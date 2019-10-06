Man City: Table “tougher to look at” after home loss to Wolves

Manchester City isn’t looking at the table, but they are also looking at the table. Just ask Ilkay Gundogan

A 2-0 home loss Wolves sank the two-time defending champs eight points behind leaders Liverpool, and Ilkay Gundogan is caught between cosmetics and reality eight matches into a season.

[ RECAP: Man City 0-2 Wolves ]

“When you are in front and top of the table, it feels great to look at it,” said Ilkay Gundogan. “Now it is tougher to look at it. There is quite a gap already and none of us are watching the table now. We will get opportunities in the upcoming months but at the moment it is something we have to accept and live with.”

Sunday’s loss means that, for the first time this season, City’s deficit is bigger than the six points up for grabs in matches against Liverpool on Nov. 10 (Anfield) and April 4 (Etihad Stadium).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola didn’t address that particular elephant in the room, rather City’s poor day at the office.

“We started decent, quite well but conceded counter-attacks. We were not at our best and when you concede a fast counter-attack, we had chances to score but it was a bad day and lost the game. We did not make good process. We had problems in that sense. We are a team that plays a specific way but it is a bad day, that happens sometimes.”

City, of course, has plenty of time to make amends for its table deficit. The champions trailed Liverpool by seven points around Christmas last season, and won pretty much every match the rest of the way to keep hold of its crown.

The good news is that City’s early Champions League success will give them leeway that Liverpool may not have ahead of the Nov. 10 match. Other than that, City has to hope for Liverpool’s flubs. And the news gets worse when you consider that the Reds have built their 8-point lead while rarely being at its best.

Follow @NicholasMendola