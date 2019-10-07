Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez assists twice, Vela breaks MLS record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He didn’t score, but Raul Jimenez was the X-factor on Sunday, assisting Adama Traore twice in Wolves’ memorable 2-0 win over defending champions Manchester City. In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has tallied two goals and two assists.

MLS has a new single season goalscoring champion, and he is Mexican. Carlos Vela topped of his season with a hat-trick performance against the Colorado Rapids, putting his season totals at 34 goals and 15 assists in 31 games played. Historic.

Outside of Jimenez’s stellar contributions and Vela’s historic day, however, things weren’t as positive for Mexicans abroad this weekend.

In Italy, despite making a great first impression, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is far two, three steps away from living up to his price tag. That said, it’s likely the speedy winger is still assimilating to Carlo Ancelotti’s system and Serie A’s pragmatism.

In Spain, the only true “winner” was Nestor Araujo, who recorded three clearances, one blocked shot and two interceptions in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez hasn’t scored a league goal since September, but he doesn’t need to score goals to help Wolves, his latest performances shows. Spearheading two counter-attacks, the striker assisted Adama Traore twice in Wolverhampton Wanderers masterclass win over Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano had a first this weekend, but it didn’t involve putting Napoli ahead of Torino. The 24-year-old, instead, earned his first yellow card with Napoli in 61 minutes of play.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito‘s goal count in Europa League with Sevilla is at two goals now, but for some reason, it’s not enough to earn him a La Liga start with Sevilla. On Sunday, El Tri’s all-time scorer played 25 minutes and recorded a short off target in Sevilla’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera can now describe what it’s like to come off the bench in a La Liga match. The 29-year-old replaced Alvaro Morata and played 18 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid.

Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The talk surrounding the 19-year-old was that it’d be best for him to look elsewhere for playing time. But over the past weeks, Lainez has started to gain minutes here in there. On Friday, he played a minute, coming on for Guardado in Betis’ 1-1 draw with Eibar.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Celta Vigo, flirting with the relegation zone, were in desperate need for a win. With Araujo starting and playing all 90 minutes, the home side won 1-0 over Athletic Bilbao, a top-seven side.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Like Lozano, Gutierrez, with time, is winning the hearts of PSV fans with undeniable effort on the pitch. The midfielder started and played 85 minutes in the Dutch giants’ 4-1 victory over VVV-Venlo.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — After a good shift against Valencia in Champions League play, Alvarez played a minute in Ajax’s 2-0 win. after nine game, Ajax and PSV are tied with 23 points.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Porto and Corona didn’t play this weekend.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started on the bench but ended up playing 42 minutes in Zulte’s 6-0 win on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela was critiqued for making a move to MLS at prime age. in retrospect, though, it was the best choice the now 30-year-old could have made. On Sunday, the winger finished the 2019 regular season with a hat-trick and as the league’s Golden Boot winner.

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa — Moreno earned a yellow card in Al Gharafa’s 3-3 draw on Thursday.

Carlos Fierro, San Jose Earthquakes – Dressed but didn’t play in the Quakes’ 3-1 loss to the Portland Timbers. The offseason has officially started for the 25-year-old.

Uriel Antuna, Jonathan Dos Santos, LA Galaxy – Dos Santos and Antuna started and played all 90 minutes in Galaxy’s game loss against the Houston Dynamo. The Galaxy, however, move on to MLS Cup playoffs and face Minnesota United in the first round.

