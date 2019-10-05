Pochettino defends Tottenham’s players; update on Lloris

For many minutes after full time Mauricio Pochettino was locked in the dressing room at Brighton with his Tottenham Hotspur players.

‘Where do we go from here?’ is not a question he will be asking them, but it is one everyone else is after they lost 3-0 at Brighton and haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since January.

Pochettino spoke to BT Sport after the game and the Argentine coach admitted that after losing to fourth-tier Colchester United in the League Cup, being hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and languishing in the Premier League, Spurs are in a very tough place.

“We tried to find a solution, a different way to play, but it was impossible,” Pochettino said. “This is a tough moment, a very difficult moment. We need to keep going and I want to say thank you for the fans. It was a big effort to the fans and we put out that performance… When we were on top we were all together. When this type of moment arrives we need to stay all together.”

In his sixth season in charge of Spurs, Pochettino also hinted that the pressure should be on him and his coaching staff rather than the players.

“I think it is not easy after five-and-a-half years this is the first tough time we are having. In terms of qualification and where we are in the table. There is a feeling that this is not good at the minute. We are feeling the emotion. I want to keep working hard and believing,” Pochettino said. “We have the experience of the coaching staff and manager who have had different problems in their career. We need to keep working hard, believing and supporting our players.”

“I hope that the pressure is coming to me and let the players be free to recover and to have the performance they have in their legs and find the way to start to win. In this tough moment it is a moment to be strong. We cannot underestimate this type of situation. In times that are not so good, it is always possible to make us stronger.”

Asked about the injury to Hugo Lloris, Pochettino said that impacted Spurs’ display and the club will release a statement about the serious arm injury their captain seemed to suffer.

“He is in the hospital now. The club is going to communicate the problem. I think he suffered a big problem in his arm,” Pochettino said. “I think it massively impacted the team. We never were able to be in the game after that massive impact.

“Emotionally, for the team, to concede and also [to lose] a very important player for us, in the first action, it was very negative for the team, the emotion was massive. We did not play well. We are disappointed about that. Brighton played well. We cannot say that they did not deserve the three points. We never recovered from those opening few minutes. We could not change the dynamic of the game.”

