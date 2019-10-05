More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

US women’s soccer coach Jill Ellis preps for last game

Associated PressOct 5, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) Retiring U.S. Soccer women’s national team coach Jill Ellis already knows she’ll be emotional on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The two-time FIFA women’s coach of the year will lead the World Cup champions in the final game of their six-game victory tour when the U.S. team faces South Korea.

“We built the best team in the world,” Ellis said Saturday. “We were incredibly successful over the years. People have been drawn to this team because of the personality and the success.”

The 2-0 victory against South Korea on Thursday was Ellis’ record 106th, passing former coach Tony DiCicco for the most team wins before an announced crowd of 30,071 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will be a bittersweet leave-taking after five years at the helm for Ellis and the players.

“We always have a quick meeting before our pregame meal, and that’s going to be hard to get through,” Ellis said. “They know I’m already getting emotional.”

Star forward Megan Rapinoe said Ellis adapted to a changing game and players over the years.

“Constantly trying to keep up with that, keep above it, with personnel and the way we’re been trying to play, she’s been pretty adaptable in that way,” Rapinoe said. “It would nice to send her out with a win after back-to-back World Cups.”

Forward Carli Lloyd said Ellis leaves the team’s legacy in a strong place.

“It’s been a fantastic journey to be a part of,” Lloyd said. “It’s finding a way. It took all 23 players, like it always does. Every major tournament, the story line is different. And it’s only going to get harder and harder. Winning is great, but without the journey, there would be no end bit.”

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher calls it a fitting celebration after their victory in France.

“This team has been something special,” Naeher said. “Coming off this summer … to celebrate Jill and what she’s done for U.S. soccer and this team.”

Ellis said she decided in December this would be her last year in charge, win or lose.

“If you’re blessed to do a back-to-back World Cup, it’s pretty unusual,” Ellis said. “There’s a shelf life to this job, I believe, and I think that’s healthy. It allows the ability to have change and perspective. It’s not like a college job, where there’s an incoming class.”

Ellis added she’s looking forward to attending more birthdays with her daughter, Lily.

“There’s a personal peace to that decision,” Ellis said. “I feel good. I feel complete.”

A new coach will be hired after U.S. Soccer selects a new general manager for the team (18-1-2). With assistant coach Tony Gustavsson also retiring after eight years, the coaching search is wide open heading into the Tokyo Olympics.

“The game has changed significantly,” Ellis said. “To the person who comes after me, I’d say this is not 1991 or 1999. There’s a lot more teams playing with a lot more investment. The margins are pretty fine. I had the benefit of being an assistant prior to taking the job, so I knew the players.”

The British-born Ellis announced her retirement in July. She played college soccer at William & Mary and was head coach at Illinois and UCLA before joining the U.S. national ranks as an under-21 coach in 2000.

Ellis became the U.S. team head coach in 2014 and led it to eight overall tournament titles, including the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles. The U.S. lost just seven matches during her tenure.

The 53-year-old Ellis said the new coach will have a “good sense of our players,” and “it’s just getting up to speed in the depth of the squad.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Bundesliga wrap: Five-way tie at the top as Bayern, others drop points

Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All the big boys failed in bids to get three points on Saturday, including a loss from the leaders of the Bundesliga.

That means five teams sit level on 14 points with 4W-2D-1L records, and that there’s only one unbeaten team in the league in 3W-3D Wolfsburg.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Borussia Monchengladbach can go atop the league with a win over Augsburg on Sunday. Failing that, Wolfsburg can go top with a defeat of Union Berlin.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim

Robert Lewandowski scored again, because of course he did, but the leaders couldn’t drag any of the seven goals they scored against Tottenham at midweek back to Germany.

Sargis Adamyan scored his first two Bundesliga goals, both in the second half, as Hoffenheim claimed a big one at the Allianz Arena.

Elsewhere

Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf — Friday
Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB Leipzig
Paderborn 1-2 Mainz
Schalke 1-1 Koln
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Augsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Union Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 7 4 2 1 20 8 12 2-1-1 2-1-0 14
 RB Leipzig 7 4 2 1 15 7 8 1-1-1 3-1-0 14
 SC Freiburg 7 4 2 1 15 7 8 1-2-1 3-0-0 14
 FC Schalke 04 7 4 2 1 14 7 7 2-1-1 2-1-0 14
 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 12 8 4 2-2-0 2-0-1 14
 Mönchengladbach 6 4 1 1 10 5 5 1-1-1 3-0-0 13
 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 3 1 19 11 8 2-1-0 1-2-1 12
 VfL Wolfsburg 6 3 3 0 9 4 5 1-2-0 2-1-0 12
 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 3 1 2 9 8 1 2-1-0 1-0-2 10
 Hertha BSC Berlin 7 3 1 3 12 12 0 2-0-1 1-1-2 10
 1899 Hoffenheim 7 2 2 3 6 11 -5 1-0-2 1-2-1 8
 Werder Bremen 6 2 1 3 10 14 -4 1-0-2 1-1-1 7
 FSV Mainz 05 7 2 0 5 7 17 -10 1-0-2 1-0-3 6
 FC Augsburg 6 1 2 3 7 14 -7 1-1-1 0-1-2 5
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 7 1 1 5 9 14 -5 0-1-2 1-0-3 4
 1. FC Union Berlin 6 1 1 4 6 12 -6 1-0-3 0-1-1 4
 1. FC Köln 7 1 1 5 5 16 -11 0-0-3 1-1-2 4
 SC Paderborn 7 0 1 6 9 19 -10 0-0-4 0-1-2 1

Crystal Palace comes back to stun West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A VAR goal with minutes to spare gave visiting Crystal Palace a 2-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jordan Ayew pushed a Gary Cahill knockdown over the line after Patrick Van Aanholt equalized from the spot, as Palace moved fourth with 14 points.

