Watch Live: Brighton v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Seagulls aiming to pile more misery on Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs.

Graham Potter‘s Brighton only have one win to their name this season but are playing attractive, attacking football and are capable of causing an upset.

Spurs were hammered 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and after their League Cup exit to Colchester United, the pressure is on Pochettino. Spurs last won away in the Premier League back in January, and a big win here will ease some of the pressure heading into the international break.

In team news Brighton bring in teenage striker Aaron Connolly for Yves Bissouma, while Spurs bring in Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Pochettino defends Tottenham’s players; update on Lloris

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
For many minutes after full time Mauricio Pochettino was locked in the dressing room at Brighton with his Tottenham Hotspur players.

‘Where do we go from here?’ is not a question he will be asking them, but it is one everyone else is after they lost 3-0 at Brighton and haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since January.

Pochettino spoke to BT Sport after the game and the Argentine coach admitted that after losing to fourth-tier Colchester United in the League Cup, being hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and languishing in the Premier League, Spurs are in a very tough place.

“We tried to find a solution, a different way to play, but it was impossible,” Pochettino said. “This is a tough moment, a very difficult moment. We need to keep going and I want to say thank you for the fans. It was a big effort to the fans and we put out that performance… When we were on top we were all together. When this type of moment arrives we need to stay all together.”

In his sixth season in charge of Spurs, Pochettino also hinted that the pressure should be on him and his coaching staff rather than the players.

“I think it is not easy after five-and-a-half years this is the first tough time we are having. In terms of qualification and where we are in the table. There is a feeling that this is not good at the minute. We are feeling the emotion. I want to keep working hard and believing,” Pochettino said. “We have the experience of the coaching staff and manager who have had different problems in their career. We need to keep working hard, believing and supporting our players.”

“I hope that the pressure is coming to me and let the players be free to recover and to have the performance they have in their legs and find the way to start to win. In this tough moment it is a moment to be strong. We cannot underestimate this type of situation. In times that are not so good, it is always possible to make us stronger.”

Asked about the injury to Hugo Lloris, Pochettino said that impacted Spurs’ display and the club will release a statement about the serious arm injury their captain seemed to suffer.

“He is in the hospital now. The club is going to communicate the problem. I think he suffered a big problem in his arm,” Pochettino said. “I think it massively impacted the team. We never were able to be in the game after that massive impact.

“Emotionally, for the team, to concede and also [to lose] a very important player for us, in the first action, it was very negative for the team, the emotion was massive. We did not play well. We are disappointed about that. Brighton played well. We cannot say that they did not deserve the three points. We never recovered from those opening few minutes. We could not change the dynamic of the game.”

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Leicester headlines 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Liverpool host Leicester City in an intriguing clash at Anfield, while Everton travel to Burnley, Watford host Sheffield United and new boys Norwich and Aston Villa do battle.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Norwich City v. Aston Villa  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Brighton hammer woeful Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion hammered Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, as teenage striker Aaron Connolly scored twice on his full Premier League debut.

Following a serious early injury to Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris — his error less than three minutes in allowed Neal Maupay to make it 1-0 — Mauricio Pochettino‘s men never recovered and Connolly struck twice to deepen Tottenham’s crisis.

Brighton’s win was their first since the opening day of the season, and their first against Tottenham since 1983. The Seagulls now have nine points, while Spurs have 11 and are without an away win in the Premier League since January.

3 things we learned

1. Spurs’ crisis deepens: Spurs have had a horrendous 10 days or so, as Pochettino will be under serious pressure over the international break and beyond. After being hammered 7-2 by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, his team got off to the worst possible start as Lloris made another costly error and then suffered a serious injury. When your luck is out, it is properly out. Spurs’ slump is a worrying one, and it appears their players have lost the intensity and drive which were the hallmarks of their last few seasons. Right now it is difficult to see how Spurs will get out of this, as Daniel Levy and Pochettino have so many questions to answer about squad recruitment, new contracts and everything else that happened over the summer.

2. Brighton’s new front-line sets tone: Connolly was a revelation with his clever running, tireless hold-up play and fine finishing. The teenager is ready to become a regular after ripping it up in the U23 side. His partnership with Neal Maupay dragged Spurs’ defense all over the place and after being so concerned about where goals will come from, Brighton have found a new duo to lead their line as Connolly is a star in the making. Graham Potter‘s side are very good on the ball and now they have a cutting edge.

3. Lloris’ error and injury adds to misery: Lloris made an error which led to a goal for the second PL game running but what is more worrying for Spurs is that their captain and star goalkeeper is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Lloris looks to have suffered a serious arm injury and was in agony after his error early in the game. Paulo Gazzaniga will now have to step in and even though Lloris has made errors, his presence is needed for a struggling Spurs side. More bad news for Pochettino after a truly horrendous week.

Man of the Match: Aaron Connolly – The Irish teenager, just 19, scored his first two PL goals on his first start in the league and his pace, clever running and finishing shows he can cut it in the top-flight. What a gem Brighton have produced from their academy.

Just two minutes and 28 seconds into the game, Lloris made a huge error and suffered a serious injury to his elbow.

A routine cross from the left was dropped by Lloris and Maupay was on hand to tap home, but as he fell to the floor Lloris appeared to seriously injure his elbow. The Spurs and France captain was carried off the pitch as he received oxygen, with Paulo Gazzaniga coming on. A nightmare start for Tottenham.

That injury sucked the life out of Spurs as Brighton’s Dale Stephens has a thunderous effort blocked and the home side did most of the pressing.

Brighton doubled their lead as Connolly was found in the box and after his first effort was saved he pounced to tap home the rebound for his first PL goal on his first start.

Another effort from Connolly deflected just wide and he than dragged an effort wide as Spurs were all over the place. At the other end Erik Lamela had a shot well-blocked but Maupay was causing so many problems as Spurs hardly got going in a disastrous first half.

Tottenham improved after the break as Harry Winks came on, they changed their formation and Davies’ cross was blocked as Kane lurked.

Brighton then figured out Spurs’ new shape and continued o dominate as Pascal Gross hit the crossbar with a clever free kick.

Connolly then wrapped up his Man of the Match display as he ran down the left flank, cut inside and curled home a wonderful effort into the far bottom corner to make it 3-0. Game. Set. Match.

Heung-Min Son, Kane and Lucas Moura all went close late on but it was too little too late for Spurs as their crisis plunged to new depths.

VIDEO: Lloris makes error, suffers serious injury

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
When it rains it pours.

Tottenham Hotspur were already under pressure after their midweek mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich and their Premier League game at Brighton couldn’t have got off to a worse start.

With just two minutes and 28 seconds on the clock a routine cross from the left was dropped from Hugo Lloris and tapped home by Brighton’s Neal Maupay to put the Seagulls 1-0 up.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Spurs’ captain and goalkeeper Lloris stayed down as he looked to have suffered a serious elbow injury.

Lloris was treated for several minutes and received oxygen while he was being carried off the pitch, as the French national team captain looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Reports stated that Lloris was screaming in agony as he was carried off the pitch and was given extra morphine to cope with the pain.