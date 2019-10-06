Watch Live: Man City-Wolves, Arsenal-Bournemouth, Saints-Chelsea

The Premier League delivers a monstrous four-match Saturday, including three 9 a.m. ET kickoffs involving European contenders.
Man City hosts Wolves, and Pep Guardiola hands starts Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, while Riyad Mahrez holds his place against El Tri’s Raul Jimenez (Watch live on NBCSN or online via NBC Sports.com).
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandino, Otamendi, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, G. Jesus, Zinchenko, Angelino, Bernardo, Foden, E. Garcia.
Wolves: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Vinagre, Saiss, Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cutrone, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Doherty, Vallejo, Bennett, Gibbs-White, Otto, Kilman
Arsenal will look to overpower in-form Bournemouth with a trident of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and young buck Bukayo Saka (Watch live on CNBC or online via NBCSports.com).
Eddie Howe starts both of his Wilsons, Harry and Callum, but only one of his Cooks (Steve). Lewis Cook is on the bench.
Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka. Subs: Martinez, Tierney, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Willock, Martinelli.
Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Stacey, Cook, Ake, Rico, H. Wilson, Billing, Lerma, King, C. Wilson, Solanke. Subs: Boruc, Francis, Surman, Groeneveld, Cook, Fraser, Kelly.
Christian Pulisic is on the bench for Chelsea, no surprise there, as the Blues continue an open run of fixtures with a trip to Southampton (Watch live on NBC Sports Gold).
Frank Lampard starts Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Callum Hudson-Odoi against a Saints side held up in the middle by ex-Chelsea man Oriol Romeu.
Southampton: Gunn, Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Ings. Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Adams, Armstrong, Boufal, Obafemi, Danso.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Kovacic, Pulisic, Batshuayi, James