Sebastien Haller gave West Ham a lead, but the loss keeps Manuel Pellegrini‘s side from entering the Top Four. The Irons have 12 points and sit 7th.

Three things we learned

1. Guaita keeps it even early: That blonde-shock of hair in the golden shirt made two incredible saves on Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson in the first half-hour, and the Spaniard has performed as a top half goalkeeper according to most metrics. Saturday was no different.

2. Team goal gives West Ham its lead: West Ham’s opener had the fingerprints of Manuel Pellegrini all over it. Anderson blazed down the left side, and both Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini passed up chances to force a shot or cross until the ball got wide for square pass for a lunging Haller to poke home. Beautiful stuff.

3. VAR gives Ayew the winner: A lengthier than usual review added drama to Ayew’s winner, which was initially reviewed offside. Man was it close again, but Ayew was in the right spot when Gary Cahill nodded a free kick to the edge of the six.

Man of the Match: Fredericks — Sent the ball to Haller for the goal in addition to a point-blank goal line clearance.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Chances came for the hosts early, with Andriy Yarmolenko cueing up Sebastien Haller for a point-blank chance saved by Guaita and Anderson nodding to the keeper from in-tight.

At the other end, Ryan Fredericks made a goal line clearance when Zaha drove the line to set-up Jeff Schlupp.

Angelo Ogbonna chopped a shot over the goal in the 52nd, a prelude to Haller’s low finish two minutes later.

Palace was awarded a penalty when Declan Rice blocked a shot with his raised arm, and Van Aanholt finished his chance in the space normally occupied by Luka Milivojevic.

Van Aanholt also had a crucial intervention at the other end.

Silva under pressure at Everton: ‘We must win the next game’

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s a little early in the season for ‘must win’ games in the Premier League, but Marco Silva doesn’t think so.

After Everton lost 1-0 at Burnley on Saturday (their fourth PL defeat in a row) they sit one point and one place above the relegation zone. He’s called their home game against West Ham on Oct. 19 a must win if they’re going to kick-start their season.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Silva said that Everton’s fans deserve more.

“It is important to keep the faith in ourselves. Of course it is not easy for them [the fans]. They want more and deserve more and it is up to us to stick together,” Silva said. “The position we are in the table is not our image. The details are playing against us. Everything starts now, we have all the games to change but the next game at home we must win.”

Silva told other outlets that Everton have to be “braver” and “stick together” and he seemed to be saying they’ve been unlucky this season.

After losing to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Man City and now Burnley, they were a little unlucky in the defeats against Bournemouth and Burnley. But that’s probably being too kind. Time and time again they’ve been their own worst enemies.

This is a very talented Everton squad and after their fine end to last season, many tipped them to break into the top six this season. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be lucky to stay in the Premier League. That is no exaggeration.

Jordan Pickford is struggling for form. Yerry Mina has never settled into life in England. Andre Gomes has been out injured and Richarlison is out of sorts. Up top Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren’t prolific and Gylfi Sigurdsson has been invisible for most of the season.

Silva’s side continue to concede from set piece situations and they are making the same basic errors week after week. Losing at Burnley was groundhog day for Everton’s fans.

Their Portuguese coach sounds like a broken record right now, and he’s been given plenty of cash to turn things around at the Toffees. He hasn’t improved them, especially going forward, and if they don’t win at least three of heir next five games (they play West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham, Southampton and Norwich) then he won’t be in charge at Goodison Park.

Silva knows it and his team have to regain some kind of form if he’s going to remain with the Toffees.

Leicester City rues stoppage time penalty in loss to Liverpool

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brendan Rodgers can handle the late conceded penalty to Leicester City, but he thinks it may not have been awarded had the referee not blown the whistle on Saturday at Anfield.

“We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me,” he said. “I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact. I don’t think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it.”

[ MORE: Match recap | Klopp reacts ]

That it happened in stoppage time, and James Milner converted the opportunity to keep Liverpool’s perfect start to the season in order.

James Maddison had scored in the 80th minute to put the score line at 1-1. He was even more direct about Mane’s theatrics which, of course, came after a foul.

“Soft. It was very soft. I don’t think the contact warrants the way Sadio Mane went down but you have to respect that the referee’s decision stood in the end.”

Okay, but… Liverpool out shot Leicester City 18-2. The Foxes scored with their only shot on target. The result didn’t happen in the most satisfying faction, but the better team won on the day.