Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Image

Spurs confirm Lloris injury a dislocated elbow

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
Hugo Lloris is going to be out a while.

The scary third minute injury suffered by the Spurs goalkeeper in Saturday’s defeat at Brighton saw Lloris stretchered off the pitch after treatment with an oxygen match.

That sort of pain will happen when you dislocate an elbow.

Paulo Gazzaniga replaced Lloris, and allowed the other two goals in a 3-0 loss.

The 32-year-old Lloris missed four matches early last season with a thigh injury and a fifth later in the campaign. The total was the fewest since he took the full-time job at White Hart Lane in 2012/13.

Spurs went 2W-2L in that stretch, allowing five goals and keeping one clean sheet with Gazzaniga.

Lloris hasn’t been up to his usual standards the past two seasons, but has still been above average. Gazzaniga hasn’t disappointed, though, and should seize a chance which will likely last well over a month.

Spurs face Liverpool on Oct. 27 and have two Champions League matches with Red Star Belgrade over an otherwise tame schedule through the November international break.

Watch Live: Man City-Wolves, Arsenal-Bournemouth, Saints-Chelsea

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2019, 8:26 AM EDT
The Premier League delivers a monstrous four-match Saturday, including three 9 a.m. ET kickoffs involving European contenders.

Man City hosts Wolves, and Pep Guardiola hands starts Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, while Riyad Mahrez holds his place against El Tri’s Raul Jimenez (Watch live on NBCSN or online via NBC Sports.com).

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandino, Otamendi, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, G. Jesus, Zinchenko, Angelino, Bernardo, Foden, E. Garcia.

Wolves: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Vinagre, Saiss, Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cutrone, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Doherty, Vallejo, Bennett, Gibbs-White, Otto, Kilman

Arsenal will look to overpower in-form Bournemouth with a trident of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and young buck Bukayo Saka (Watch live on CNBC or online via NBCSports.com).

Eddie Howe starts both of his Wilsons, Harry and Callum, but only one of his Cooks (Steve). Lewis Cook is on the bench.

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka. Subs: Martinez, Tierney, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Willock, Martinelli.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Stacey, Cook, Ake, Rico, H. Wilson, Billing, Lerma, King, C. Wilson, Solanke. Subs: Boruc, Francis, Surman, Groeneveld, Cook, Fraser, Kelly.

Christian Pulisic is on the bench for Chelsea, no surprise there, as the Blues continue an open run of fixtures with a trip to Southampton (Watch live on NBC Sports Gold).

Frank Lampard starts Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Callum Hudson-Odoi against a Saints side held up in the middle by ex-Chelsea man Oriol Romeu.

Southampton: Gunn, Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Ings. Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Adams, Armstrong, Boufal, Obafemi, Danso.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Kovacic, Pulisic, Batshuayi, James

MLS Decision Day Preview: Quakes, Timbers battle it out; Vela, Zlatan go for Golden Boot

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 5, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
In the Western Conference, four teams fight one last time for two playoff spots, while Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – two goals apart from one another – go toe-to-toe for the league’s Golden Boot. Now, that’s a Decision Day that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Unlike the Portland Timbers, the San Jose Earthquakes were hit with a major distraction midweek ahead of their most important game of the year: Matias Almeyda’s rumored move to Monterrey. After the rumors made its rounds in Mexico and then stateside, the Northern Californian club decided to release a statement, which denied any contact from the Liga MX club and San Jose.

Amidst all of the disturbance, Almeyda and company assured that they’re going for the win in what is a win-and-your-are-in scenario.

“We put ourselves in a huge opportunity, a good opportunity, and I think that it’s a phenomenal environment and we’re going to go get the job done and how this group knows how to,” Quakes’ fullback Nick Lima said midweek. “It’s exciting.”

The Timbers, who can still clinch with a loss if Dallas losses to draws, is approaching Sunday’s game at Providence Park with the same, winning mindset.

“It’s a must win. That’s all it is,” said Portland defender Zarek Valentin. “The focus starts now because we know that we control our own destiny in terms of winning and getting in and that’s all you can ask for at the end of the year. Obviously, we wish we could be a little bit higher, but we believe in ourselves and luckily it’s in our hands. We’ve just got to get out there, get some points and get in the playoffs.”

This year’s Decision Day – with the Eastern Conference playoff bracket set – may lack playoff implications, but the Quakes and Timbers matchup makes up for it.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City:  Following a bumpy season, FC Dallas controls its own destiny heading into Sunday in what has been its first year under coach Luchi Gonzalez. Their scenario, too, is pretty simple: win and you’re in.

A home game against a surprise playoff absentee Sporting Kansas City stands in their way, but like many other teams in the league at this stage of the competition, Dallas are already in playoff mode.

“The way we’re looking at it from here on out is there’s five games to win an MLS Cup – something that the club doesn’t have on the shelf yet,” first-year head coach Gonzalez said this week. “And we’re really excited to play this first game of five to try to take the next step in the pursuit of an MLS Cup. That’s our focus.”

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: The Colorado Rapids, who have been on a hot streak since the takeover of Robin Fraser, are, mathematically, still in the playoff hunt. The likelihood of them clinching, however, stand at less than one percent, according to FIveThirtyEight.

