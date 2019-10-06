More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United: Solskjaer, De Gea rue loss to Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
In the sometimes myopic world of the Premier League, a big question looms for Manchester United and the boss it’s been publicly backing.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side lose 1-0 at Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James’ Park to remain on nine points.

He says the loss comes down to injuries and a bad first half.

“The first half was the sloppiest we’ve been,” Solskjaer said. “In the second half we dominated but we didn’t create. We’ve not changed a lot. We’ve played the same way and stuck to our principles. The players are working hard. We’ve had six out from the Chelsea game and that’s going to affect results. But we’ll work hard and get the quality back.”

Next up is a visit from Liverpool after the international break. Even if Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial return, you’d have to bet that the Red Devils might get run out of their own building by their hated rivals.

Solskjaer, however, says maybe they are the right team at the right time.

“That’s a perfect game for us. The international break is also at the perfect time because their heads need a bit of airing. It doesn’t help having a meeting tomorrow. They will go away with their national teams, meet their teammates and come back fresh. We have had a good time together, we have prepared since the first day of pre-season, we have stuck to the same principles. We have not got the result today but we have to keep carrying on.”

I’m going to go ahead and say that that’s a pretty bold sentiment, Ole.

United has seven games in 21 days between international breaks, and it’s wild that United may have to consider both its league and Europa League lives over the next 24-48 hours.

Consider the fixture list. Not only does United need results against three non-traditional powers, but it could lose to two big rivals while dealing with Europa challenges.

Oct. 20 – v. Liverpool (PL)
Oct. 24 – at Partizan Belgrade (UEL)
Oct. 27 – at Norwich City (PL)
Oct. 30 – at Chelsea (League Cup)
Nov. 2 – at Bournemouth (PL)
Nov. 7 – v. Partizan Belgrade (UEL)
Nov. 10 – v. Brighton (PL)

The Red Devils are as close to the Bottom Three (two points) as the top half of the table. It’s been miserable, as United’s only Premier League win since the 4-0 season-opening beating of Chelsea was a fortunate 1-0 against Leicester City.

Goalkeeper David De Gea‘s emotion was visceral in talking to cameras after the game, saying that United has to improve “everything.”

“It’s a hard moment for us,” he said. “The most difficult time since I’ve been here. I don’t know why, what is happening. Sorry to the fans. We will keep fighting. Come on, we conceded a goal from a comer. That cannot happen. It’s unacceptable.”

It isn’t. And someone will soon be held to the coals for these awful performances. Perhaps Martial and Pogba can rescue the Red Devils, who were also without Victor Lindelof on Sunday, but they are needed now more than ever.

Bundesliga: Gladbach go top in style; Unbeaten Wolfsburg 2nd

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Saturday’s Bundesliga action opened the door wide for a new Top Two in Germany’s top flight, and both Sunday opportunists waltzed right through to a fine seat during the international break.

ICYMI Saturday, Bayern lost at home to Hoffenheim but several chasers drew matches to leave the Top Five all with 4W-2D-1L records.

That meant huge opportunity for ‘Gladbach and Wolfsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 Augsburg

The hosts embraced their chance early, scoring in the third minute and building a 3-0 lead before the quarter-hour mark.

Alassane Plea had a goal and two assists, while Patrick Hermann had two goals and an assist in the win. Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo also scored,

Plea’s goal was assisted by industry and comedy.

Wolfsburg 1-0 Union Berlin

So the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Bundesliga entered a home match knowing their weekend ceiling was second, and needed better than an hour to find its breakthrough.

Wout Weghorst continued his fine run as Wolfsburg’s new and improved Bas Dost with a 69th minute goal to push the club a point ahead of five teams on 14 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Werder Bremen

Eintracht’s many sales and fixtures are catching up to it.

Sebastian Rode’s 55th minute equalizer looked like a much-needed goal to pull a point at home, an Andre Silva soon scored to make three points a possibility.

But the lead would last only three minutes, as Milot Rashica scored in stoppage to earn a point for the visitors.

Davy Klaassen had given Bremen a lead, and USMNT teen Josh Sargent played 72 minutes.

Elsewhere

Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf — Friday
Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund — Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB Leipzig — Saturday
Paderborn 1-2 Mainz — Saturday
Schalke 1-1 Koln — Saturday

Longstaff gives Man of Match award to brother after Newcastle beats Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
It’s one of the feel good stories of the Premier League season, and it’s added to the misery of Manchester United.

Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff, 19, scored the match-winner on his Premier League debut on Sunday at St. James’ Park, joining his older brother Sean in the middle of the park.

To add to the lore, the Longstaffs deservedly rivaled Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maximin for Man of the Match on the day, and Sean gave the award to his match-winning brother in the post-match interview following the 1-0 win.

“Last night you go to bed dreaming of it but you never think it will happen,” said Matty Longstaff. “I’m over the moon, speechless. … I found out I was in the team yesterday after training, the butterflies started going and I looked forward to it ever since. I was buzzing.”

Sean, 21, has been in a few more PL matches — this was his 15th — and was the subject of big money transfer rumors this summer, linked with Manchester United in a bit of irony.

He toyed with his little brother a bit, lifting the lid on life at home, admitting that he’s “over the moon” to see Matty score at the Gallowgate end.

“He’s been the best player in training,” he said. “(Matty) was a breath of fresh air. I couldn’t be prouder of him. Look how lively he was, he made my job a lot easier.

“He was really quiet last night, he’s usually bouncing around the house shouting. I’ve never heard him so quiet.”

