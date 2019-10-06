Americans Abroad: Pulisic assists, Yedlin starts in Newcastle win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic‘s struggles at Chelsea took a positive turn on Sunday, as the 21-year-old came off the bench and assisted Michy Batshuayi in the Blues’ 4-1 win over Southampton. The American’s 10-minute cameo were his first league minutes since August.

Elsewhere in England, DeAndre Yedlin returned to Newcastle’s starting lineup, following his lengthy injury. With Yedlin going all 90 minutes, the Magpies pulled off an upset victory over Manchester United. In Stoke, Cameron Carter-Vickers continues to be a fundamental piece for the struggling Potters. In similar fashion to Americans in England this week, however, there was a happy ending for Stoke City and Carter-Vickers, who earned their first victory of the season, edging Swansea City 2-1.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea – Pulisic started on the bench, but capitalized his brief cameo, recording his second assist of the season. Heading into the match Chelsea manager Frank Lampard warned the 21-year-old that hard, not his price tag, was going to turn his fortunes around. From what he showcased on Sunday, it seems like Pulisic listened paid close attention to his boss’ words.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle – It is safe to say Yedlin is finally up to speed, and Newcastle are reaping the benefits. On Sunday, Steve Bruce and company walked away from a passionate St. James’ Park with three points after getting past Manchester United. Yedlin started and played all 90 minutes in the Magpies 1-0 victory.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan – Robinson has been a fixture for the Lactics, and that didn’t change this weekend. The 22-year-old played all 90 minutes in Wigan’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Still, a USMNT return doesn’t seem imminent.

Tim Ream, Fulham – The experienced defender started and played all 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic. 11 matches in, the Cottagers are seventh in the league.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — Miazga is up and running again. The 24-year-old defender started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 to Bristol City.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — On Saturday, the Tigers suffered a 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town. Things aren’t looking up for Lichaj and company, who despite the woes, continues to register minutes under his belt as a through-and-through starter.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — With Cameron as a starter and playing all game, QPR picked up a 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers after a two-game losing streak.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — There’s no way around it: Stoke City are struggling. And despite the struggles, the 21-year-old is putting together a formidable season. Over the weekend, he recorded seven clearances and three blocked shots in Stoke’s 2-1 win over Swansea City – their first victory of the season.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes’ weekend could have been better. The 24-year-old came off the bench and only played six minutes in Derby’s 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie’s season at Schalke’s has been quiet, to say the very least. The USMNT midfielder has yet to record a goal or an assist this season, which didn’t change on Saturday after 45 minutes of playing time in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Koln.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — On Friday, Fortuna Dusseldorf fell to Hertha Berlin 3-1. Steffan was between the two sticks, and didn’t record no saves, while Morales returned from injury and played 19 minutes off the bench.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — After recording an assist last time around, Sargent started and played 72 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams is back and training with Leipzig, but his official return is yet to be determined.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach — Johnson missed his four straight match with back problems.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler dressed but remained on the bench in Eintracht Frankfurt’s draw.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – It was done in an unconventional fashion, but Shelton is the latest American in the Bundesliga. On Saturday, he came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Paderborn’s 2-1 loss to Mainz.

2.Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth – Expected or not,Green is putting together a positive season in Germany’s second-flight. The 24-year-old started and played 79 minutes in in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest has yet to make up his mind on who he wants to represent at the national level, but that didn’t impede his productivity at the club level. The full-back started and played all 90 minutes in in Ajax’s 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — VVV-Venlo fell to PSV 4-1, and Wright started and played 87 minutes, earning his fifth start of the year. The striker has yet to score a goal this season.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne was left out of the squad for the tfourth straight week.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a hamstring tear. There is no timeline on his return.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Siebatcheu is on the outside looking in at Rennes. On Sunday, the 23-year-old was left out of the French side’s 18.

Honorable Mentions:

William Yarborough, Club Leon – Back as Leon’s first-choice ‘keeper, Yarborough started, made three saves, and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Veracruz on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado, Necaxa – Necaxa are atop of Liga MX after 13 games, and Alvaro has led the side as the captain. On Friday, he started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 win over Morelia.

