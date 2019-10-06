More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

FOLLOW LIVE: Timbers v. Quakes, Dallas v. SKC on Decision Day

By Joel SoriaOct 6, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s Decision Day and, as always, the stakes are high for a handful of teams and players.

[ FOLLOW: MLS Decision Day scoreboard ]

In the Western Conference, the San Jose Earthquakes travel to Providence Park to take on a Brian Fernandez and Diego Valeri-less Portland Timbers. A win for either side earns them a ticket into MLS Cup playoffs.

Over in Texas, FC Dallas, too, control their own destiny. If Luchi Gonzalez and company earn a win against a struggling Sporting Kansas City, they’ll clinch their way into MLS’ big party.

The Golden Boot is for the taking, with only a goal separating Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Vela and LAFC host the Colorado Rapids led by Tim Howard, who plays his final game of an illustrious career. Zlatan and LA Galaxy travel to Houston to take on the Dynamo, who say goodbye to their captain, DaMarcus Beasley.

Decision Day’s full schedule

FC Dalla v. Sporting Kansas City — 4 p.m. ET

LAFC  v. Colorado Rapids — 4 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers v. San Jose Earthquakes — 4 p.m. ET

Orlando City v. Chicago Fire — 4 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Real Salt Lake — 4 p.m. ET

D.C. United v. FC Cincinatti — 4 p.m. ET

Montreal Impact v. NY Red Bulls — 4 p.m. ET

Toronto FC v. Columbus Crew — 4 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders v. Minnesota United — 4 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy — 4 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Union v. NYCFC — 4 p.m. ET

Atlanta United v. New England Revolution — 4 p.m. ET

U.S. plays to 1-1 draw in final game for retiring coach Ellis

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 6, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Despite a goal by captain Carli Lloyd, the U.S. women’s national team was held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea on Sunday in the final game for retiring coach Jill Ellis.

Lloyd’s goal tied the game in the 37th minute, matching the score by South Korea’s Ji So-yun three minutes earlier. The draw, which gave the U.S. an 18-1-3 record under Ellis this year, came in front of 33,027 fans at Soldier Field, the third-largest crowd on the American team’s post-World Cup victory tour.

Lloyd appeared to score the go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute but was ruled offside on her shot from eight yards out. In the final minute of stoppage, Mallory Pugh had a point-blank chance but backup goalkeeper Kim Minjung got enough of her shot to deflect it off the crossbar.

Jessica McDonald’s header off the right post in the 83rd minute was the best chance to break the tie. Pugh failed to volley a 7-yard shot past Minjung in the 90th minute. The U.S. outshot South Korea 15-5.

Ellis, 53, was honored before the game with a jersey signed by the team and 132 written on the back, signifying the number of games she coached in a career that began with two stints as interim coach in 2012 and 2014. Her two world coach of the year honors came in 2015 and this year following the American victories in the Women’s World Cup.

While retiring as coach, Ellis will start her role as an ambassador for U.S. Soccer on Monday.

Ji opened the scoring in the 34th minute with an 18-yard shot that sailed just inside the left post, inches from the outstretched hands of American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. That culminated a South Korean ball-control effort that dominated the match for the first 35 minutes. It was Ji’s team-leading 55th career goal.

The U.S. tied the match three minutes later, with Lloyd heading Megan Rapinoe’s long pass over the head of goalkeeper Kang Ga-ae. The set-piece score, coming a minute after a yellow card to South Korea’s Lee Young-ju for an ankle-twisting tackle on Rose Lavelle, was Lloyd’s 13th of the year.

Midfielder Julie Ertz had the best American chance before Lloyd’s goal, left-footing a shot off the right post in the 26th minute after a Korean giveaway. Crystal Dunn’s deep-angle follow-up shot missed the target.

The American team returns to action against Sweden on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. The coach for that match has not been announced.

Carlos Vela sets single season MLS goalscoring record

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 6, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carlos Vela is MLS’ new single season goalscoring king.

Vela, with his trademark left-footed curling strike from distance, broke Josef Martinez’s record (31 goals) in the 28th minute against the Colorado Rapids.

The goal itself, catching Tim Howard and the Rapids by surprise, embodies the dominance the Mexican has showcased all season long. If Vela was going to break the record, one could sense it was going to be done in world-class fashion. Well, that’s exactly what happened.

And just two minutes later – fresh from breaking the record- Vela scored his second of the day in emphatic fashion, pushing the record to 33 goals with a bicycle-kick goal.

