Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images

2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Power Rankings: LAFC v. the field

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
The 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set. With the league going to a single-elimination format for every round of the postseason, the working theory is that the better team will prevail more frequently, thus adding a bit more weight to pre-playoff Power Rankings.

With the higher seeds set to host the one-off matchups, don’t be surprised to see the below rankings read a lot like the final regular-season standings…

LAFC v. the field

1. Los Angeles FC

No matter how you wish to frame any discussion around this year’s playoffs, you have to first ask yourself, “Is it even worth talking about a team not named LAFC?” There’s a case to be made that, no, it’s not worth taking about any other team, but for the sake of this exercise we’ll say that there is. Very quickly, the case for LAFC:

  • Single-season MLS points record (72)
  • MVP-to-be Carlos Vela’s single-season goals record (34 – in a 34-game season; he played in 31) and 15 assists
  • Single-season goals scored record (85 – tied for most)
  • Fewest goals conceded (37)
  • +48 goal differential (2nd-best is +21, followed by +15 and +9)

Simply put, LAFC’s level of dominance rewrote the MLS history book from front to back. If they don’t win MLS Cup, it’ll mostly likely be because they found a (silly) way to beat themselves.

Strong upset contenders

2. Atlanta United
3. New York City FC
4. Seattle Sounders

Atlanta spent all season lying in the weeds, perhaps realizing the Supporters’ Shield was an unrealistic target given LAFC’s pace, before hitting their stride in the final two months of the regular season (eight wins from their final 12 games). What’s more frightening, Josef Martinez is on fire after bagging an astounding 22 goals during his 15-game goalscoring streak from mid-May to mid-September. Assuming he’s healthy (he missed games no. 32 and 33 before returning on Sunday), there’s no one in the Eastern Conference who can take over a game — or an entire postseason — like he can.

There’s not a more tactically flexible team in MLS than NYCFC, who’ll spent most of the season morphing from a three-man backline to a four-man unit and vice versa. After jostling with Philadelphia and Atlanta most of the summer, Domenec Torrent’s side finished nine and six points clear, respectively. With just one loss in their last 11 games, NYCFC, though devoid of the global superstars they’ve been known to recruit, might just be the most in-form team at the right time of year.

The wild, wild cards

5. Philadelphia Union
6. LA Galaxy
7. Toronto FC
8. Real Salt Lake
9. Portland Timbers

No team in MLS history has ever entered the playoffs with a greater range of outcomes than the 2019 Galaxy. Given the fact they’re yet to lose to LAFC in two seasons of meetings, they might be the most likely (if undeserving) side to slay the giant. If they can get by Minnesota in the first round (a big if, away from home), they’ll get their chance in the next round. Oh, the things Zlatan Ibrahimovic would do to be at the center of that conflict. Sure, the Galaxy concede the most goals of any playoff team this year, but between Ibrahimovic and Cristian Pavon they might actually have the best 1-2 punch in all of MLS right now. In a knockout scenario, they only need one moment each to make their mark.

10 games unbeaten to finish the regular, but only four of them wins — are Toronto FC in great form or just a so-so run? There’s something to be said of securing results down the stretch, but drawing Orlando, Columbus and Chicago in that same period is hardly a ringing endorsement. Then there’s the quad injury to Jozy Altidore, suffered on the final day of the season. He’ll have an MRI and almost certainly skip USMNT camp in hopes of being ready in two weeks, but given his injury history it seems a long shot. Like most of the East’s non-Atlanta teams, TFC’s best path forward might just be to play for clean sheets and take very few risks, and hope.

Long odds worth a look

10. Minnesota United
11. D.C. United
12. New England Revolution

How did Minnesota, the West’s fourth-place team, end up down here? Their 3W-3D-3L record down the stretch of the regular season was hardly impressive and left more questions than answers. Osvaldo Alonso’s influence has been plain as day in recent weeks; same goes for Ike Opara, who’s been excellent and thoroughly deserving of Defender of the Year should he win it again. They’re great, but who else has shown they’re cut from the same cloth when the games get tense and tight? As stated above, the Galaxy could no-show or score six at Allianz Field, and neither outcome would have a whole lot to do with Minnesota’s performance on the night. Adrian Heath’s team got the worst draw of all the home sides in the first round, and their reward for a potential win is to go play the other team from LA. Woof.