What is a real possibility is Carlos Vela being presented with the league’s Golden Boot. LAFC’s captains goal count is at 31 – one shy of breaking Josef Martinez’s single-season record and two ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 29 goals.

That said, it wasn’t Vela leading the headlines ahead of Sunday, but Zlatan, who claimed the only reason he’s behind the Mexican’s count is because he’s featured in less games this season.

“I have 29 goals in 28 games,” the 38-year-old Swedish striker said. “If I would have the same amount (of) games like the other ones, it would be different.”

“But now I’m chasing someone that has more games than me,” he added ahead of LA Galaxy’s game against the Houston Dynamo. “But if we score we score, we’ll have to see what the end number will be. We’ll see. If there still is a possibility, we’ll try.”

Decision Day’s full schedule

FC Dalla v. Sporting Kansas City — 4 p.m. ET

LAFC  v. Colorado Rapids — 4 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers v. San Jose Earthquakes — 4 p.m. ET

Orlando City v. Chicago Fire — 4 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Real Salt Lake — 4 p.m. ET

D.C. United v. FC Cincinatti — 4 p.m. ET

Montreal Impact v. NY Red Bulls — 4 p.m. ET

Toronto FC v. Columbus Crew — 4 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders v. Minnesota United — 4 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy — 4 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Union v. NYCFC — 4 p.m. ET

Atlanta United v. New England Revolution — 4 p.m. ET

Serie A roundup: AC Milan escape Genoa with cathartic win (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 5, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
AC Milan’s first win following three consecutive losses headlines Saturday’s Serie A action.

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan

Cathartic: the word that best summarizes AC Milan’s victory in Genoa, because even though only a goal separated Milan and Genoa after 90 minutes, the game had one too many subplots.

 

Lasse Schöne opened the scoreline for the home side, scoring from a direct free-kick from distance – a strike Pepe Reina could have saved with ease – minutes before both teams headed into the dressing room. As a result, the pressure was on Milan, who had been distracted by the growing rumors of Marco Giampaolo’s sacking leading up to the game.

What a response they gave.

Just within 12 minutes of the second half whistle, I Rossoneri responded with two goals of their own. The second, scored by midfielder Franck Kessie from the penalty spot, put the visitors up 2-1 against a 9-men Genoa.

Late in the game, with the villain title already on his back, Reina caused more troubles for Milan, rewarding Genoa with the penalty of their own. The Spanish veteran, however, redeemed himself, stopping Genoa’s strike from the spot. The 37-year-old quickly went from villain to hero.

With some pressure off his shoulder Giampaolo and his men take a two-week break before hosting Lecce, while Genoa travel to Parma following the international break.

Elsewhere in Serie A

SPAL 1- 0 Parma

Verona 2- 0 Sampdoria

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid remain atop of La Liga (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 5, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
Real Madrid’s near-perfect victory over Granada highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

Real Madrid 4-2 Granada

Real Madrid’s 4-2 victory over a on-fire Granada had it all: a Karim Benzema goal, Eden Hazard‘s first La Liga goal, a Luka Modric rocket goal, a laudable response from the visitor’s, and a game-winning tap-in from James Rodriguez.

Surely, the result and now a clear lead in the league’s table is what Zinedine Zidane needs to continue carrying his campaign forward in the right direction. But that’s not only what the Frenchmen is getting.

As Saturday’s result showed, Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup, following an alarming start, is back on its two feet. Luka Modric – although it’s unlikely he’ll lift it again – is regaining the level that earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2018. Gareth Bale, who had his fair share of severe ups and downs with Zidane over the summer amid talks of a move to China, has regained his from – visible in his assist to Benzema two minutes into Saturday’s game.

Hazard, too, is showing signs of the assimilation process coming to an end. The Belgium scored his first La Liga goal, and offered a well-rounded performance to compliment such accomplishment. Off the bench, James continues to make the case that he won’t stop fighting for a starting spot anytime soon.

All in all, Real Madrid’s victory against a second-place Granda, who remain as the biggest surprise of the season, goes to show that the giant is awake and hungry.

Following international break, Zidane and company will travel to Mallorca, while Granada aims to get back into winning ways against Osasuna.

Valencia 2-1 Alaves 

Just days removed from being routed in at home in Champions League play, Valencia responded in valiant fashion.

 

Back at La Mestalla, Albert Celades and company put together their second consecutive win against a tough Alaves side.

Following an efficient counter-attack, Maxi Gomez broke deadlock with a calmly taken right-footed strike inside Alaves’ box 27 minutes in.

Nothing would separate either side for nearly 60 minutes, but then a foul on Daniel Parejo occurred inside the box. A penalty was award in favor of the home side. Of course, the captain capitalized from the spot, recording his fourth of the season.

Late in stoppage time, Alaves responded with one of their own. Former Arsenal man Lucas Perez pounced on a second chance  ball inside the box, but it was far from being enough to earn the visitors any points.

Unbeaten in their last four, Valencia move to the eighth spot ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid following international break. Alavaes, on the other hand, host Celta Vigo.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Osasuna 2-1 Villareal

Leganes 1-2 Levante