The 30-year-old, who recently lifted the Supporter’s Shield with LAFC, is putting together a historic season that may stand for years to come, scoring 34 goals and assisting 15 times in 31 games. In 2018, it took 34 games for Atlanta United’s Martinez to score 34 goals and record six assists.

There is no question that this is a season Vela will never forget. Will he take it above and beyond and lead LAFC to MLS Cup glory next, though?

Bundesliga: Gladbach go top in style; Unbeaten Wolfsburg 2nd

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday’s Bundesliga action opened the door wide for a new Top Two in Germany’s top flight, and both Sunday opportunists waltzed right through to a fine seat during the international break.

[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap — Saturday ]

ICYMI Saturday, Bayern lost at home to Hoffenheim but several chasers drew matches to leave the Top Five all with 4W-2D-1L records.

That meant huge opportunity for ‘Gladbach and Wolfsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 Augsburg

The hosts embraced their chance early, scoring in the third minute and building a 3-0 lead before the quarter-hour mark.

Alassane Plea had a goal and two assists, while Patrick Hermann had two goals and an assist in the win. Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo also scored,

Plea’s goal was assisted by industry and comedy.

Wolfsburg 1-0 Union Berlin

So the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Bundesliga entered a home match knowing their weekend ceiling was second, and needed better than an hour to find its breakthrough.

Wout Weghorst continued his fine run as Wolfsburg’s new and improved Bas Dost with a 69th minute goal to push the club a point ahead of five teams on 14 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Werder Bremen

Eintracht’s many sales and fixtures are catching up to it.

Sebastian Rode’s 55th minute equalizer looked like a much-needed goal to pull a point at home, an Andre Silva soon scored to make three points a possibility.

But the lead would last only three minutes, as Milot Rashica scored in stoppage to earn a point for the visitors.

Davy Klaassen had given Bremen a lead, and USMNT teen Josh Sargent played 72 minutes.

Elsewhere

Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf — Friday
Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund — Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB Leipzig — Saturday
Paderborn 1-2 Mainz — Saturday
Schalke 1-1 Koln — Saturday

Manchester United: Solskjaer, De Gea rue loss to Newcastle

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the sometimes myopic world of the Premier League, a big question looms for Manchester United and the boss it’s been publicly backing.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side lose 1-0 at Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James’ Park to remain on nine points.

[ MORE: Match recap | Newcastle reaction ]

He says the loss comes down to injuries and a bad first half.

“The first half was the sloppiest we’ve been,” Solskjaer said. “In the second half we dominated but we didn’t create. We’ve not changed a lot. We’ve played the same way and stuck to our principles. The players are working hard. We’ve had six out from the Chelsea game and that’s going to affect results. But we’ll work hard and get the quality back.”

Next up is a visit from Liverpool after the international break. Even if Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial return, you’d have to bet that the Red Devils might get run out of their own building by their hated rivals.

Solskjaer, however, says maybe they are the right team at the right time.

“That’s a perfect game for us. The international break is also at the perfect time because their heads need a bit of airing. It doesn’t help having a meeting tomorrow. They will go away with their national teams, meet their teammates and come back fresh. We have had a good time together, we have prepared since the first day of pre-season, we have stuck to the same principles. We have not got the result today but we have to keep carrying on.”

I’m going to go ahead and say that that’s a pretty bold sentiment, Ole.

United has seven games in 21 days between international breaks, and it’s wild that United may have to consider both its league and Europa League lives over the next 24-48 hours.

Consider the fixture list. Not only does United need results against three non-traditional powers, but it could lose to two big rivals while dealing with Europa challenges.

Oct. 20 – v. Liverpool (PL)
Oct. 24 – at Partizan Belgrade (UEL)
Oct. 27 – at Norwich City (PL)
Oct. 30 – at Chelsea (League Cup)
Nov. 2 – at Bournemouth (PL)
Nov. 7 – v. Partizan Belgrade (UEL)
Nov. 10 – v. Brighton (PL)

The Red Devils are as close to the Bottom Three (two points) as the top half of the table. It’s been miserable, as United’s only Premier League win since the 4-0 season-opening beating of Chelsea was a fortunate 1-0 against Leicester City.

Goalkeeper David De Gea‘s emotion was visceral in talking to cameras after the game, saying that United has to improve “everything.”

“It’s a hard moment for us,” he said. “The most difficult time since I’ve been here. I don’t know why, what is happening. Sorry to the fans. We will keep fighting. Come on, we conceded a goal from a comer. That cannot happen. It’s unacceptable.”

It isn’t. And someone will soon be held to the coals for these awful performances. Perhaps Martial and Pogba can rescue the Red Devils, who were also without Victor Lindelof on Sunday, but they are needed now more than ever.