Given his big celebration afterwards and tete-a-tete with Scott McTominay, we don’t expect the quiet to continue at the Longstaffs.

And how about this? The BBC reported this:

Matty and Sean’s dad David still plays professional ice hockey for Whitley Warriors. Last week he was named the NIHL (National Ice Hockey League) player of the month for September after scoring six goals and adding six assists. He has now scored in 30 consecutive seasons.

Longstaffs lead Newcastle past miserable Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
More than a few eyebrows were raised when Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce started both of his young Longstaffs against Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

It’s fair to say they popped off the head when the younger one belted the Magpies out of the Bottom Three against the sunk standard Red Devils.

Matty Longstaff scored in the 72nd minute and older brother Sean combined to stifle a sloppy Manchester United midfield in a 1-0 win.

Manchester United has nine points, good for 12th, while Newcastle is up to eight points and 16th place.

Three things we learned

1. Man Utd woeful without Pogba, Martial: Most teams, to be fair, would look poor without two world class talents, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men look absolutely idea-free up front. Marcus Rashford did little to nothing on the day, and in his defense his physical gifts are left for nothing without decent service. The side heaps pressure on the still-young center forward when it only gives him a pressure-packed possibility or two per game.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United is full of industry, but the Magpies have been wide open for business in the middle of the park. The fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no answers for the Longstaff brothers, making their 15th and 1st PL appearance, should be massively alarming. It’s a great story for Newcastle given the combined 40 years between the academy products, but the Red Devils didn’t even look like a well-drilled unit of superior talent against one of the worst-performing teams in the PL this season. Not legendary, Ole.

2. Speaking of the Longstaffs: Steve Bruce made a brave move in starting 19-year-old Matty Longstaff alongside his brother Sean, the former making his first PL start and the latter chased by Manchester United in the summer.

It’s absurdly early for this, but Newcastle fans will freely dream of a decade of two brothers bossing the center midfield for them at St. James’ Park. It’s a story best told by clubs like Newcastle, even if the beautiful goal was produced by Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems.

3. Differing fortunes for MLS men Almiron, Yedlin: Newcastle’s former record signing was bright again, but showed his battered confidence with two very poor moments. First he got behind the defense but took two extra touches to turn a breakaway into a blocked shot. Then his long dribble saw him cut right outside the box only to earn a deserved yellow card for diving rather than staying onto the ball. His potential and the flashes mean Newcastle has to keep him out there to work through it, but the Paraguayan’s faith in his finishing is shot right now.

DeAndre Yedlin, however, was plenty lively in his first and long-awaited start of the Premier League season after delay after delay in recovery from injury. He helped produced a terrific chance for Carroll, regularly got behind the Red Devils’ back line, and made a great sliding intervention a yard outside the six with 20 minutes to play.

Man of the Match: Matty Longstaff — On emotion, and just ahead of the team’s most consistent weekly performer in Fabian Schar.

Allan Saint-Maximin‘s long dribble provided an early chance for Miguel Almiron, but a less-than-ideal first touch pushed the Paraguayan out of line from goal and produced a mere corner.

A live wire, Saint-Maximin danced through three defenders before dragging a 12th minute shot wide from great distance.

Daniel James won a rare chance for Manchester United, but Martin Dubravka came to claim the free kick from near corner kick distance.

Debutant teen Matty Longstaff swirled a 23-yard shot off the top of the cross bar in the 28th.

Almiron then beat the back line but took a couple of superfluous touches to allow the Red Devils time to block his shot inside the 18.

Harry Maguire flubbed a free header off a corner kick just before halftime. Would the Red Devils rue that?

Matty Longstaff and DeAndre Yedlin combined to cue up Andy Carroll for a header in the 65th, but the big man had to stoop and saw the ball spin over the cross bar.

The lead was rightly won by Saint-Maximin playing Willems into the 18, with the Dutch loanee cutting back for Matty Longstaff to rip low and hard past David De Gea.

Lampard on Pulisic, Chelsea’s win at Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — Frank Lampard was a happy man as Chelsea secured a fourth-straight win in all competitions by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic came off the bench for his first PL minutes since Aug. 31 and the Pennsylvanian playmaker grabbed an impressive assist in his cameo display.

Asked by Sky Sports about the contributions of Chelsea’s entire squad, Lampard reserved special praise for Michy Batshuayi and Pulisic as they combined for their fourth goal at St Mary’s.

“It is and I get asked weekly ‘why is he not in the squad?’ and ‘why is he on the bench?’ when it comes to certain players. We need all of the players. You need the contribution of Michy coming on and getting his goal. He’s been training really well. Christian coming on with a great assist for the goal. Those players, absolutely we need them as the games come thick and fast. At the moment we are going well and keeping a similar core of the team. But we are going to need everyone and that means training at a level and being happy as a complete group when we come away and get a result like this.” It is a long old season and Chelsea are in the League Cup, UEFA Champions League FA Cup and will be pushing for a top four finish in the PL. Lampard will need his entire squad and he needs to keep as many of them happy as he can.

Pulisic and Batshuayi performed well when they came on and that’s great news for Lampard and Chelsea, as he has so many options in attacking areas.

Willian, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham have the starting shirts for now, but Pulisic, Pedro and Batshuayi are banging on the door.

Chelsea are gathering momentum under Lampard and this young side are growing up fast as we enter the winter months.

They are fifth in the PL and are back on track in Europe as early defensive struggles haven’t quite evaporated, but this Chelsea side are looking well suit compared to Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United in terms of pushing for a top four finish this season.