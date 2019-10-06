More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Arsenal moves third with blanking of Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
David Luiz‘s first half goal was all Arsenal needed thanks to a fine defensive day in a 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal moves into third place, a point behind Man City’s 16, while Bournemouth dips 10th with 11 points.

Three things we learned

1. Pepe’s back in form: There have been fits and starts for the Ivorian at the Emirates Stadium, but Pepe’s industry, vision, and creativity were all on display on Sunday. That doesn’t mention his accuracy, with Pepe’s corner kick serving as the assist on David Luiz’s first half goal. Gabriel Martinelli replaced him on the hour mark.

2. Unai likes it clean: Stopping Bournemouth from writing a name on the score sheet is a lot more difficult than Arsenal’s only other PL clean sheet this season (Newcastle United). Remarkably, the clean sheet came with struggling center backs David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Sead Kolasinac on the left. But Calum Chambers on the right had a fine day, too, while Matteo “Mr. Second Half” Guendouzi may have been the best player on the pitch

3. Cherries miss only good chance: Bournemouth were flummoxed when they had opportunities, putting only one of their eight shots on target. The most disappointing play came when Dominic Solanke set up Callum Wilson for a dribble through the 18, but the English striker tried to pass rather than side-foot toward the gaping frame. Selfish, Callum! Be selfish!

Man of the Match: Guendouzi — Everything but a goal for the Guendouzi, who was monstrous in possession, tackling, and dribbling. A wonderful day.

Arsenal was up for it early, winning a pair of corners through free-flowing football and seeing a vicious effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sail wide of the goal.

Luiz timed his near-post run to perfect in losing Callum Wilson to nod Nicolas Pepe‘s cross past Aaron Ramsdale. 1-0, 9′.

A bid to equalize via a Diego Rico free kick was headed wide by Dominic Solanke in the 18th.

Pepe missed with a curling effort from atop the box soon after the set piece. He then looked set for a VAR-awarded penalty following a collision with Rico, but the men with the screens thought it wasn’t a clear and obvious foul.

Callum Wilson dribbled three Arsenal defenders and goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but opted for a cutback rather than an acute effort on goal. The choice did not pay off.

Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star get perform for Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2019, 11:03 AM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — Christian Pulisic was back on the field for Chelsea on Sunday, as he came on as a second half sub in their 4-1 win at Southampton.

The USMNT star arguably did more in his 15 minutes or so on the pitch at St Mary’s than he has in his last few displays.

Here’s how Pulisic performed in his first minutes in the Premier League since August 31.

79th minute: Pulisic comes on to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi. Willian applauds him onto the pitch as he lines up on the left wing. Hudson-Odoi played superbly for Chelsea.

81st minute: Back on the edge of his own box defending, as he shuts down a passing lane.

82nd minute: Makes a run on the edge of Saints’ box and is demanding the ball.

83rd minute: Gives the ball away to Ward-Prowse. Then gives away a free kick by pulling Ward-Prowse back.

84th minute: Clever turn and pass to Kovacic, as Pulisic continues to be involved.

85th minute: Pops up on the left flank and again plays a tidy ball down the line to Kovacic.

89th minute: Drops inside and turns before delivering a perfect assist for Michy Batshuayi to score. This is Pulisic’s fourth assist of the season, which makes him Chelsea’s assist leader.

90th minute: With the final action of the game he bursts over the top, collects a throw-in and wins a corner for Chelsea.

Full time: Pulisic celebrates with Jorginho, Batshuayi and others, as Chelsea’s coaching staff all celebrate with him in front of the away fans. This feels like a big moment in Pulisic getting more minutes moving forward, despite Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Mason Mount all playing well.

Wolves run past off-kilter Man City at the Etihad

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
Manchester City just couldn’t catch Adama Traore.

The speedster finished twice on the break off Raul Jimenez assists, as Wolves collected a surprising 2-0 win over Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves had two fewer days’ rest than their hosts, but flummoxed City with stifling defense and flair on the counter.

City is eight points back of leaders Liverpool, while Wolves are up to 11th with 10 points. This is the first time City has seen Liverpool’s lead stretch beyond the six points they’ll due for later this season.

Three things we learned

1. Furious Pep has no answers: Wolves keeper Rui Patricio had a fine day between the sticks, but City rarely sent true trouble the way of the visitors’ goal. David Silva cranked a free kick off the bar, but City looked like the team on a day’s shorter rest. Visibly angry, Guardiola couldn’t conjure up production without Kevin De Bruyne.

2. Traore does his job after Wolves miss early chance: The visitors were easily the better side in the first 15 minutes, catching City off guard, but Patrick Cutrone and Raul Jimenez each failed in bids to make it 1-0 to Wolves.