Long odds for a reason

13. FC Dallas
14. New York Red Bulls

One of these teams will reach the conference finals, because this is MLS at the end of the day.

Robinson called into USMNT camp after Zimmerman injury

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Walker Zimmerman has withdrawn from USMNT camp after suffering an injury in LAFC’s final match of the regular season.

Atlanta United youngster Miles Robinson will take his place.

The move has implications on the USMNT and could affect the MLS Cup Playoffs, though LAFC won’t play for 17 days.

We’ll begin with the latter, where Zimmerman is a fine passer who can help outweigh mauler Aaron Long’s weaknesses in that department.

Robinson is also a very good passer, but won’t be expected to leap into the starting lineup against Cuba and Canada for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches.

Fortunately, the Cuba game is first. That allows Gregg Berhalter to test run a center back pairing that already cannot include the injured John Brooks. It seems likely Berhalter will stick with Long — who’s been quite good for the Red Bulls since his recent misadventures with the USMN —  and unite him with either Tim Ream or Matt Miazga.

As for LAFC, Bob Bradley‘s men are strong and deep but could face an El Trafico with the Galaxy in the second round. Zlatan and Co. are a much bigger handful than Minnesota United’s attackers, as the Loons midfield is what makes them tick.

Zimmerman left Sunday’s 3-1 win over Colorado in the 66th minute with a scary-looking apparent head injury, and is an integral part of the Supporters’ Shield winners. Hopefully he won’t miss any time.

Lloris out for rest of 2019, expected to return in January

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
One of these days, something good will happen to Tottenham Hotspur. Today, however, is not that day.

Two days after suffering an embarrassing 3-0 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion — a game in which Hugo Lloris was subbed off after dislocating his elbow in the 3rd minute — it was confirmed that Tottenham’s captain will miss the remainder of 2019 before returning to action sometime in January.

Lloris’ injury won’t require surgery, but the rehabilitation period for such an injury is lengthy and extensive. Paulo Gazzaniga will serve as the starting goalkeeper in Lloris’ absence. The club released the followings statement:

Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday.

“The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019.

“Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way.”

Spurs sit 9th in the Premier League, with just 11 points after eight games. They have just one point from their first two Champions League games, having drawn Olympiacos 2-2 after leading 2-0 and lost to Bayern Munich to the tune of 7-2.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Man City fall to Wolves; Spurs in crisis

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
On a busy Premier League weekend, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are here to discuss all the key moments. First, we look at how Manchester City dropped points to Wolves. Then we touch on how title rivals Liverpool held strong against Leicester (9:00), a Spurs team in crisis (16:00), how Manchester United can turn their terrible time around (21:30), and we highlight a pair of under-appreciated performances that may have a lasting impact come May (37:00).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Mancini says Italy’s EURO 2020 squad is ‘more or less decided’

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 7, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Italy’s squad for next year’s European Championship will look much the same as the one used in qualifying, coach Roberto Mancini said Monday, denting the hopes of players such as Mario Balotelli.

Italy is on the brink of securing qualification for Euro 2020 after winning all six of its matches so far. Two more victories would confirm Italy as Group J winner, and it could even seal its place at Euro 2020 on Saturday if it beats Greece in Rome and Armenia fails to win against Liechtenstein.

And as far as Mancini is concerned, there’s no reason to make any major changes to his team before the championship starts.

“The group is more or less decided, two or three players might come in or out, maybe,” Mancini said at a news conference on Monday. “Then if someone is suddenly unavailable then we’ll see what happens, but the players who will go to the Euros are all here.”

Balotelli was one of the notable absentees from the group of 27 players called up for the qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein.

The striker, who was included in Mancini’s first two squads as coach, has long said his goal is to rejoin Italy’s team for next year’s European Championship.

After returning from a ban, the 29-year-old forward scored for Brescia in his second match for his hometown team, a 2-1 defeat to Napoli.

“He’s only just come back after months out and he’s not quite there physically yet. He did well against Napoli but he needs to play more games,” Mancini said.

Mancini has got Italy back on track, nearly two years after the Azzurri’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Their six wins out of six is a record for the Azzurri in European Championship qualifying but there has been some criticism that the group has been too easy.

“It would be fantastic to qualify early, this wasn’t a foregone conclusion given where we came from,” Mancini said. “Everyone can express their opinion. We believe we’ve put together a good side.”

He then added with a smile: “We asked for a group with Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain, but they didn’t give it to us.”