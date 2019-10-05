Silva under pressure at Everton: ‘We must win the next game’

It’s a little early in the season for ‘must win’ games in the Premier League, but Marco Silva doesn’t think so.

After Everton lost 1-0 at Burnley on Saturday (their fourth PL defeat in a row) they sit one point and one place above the relegation zone. He’s called their home game against West Ham on Oct. 19 a must win if they’re going to kick-start their season.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Silva said that Everton’s fans deserve more.

“It is important to keep the faith in ourselves. Of course it is not easy for them [the fans]. They want more and deserve more and it is up to us to stick together,” Silva said. “The position we are in the table is not our image. The details are playing against us. Everything starts now, we have all the games to change but the next game at home we must win.”

Silva told other outlets that Everton have to be “braver” and “stick together” and he seemed to be saying they’ve been unlucky this season.

After losing to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Man City and now Burnley, they were a little unlucky in the defeats against Bournemouth and Burnley. But that’s probably being too kind. Time and time again they’ve been their own worst enemies.

This is a very talented Everton squad and after their fine end to last season, many tipped them to break into the top six this season. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be lucky to stay in the Premier League. That is no exaggeration.

6 – Since the start of last season, Everton have picked up more red cards than any other side in the Premier League. Dismissed. pic.twitter.com/D5NgEQ3S8o — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2019

Jordan Pickford is struggling for form. Yerry Mina has never settled into life in England. Andre Gomes has been out injured and Richarlison is out of sorts. Up top Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren’t prolific and Gylfi Sigurdsson has been invisible for most of the season.

Silva’s side continue to concede from set piece situations and they are making the same basic errors week after week. Losing at Burnley was groundhog day for Everton’s fans.

Their Portuguese coach sounds like a broken record right now, and he’s been given plenty of cash to turn things around at the Toffees. He hasn’t improved them, especially going forward, and if they don’t win at least three of heir next five games (they play West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham, Southampton and Norwich) then he won’t be in charge at Goodison Park.

Silva knows it and his team have to regain some kind of form if he’s going to remain with the Toffees.