Jimenez, however, answered the bell on an 80th minute counter attack with strong dribbling and a pass to Traore, who waited patiently for his chance to poke past Ederson. Traore added another off a slick Jimenez pass, but had a lot more work to do in beating Ederson. Remarkable.

3. Frustrated City lives in the book: The two-time reigning Premier League champions were shown five yellow cards on the day, as Wolves tactics helped the visitors live in the heads of the heavily-favored hosts.

Man of the Match: Traore

Patrick Cutrone couldn’t chip a fine opportunity on goal as Wolves earned a surprise chance in the first five minutes.

An injury to Romain Saiss caused an early delay and the 13th minute introduction of Ryan Bennett.

Riyad Mahrez made a miserable giveaway from the attacking third, sending Cutrone on a long break toward goal.  But Fernandinho slid to block a first shot then bravely stopped the rebound with his head to keep it 0-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Kyle Walker tried his luck from distance before halftime, and Rui Patricio collected the ball rather than risk it sneak off the post and into the goal.

David Silva curled a free kick off the bar soon after the match entered its final half hour.

Wolves patiently waited for their chance and got it via counter attack, as Mexican star Jimenez did a lot of work to set up patient Traore for a 1-0 lead with just over 10 minutes to go in Manchester.

Jimenez’s outside-of-the-boot pass to spring Traore for the comforting second goal was delightful, and the Spaniard had plenty to do on a 50-yard run toward his brace.

Chelsea breeze past Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — Chelsea beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s on Sunday, as Frank Lampard‘s side moved up the fifth in the Premier League table.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante all scored in the first half to set the Blues on their way and even though Danny Ings pulled a goal back, Michy Batshuayi‘s late goal did the damage.

With the win Chelsea now have 14 points, while Saints remain on seven points.

3 things we learned

1. Jorginho, Kante run the show: The attacking duo of Mount and Abraham will get plenty of the plaudits, but Kante and Jorginho were sublime in midfield. Kante scored, via a deflection, and Jorginho was at the heart of everything good Chelsea did going forward, as well as clearing an effort off the line and doing the dirty work. The two defensive midfielders set the tone for this Chelsea win and their intelligence on the ball and in terms of positioning gave them a platform to win this game.

2. Chelsea’s defensive fragilities on show: Even though it was a fairly routine win in the end, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in their opening eight games of the season. Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori looked a a little shaky in possession, as a better team would have scored three of four times. Addressing the top-heavy nature of this Chelsea side is a must if they’re going to finish in the top four.

3. Saints’ tough season gets tougher: Once again Southampton were their own worst enemies as three big defensive errors led to goals in the first half. James Ward-Prowse, Jan Bednarek and Jan Valery were all at fault, as only two PL teams have conceded more goals than Saints so far this season. With games against Wolves, Man City, Everton, Leicester and Arsenal coming up, Saints will likely be in the bottom three when December rolls around.

Man of the Match: Callum Hudson-Odoi – The winger played a perfect ball over the top for the opening goal and was lively throughout. The 18-year-old oozed quality on the ball and made superb runs inside all game long.

Saints started brightly as Nathan Redmond fired over and their high-pressing caused Chelsea’s defense some issues.

At the other end Abraham fired a shot on target which Angus Gunn saved and some hefty challenges started to fly in as Shane Long put himself about.

Chelsea then took the lead with their first big chance of the game as after a poor giveaway in midfield, Callum Hudson-Odoi dinked the ball over the top and Abraham lobbed home a wonderful finish.

The Blues doubled their lead after another Saints mistake, as Jan Bednarek’s header was short and Jorginho picked out Mount to fire home.

Mount then missed the target twice and just when it looked like Chelsea would run away with it, Saints pulled one back. Yan Valery went on a mazy run past four Chelsea players and into the box, and his cut-back found Ings as the ball went in off him and Kurt Zouma to make it 2-1.

Before half time Chelsea restored their half time lead as Marcos Alonso was allowed plenty of time and space on the left and his pass found Kante, who’s shot deflected off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and in.

Gunn denied Hudson-Odoi at the start of the second half as the Blues dominate possession and Saints barely threatened.

Alonso’s cross was almost knocked into his own net by Maya Yoshida as Chelsea click through the gears in the final stages.

Ings headed wide as Southampton tried to push for a way back into the game, but Chelsea sealed the win in style.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic jumped off the bench and cracked Saints’ defense open with a lovely pass as fellow sub Batshuayi slammed home.

Watch Live: Newcastle United v. Manchester United

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
American defender DeAndre Yedlin makes his first start of the year as Newcastle United hopes to conjure up a win over injury-hit and struggling Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Yedlin’s been out since the end of last season, and takes the place of Emil Krafth. Allan Saint-Maximin starts in a promising front three with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s bottom half Red Devils are without Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, and turn to Fred and Scott McTominay to help stabilize the middle of the park.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United:

Manchester United: