Burnley. They have now lost four-straight Premier League games and they continue to do the basics poorly. Going forward they barely created any clear-cut chances and that is a familiar story. They have gone backwards since last season and they are beating themselves.

2. Burnley’s set pieces the difference: In the first half Burnley found Hendrick at the back post but his shot was cleared away. They were inventive with their set pieces and in the second half found Hendrick in a near identical situation and he delivered the game-winner. Sean Dyche does not complicate things and Burnley play to their strengths. They aren’t pretty to watch, but they have 12 points on the board this season and are primed for a top 10 finish. Not many people expected that after their struggles last season.

3. Pressure piles on Silva: The Toffees boss doesn’t appear to have an answer to their poor form and he’s been given a fair crack of the whip, and plenty of cash, since arriving at Everton. In their next five games they face West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, Tottenham and Norwich. Anything other than three wins from those five will see Silva fired. Simple.

Man of the Match: Jeff Hendrick – Delivered the key moment and although Burnley’s defense played really well, he kept popping up in dangerous positions. Hendrick’s extra bit of quality was the difference.

Erik Pieters‘ cross found Johann-Berg Gudmundsson in the box but his header was saved by Jordan Pickford, while Everton were causing Burnley some issues out wide.

Alex Iwobi had an effort blocked and Everton were building their way into the game.

Burnley, as they always are, were dangerous from set pieces situations and continued to cause Everton plenty of problems with crosses into the box.

A shot from Jeff Hendrick across goal caused some problems, but the Toffees defense stood tall in a tight first half. At the other end Dwight McNeil cleared off the line and James Tarkowski blocked as Richarlison troubled Burnley’s defense.

Everton were reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half as their captain was shown a second yellow card.

Coleman was shown his first yellow card just before half time for a late challenge on Pieters and his second came after he caught McNeil with his arm in an aerial challenge.

Ashley Barnes went close with a volley for Burnley as the home side smelt blood in the water.

Burnley then took the lead from a corner, as Hendrick peeled away at the back post and volleyed home to put them 1-0 up late on.

Everton couldn’t muster any chances late on as Silva cut a forlorn figure on the sidelines at the final whistle.