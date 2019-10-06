More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Emery pleased as youth helps Arsenal outlast Bournemouth, keep clean sheet

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
Arsenal boss Unai Emery says it’s more than the clean sheet his side kept in a 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth, but how they looked in keeping it.

The Gunners copped just their second Premier League clean sheet of the season on Sunday. The first coming against sterile Newcastle, this one against lively Bournemouth felt a lot better.

That Arsenal did it after playing Thursday, and with four young players getting big minutes, means a lot to Emery.

“For me it’s one step more for the young players, for us,” he said. “We didn’t feel fear with that moment when the opposition was pushing us. Really I think the second half we can analyze and improve, we will do. In 90 minutes we deserved to win.”

Bukayo Saka (18) and Matteo Guendouzi (20) both started, with the latter going 90 minutes in a Man of the Match performance. Joe Willock (20) and Gabriel Martinelli (18) came into the game to see it out.

And the defense. David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Sead Kolasinac have been a part of some horror shows this season, but — together with Calum Chambers — they were much better on Sunday.

“I remember the last matches we played here,” Emery said. “We can remember that we can improve with that spirit. The level in the Premier League is more than the cups but we played with one idea and one style. We want to use this way. An objective today was to win and then to take that way. The first half we did that.”

With Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, and Wolves next, the Gunners have winnable matches that will also test their resolve. Let’s see what lies ahead for the Top Four chasing Gunners.

Longstaff gives Man of Match award to brother after Newcastle beats Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
It’s one of the feel good stories of the Premier League season, and it’s added to the misery of Manchester United.

Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff, 19, scored the match-winner on his Premier League debut on Sunday at St. James’ Park, joining his older brother Sean in the middle of the park.

To add to the lore, the Longstaffs deservedly rivaled Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maximin for Man of the Match on the day, and Matty gave the award to his brother in the post-match interview following the 1-0 win.

“Last night you go to bed dreaming of it but you never think it will happen,” said Matty Longstaff. “I’m over the moon, speechless. … I found out I was in the team yesterday after training, the butterflies started going and I looked forward to it ever since. I was buzzing.”

Sean, 21, has been in a few more PL matches — this was his 15th — and was the subject of big money transfer rumors this summer, linked with Manchester United in a bit of irony.

He toyed with his little brother a bit, lifting the lid on life at home, admitting that he’s “over the moon” to see Matty score at the Gallowgate end.

“He’s been the best player in training,” he said. “(Matty) was a breath of fresh air. I couldn’t be prouder of him. Look how lively he was, he made my job a lot easier.

“He was really quiet last night, he’s usually bouncing around the house shouting. I’ve never heard him so quiet.”

Given his big celebration afterwards and tete-a-tete with Scott McTominay, we don’t expect the quiet to continue at the Longstaffs.

And how about this? The BBC reported this:

Matty and Sean’s dad David still plays professional ice hockey for Whitley Warriors. Last week he was named the NIHL (National Ice Hockey League) player of the month for September after scoring six goals and adding six assists. He has now scored in 30 consecutive seasons.

Longstaffs lead Newcastle past miserable Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
More than a few eyebrows were raised when Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce started both of his young Longstaffs against Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

It’s fair to say they popped off the head when the younger one belted the Magpies out of the Bottom Three against the sunk standard Red Devils.

Matty Longstaff scored in the 72nd minute and older brother Sean combined to stifle a sloppy Manchester United midfield in a 1-0 win.

Manchester United has nine points, good for 12th, while Newcastle is up to eight points and 16th place.

Three things we learned

1. Man Utd woeful without Pogba, Martial: Most teams, to be fair, would look poor without two world class talents, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men look absolutely idea-free up front. Marcus Rashford did little to nothing on the day, and in his defense his physical gifts are left for nothing without decent service. The side heaps pressure on the still-young center forward when it only gives him a pressure-packed possibility or two per game.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United is full of industry, but the Magpies have been wide open for business in the middle of the park. The fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no answers for the Longstaff brothers, making their 15th and 1st PL appearance, should be massively alarming. It’s a great story for Newcastle given the combined 40 years between the academy products, but the Red Devils didn’t even look like a well-drilled unit of superior talent against one of the worst-performing teams in the PL this season. Not legendary, Ole.

2. Speaking of the Longstaffs: Steve Bruce made a brave move in starting 19-year-old Matty Longstaff alongside his brother Sean, the former making his first PL start and the latter chased by Manchester United in the summer.

It’s absurdly early for this, but Newcastle fans will freely dream of a decade of two brothers bossing the center midfield for them at St. James’ Park. It’s a story best told by clubs like Newcastle, even if the beautiful goal was produced by Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems.

3. Differing fortunes for MLS men Almiron, Yedlin: Newcastle’s former record signing was bright again, but showed his battered confidence with two very poor moments. First he got behind the defense but took two extra touches to turn a breakaway into a blocked shot. Then his long dribble saw him cut right outside the box only to earn a deserved yellow card for diving rather than staying onto the ball. His potential and the flashes mean Newcastle has to keep him out there to work through it, but the Paraguayan’s faith in his finishing is shot right now.

