More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Liverpool stay perfect, beat Leicester in stoppage time

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

Liverpool kept their 100 percent record intact, as James Milner‘s last-gasp penalty kick secured a 2-1 victory against Leicester City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

After Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead, James Maddison equalized late on at Anfield as Brendan Rodgers‘ men looked to have grabbed a point.

But then Milner scored from the penalty spot to stretch Liverpool’s club-record winning streak to 17 league games and eight from eight this season.

Liverpool stay top of the table on 24 points, while Leicester have 14 points.

3 things we learned

1. Liverpool’s luck continues: The Reds haven’t got going this season, and they’ve won all of their opening eight games. It looked like Klopp’s side were finally going to run out of luck on Saturday, as Leicester caught them cold late on but Mane then won a penalty kick. In wins against Southampton, Sheffield United, Chelsea and now Leicester they were lucky to get over the line. In truth, Liverpool haven’t got out of second gear this season. Klopp won’t care. They’re top.

2. Leicester prove top four credentials: It was far from a great display from the Foxes but they were resilient and showed they can grab points against the big boys. They will need to do that if they’re going to finish in the top four, not least the top six. Brendan Rodgers’ side put in a mature display and did him proud on his return to Anfield. This wasn’t a swashbuckling Leicester display, but it was steady and solid, and they were unlucky not to grab a point.

3. Matip missed: Dejan Lovren came into the starting lineup and he looked shaky and Liverpool really missed Joel Matip. The towering center back is out injured and has Joe Gomez struggled recently, meaning Lovren will have to get up to speed quickly for Liverpool. In the end Matip’s absence didn’t cost Liverpool, but they did look a little less solid.

Man of the Match: Sadio Mane – Took his goal really well and dug deep to do plenty of defensive work on both flanks. He continues to stand tall for Liverpool and won the late penalty kick.

Early on Liverpool did all the pressing as Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu held things together for the Foxes at the back.

A cross from the right caused Liverpool’s defense some issues as Dejan Lovren tried to clear but sent a looping header towards his own goal.

As the first half wore on Leicester batled their way into the game as Ben Chilwell was causing Sadio Mane plenty of problems down the Foxes left flank.

Firmino then missed a great chance as Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a lovely ball from the right. At the other end Adrian produced a fine save from Soyuncu’s header after James Maddison whipped in a superb free kick.

Then Liverpool took the lead right on half time. James Milner’s superb long ball found Mane on the break and the Senegalese winger raced clear and finished calmly to make it 1-0.

Just after the goal Firmino pulled the ball back to Mane and his effort was straight at Kasper Schmeichel when he should have doubled Liverpool’s lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Schmeichel produced a fine save at the start of the second half as Alexander-Arnold’s cross found Salah and his flick was pushed away by Leicester’s goalkeeper.

Jonny Evans then cleared but the ball hit Mane and almost rebounded in as Liverpool kicked on in the second half. Leicester steadied themselves and started to cause a few problems in attack with half time sub Marc Albrighton a box of tricks. Ricardo Pereira‘s cross from the right was cleared by Alexander-Arnold as that sprung the game into life.

Firmino’s effort squirmed just wide and then Albrighton set Jamie Vardy free but he squandered a great chance at the Kop end. Andrew Robertson then had a great chance but Schmeichel saved well. Dennis Praet then flashed a shot just wide for Leicester as the game finished in an end-to-end fashion, and the Foxes grabbed a late equalizer.

Substitute Ayoze Perez wriggled free and played in Maddison, who had been quiet all game long, and the Englishman finished low past Adrian.

Virgil Van Dijk could have won it for Liverpool late on but he fluffed his lines as he nodded Robertson’s cross over, but just when it looked like the Reds would drop their first points of the season the winner arrived.

Mane was brought down by Albrighton in the box and Milner kept his cool to make it eight wins from eight as Liverpool remain perfect.

Silva under pressure at Everton: ‘We must win the next game’

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a little early in the season for ‘must win’ games in the Premier League, but Marco Silva doesn’t think so.

After Everton lost 1-0 at Burnley on Saturday (their fourth PL defeat in a row) they sit one point and one place above the relegation zone. He’s called their home game against West Ham on Oct. 19 a must win if they’re going to kick-start their season.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Silva said that Everton’s fans deserve more.

“It is important to keep the faith in ourselves. Of course it is not easy for them [the fans]. They want more and deserve more and it is up to us to stick together,” Silva said. “The position we are in the table is not our image. The details are playing against us. Everything starts now, we have all the games to change but the next game at home we must win.”

Silva told other outlets that Everton have to be “braver” and “stick together” and he seemed to be saying they’ve been unlucky this season.

After losing to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Man City and now Burnley, they were a little unlucky in the defeats against Bournemouth and Burnley. But that’s probably being too kind. Time and time again they’ve been their own worst enemies.

This is a very talented Everton squad and after their fine end to last season, many tipped them to break into the top six this season. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be lucky to stay in the Premier League. That is no exaggeration.

Jordan Pickford is struggling for form. Yerry Mina has never settled into life in England. Andre Gomes has been out injured and Richarlison is out of sorts. Up top Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren’t prolific and Gylfi Sigurdsson has been invisible for most of the season.

Silva’s side continue to concede from set piece situations and they are making the same basic errors week after week. Losing at Burnley was groundhog day for Everton’s fans.

Their Portuguese coach sounds like a broken record right now, and he’s been given plenty of cash to turn things around at the Toffees. He hasn’t improved them, especially going forward, and if they don’t win at least three of heir next five games (they play West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham, Southampton and Norwich) then he won’t be in charge at Goodison Park.

Silva knows it and his team have to regain some kind of form if he’s going to remain with the Toffees.

Leicester City rues stoppage time penalty in loss to Liverpool

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brendan Rodgers can handle the late conceded penalty to Leicester City, but he thinks it may not have been awarded had the referee not blown the whistle on Saturday at Anfield.

“We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me,” he said. “I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact. I don’t think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it.”

[ MORE: Match recap | Klopp reacts ]

That it happened in stoppage time, and James Milner converted the opportunity to keep Liverpool’s perfect start to the season in order.

James Maddison had scored in the 80th minute to put the score line at 1-1. He was even more direct about Mane’s theatrics which, of course, came after a foul.

“Soft. It was very soft. I don’t think the contact warrants the way Sadio Mane went down but you have to respect that the referee’s decision stood in the end.”

Okay, but… Liverpool out shot Leicester City 18-2. The Foxes scored with their only shot on target. The result didn’t happen in the most satisfying faction, but the better team won on the day.

Klopp slams treatment of Salah, happy with Liverpool’s ‘luck’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool’s 17th consecutive Premier League win (extending their club-record winning streak) and eighth on the trot this season, but he wasn’t happy with the way Mohamed Salah was treated by Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

James Milner’s 95th minute penalty kick sealed the dramatic late win as Leicester fought back after Sadio Mane had given table-topping Liverpool the lead.

Speaking after the game, Klopp believed his side were deserved winners but fumed when talking about Hamza Choudury launching into a touch tackle on Salah late in the game.

“It looked like they [Leicester] were fine with the draw. We were not. We saw that in the situation when we got the penalty, which was a clear penalty,” Klopp said. “But I stand here and I should be only happy because the way the boys did it, but I cannot get the Choudury yellow card. I don’t get that. Really. He should know better. He has to calm down. You cannot only go for the man and you only get a yellow card. I don’t know how that works. You see Mo lying in the dressing room, and you think ‘wow, okay…'”

Asked if Salah was okay, Klopp launched in an attack on the treatment of one of his stars and said Liverpool are the fairest team in the Premier League.

“How can he be okay? He is limping off the pitch, how can he be okay? We don’t know (on an injury update). How should I know that,” Klopp said. “It is hard. Three years in a row I think we are the team with the lowest yellow cards, the fairest team, we don’t do those things. That is to slow Mo down. it is really not okay. We won the game, I think we deserved it because we were better for longer, Leicester is a superb team, they did really well in 30 minutes, but when our energy level went down. We had the first 60 minutes.”

Klopp’s side were the better team, just about, as Leicester never really got going and Liverpool were guilty of missing chances until Milner scored a 95th minute winner from the penalty spot.

Have Liverpool been lucky in tight wins this season and at the end of last season?

“Without luck you cannot win the number of games we won. That is clear,” Klopp said. “Over 90 minutes, or 95 minutes, it was deserved, Milly kept his nerves, obviously really cool and finished that situation off. Good.”

As the old saying goes, “it’s better to be lucky than good.”

Liverpool are both and as they chase their first league title in over 30 years, they sit pretty atop the Premier League table heading into the international break as they’ll at least have a five-point lead heading into mid October.

Watford, Sheffield United wallow in scoreless draw

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A forgettable draw at Vicarage Road saw Watford and Sheffield United each take a point.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The visitors move 12th with nine points, while last-place Watford remains winless after eight matches and has three points.

Three things we learned

1. Chances untaken by Hornets…: When your club is playing poorly, even the good things go sour. Roberto Pereyra was a spark plug, and should’ve had Watford up 1-0 inside of 10 minutes when he swept a cross around Tom Heaton and onto the path of Andre Gray. Gray might’ve been proven offside by VAR but it didn’t get that far as the former Burnley man slapped his shot over the bar.

2. …Or anyone for that matter: Between goalkeepers Ben Foster and Dean Henderson, there was a total of five saves. Watford was credited with the only big chances created in the match (three)

3. Norwood the star man: Look to the captain. If anything was going to happen, it seemed like the Blades skipper was going to be the man who got it done. Our Man of the Match, Norwood had 115 touches and completed 88 percent of his passes in the middle of the park. A lackluster Man of the Match? Sure, but it was a lackluster game.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

There were chances for both teams in the early stages — see Point No. 1 above — and Watford was unable to take care of some disorganization from the Blades at the back.

But Sheffield United’s pursuit of a goal seemed more likely to produce something, creative rather than relying on errors from the Hornets.