DeAndre Yedlin, however, was plenty lively in his first and long-awaited start of the Premier League season after delay after delay in recovery from injury. He helped produced a terrific chance for Carroll, regularly got behind the Red Devils’ back line, and made a great sliding intervention a yard outside the six with 20 minutes to play.

Man of the Match: Matty Longstaff — On emotion, and just ahead of the team’s most consistent weekly performer in Fabian Schar.

Allan Saint-Maximin‘s long dribble provided an early chance for Miguel Almiron, but a less-than-ideal first touch pushed the Paraguayan out of line from goal and produced a mere corner.

A live wire, Saint-Maximin danced through three defenders before dragging a 12th minute shot wide from great distance.

Daniel James won a rare chance for Manchester United, but Martin Dubravka came to claim the free kick from near corner kick distance.

Debutant teen Matty Longstaff swirled a 23-yard shot off the top of the cross bar in the 28th.

Almiron then beat the back line but took a couple of superfluous touches to allow the Red Devils time to block his shot inside the 18.

Harry Maguire flubbed a free header off a corner kick just before halftime. Would the Red Devils rue that?

Matty Longstaff and DeAndre Yedlin combined to cue up Andy Carroll for a header in the 65th, but the big man had to stoop and saw the ball spin over the cross bar.

The lead was rightly won by Saint-Maximin playing Willems into the 18, with the Dutch loanee cutting back for Matty Longstaff to rip low and hard past David De Gea.

Lampard on Pulisic, Chelsea’s win at Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — Frank Lampard was a happy man as Chelsea secured a fourth-straight win in all competitions by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

[ MORE: How did Pulisic perform?

USMNT star Christian Pulisic came off the bench for his first PL minutes since Aug. 31 and the Pennsylvanian playmaker grabbed an impressive assist in his cameo display.

Asked by Sky Sports about the contributions of Chelsea’s entire squad, Lampard reserved special praise for Michy Batshuayi and Pulisic as they combined for their fourth goal at St Mary’s.

“It is and I get asked weekly ‘why is he not in the squad?’ and ‘why is he on the bench?’ when it comes to certain players. We need all of the players. You need the contribution of Michy coming on and getting his goal. He’s been training really well. Christian coming on with a great assist for the goal. Those players, absolutely we need them as the games come thick and fast. At the moment we are going well and keeping a similar core of the team. But we are going to need everyone and that means training at a level and being happy as a complete group when we come away and get a result like this.” It is a long old season and Chelsea are in the League Cup, UEFA Champions League FA Cup and will be pushing for a top four finish in the PL. Lampard will need his entire squad and he needs to keep as many of them happy as he can.

Pulisic and Batshuayi performed well when they came on and that’s great news for Lampard and Chelsea, as he has so many options in attacking areas.

Willian, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham have the starting shirts for now, but Pulisic, Pedro and Batshuayi are banging on the door.

Chelsea are gathering momentum under Lampard and this young side are growing up fast as we enter the winter months.

They are fifth in the PL and are back on track in Europe as early defensive struggles haven’t quite evaporated, but this Chelsea side are looking well suit compared to Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United in terms of pushing for a top four finish this season.

Man City: Table ‘tougher to look at’ after home loss to Wolves

LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT
Manchester City isn’t looking at the table, but they are also looking at the table. Just ask Ilkay Gundogan

A 2-0 home loss Wolves sank the two-time defending champs eight points behind leaders Liverpool, and Ilkay Gundogan is caught between cosmetics and reality eight matches into a season.

[ RECAP: Man City 0-2 Wolves ]

“When you are in front and top of the table, it feels great to look at it,” said Ilkay Gundogan. “Now it is tougher to look at it. There is quite a gap already and none of us are watching the table now. We will get opportunities in the upcoming months but at the moment it is something we have to accept and live with.”

Sunday’s loss means that, for the first time this season, City’s deficit is bigger than the six points up for grabs in matches against Liverpool on Nov. 10 (Anfield) and April 4 (Etihad Stadium).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola didn’t address that particular elephant in the room, rather City’s poor day at the office.

“We started decent, quite well but conceded counter-attacks. We were not at our best and when you concede a fast counter-attack, we had chances to score but it was a bad day and lost the game. We did not make good process. We had problems in that sense. We are a team that plays a specific way but it is a bad day, that happens sometimes.”

City, of course, has plenty of time to make amends for its table deficit. The champions trailed Liverpool by seven points around Christmas last season, and won pretty much every match the rest of the way to keep hold of its crown.

The good news is that City’s early Champions League success will give them leeway that Liverpool may not have ahead of the Nov. 10 match. Other than that, City has to hope for Liverpool’s flubs. And the news gets worse when you consider that the Reds have built their 8-point lead while rarely being at its best.