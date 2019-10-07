More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez assists twice, Vela breaks MLS record

By Joel SoriaOct 7, 2019, 12:28 AM EDT
He didn’t score, but Raul Jimenez was the X-factor on Sunday, assisting Adama Traore twice in Wolves’ memorable 2-0 win over defending champions Manchester City. In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has tallied two goals and two assists.

MLS has a new single season goalscoring champion, and he is Mexican. Carlos Vela topped of his season with a hat-trick performance against the Colorado Rapids, putting his season totals at 34 goals and 15 assists in 31 games played. Historic.

Outside of Jimenez’s stellar contributions and Vela’s historic day, however, things weren’t as positive for Mexicans abroad this weekend.

In Italy, despite making a great first impression, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is far two, three steps away from living up to his price tag. That said, it’s likely the speedy winger is still assimilating to Carlo Ancelotti’s system and Serie A’s pragmatism.

In Spain, the only true “winner” was Nestor Araujo, who recorded three clearances, one blocked shot and two interceptions in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez hasn’t scored a league goal since September, but he doesn’t need to score goals to help Wolves, his latest performances shows. Spearheading two counter-attacks, the striker assisted Adama Traore twice in Wolverhampton Wanderers masterclass win over Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano had a first this weekend, but it didn’t involve putting Napoli ahead of Torino. The 24-year-old, instead, earned his first yellow card with Napoli in 61 minutes of play.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito‘s goal count in Europa League with Sevilla is at two goals now, but for some reason, it’s not enough to earn him a La Liga start with Sevilla. On Sunday, El Tri’s all-time scorer played 25 minutes and recorded a short off target in Sevilla’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera can now describe what it’s like to come off the bench in a La Liga match. The 29-year-old replaced Alvaro Morata and played 18 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid.

Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The talk surrounding the 19-year-old was that it’d be best for him to look elsewhere for playing time. But over the past weeks, Lainez has started to gain minutes here in there. On Friday, he played a minute, coming on for Guardado in Betis’ 1-1 draw with Eibar.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Celta Vigo, flirting with the relegation zone, were in desperate need for a win. With Araujo starting and playing all 90 minutes, the home side won 1-0 over Athletic Bilbao, a top-seven side.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Like Lozano, Gutierrez, with time, is winning the hearts of PSV fans with undeniable effort on the pitch. The midfielder started and played 85 minutes in the Dutch giants’ 4-1 victory over VVV-Venlo.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — After a good shift against Valencia in Champions League play, Alvarez played a minute in Ajax’s 2-0 win. after nine game, Ajax and PSV are tied with 23 points.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Porto and Corona didn’t play this weekend.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started on the bench but ended up playing 42 minutes in Zulte’s 6-0 win on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela was critiqued for making a move to MLS at prime age. in retrospect, though, it was the best choice the now 30-year-old could have made. On Sunday, the winger finished the 2019 regular season with a hat-trick and as the league’s Golden Boot winner.

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno earned a yellow card in Al Gharafa’s 3-3 draw on Thursday.

Carlos Fierro, San Jose Earthquakes – Dressed but didn’t play in the Quakes’ 3-1 loss to the Portland Timbers. The offseason has officially started for the 25-year-old.

Uriel Antuna, Jonathan Dos Santos, LA Galaxy – Dos Santos and Antuna started and played all 90 minutes in Galaxy’s game loss against the Houston Dynamo. The Galaxy, however, move on to MLS Cup playoffs and face Minnesota United in the first round.

Messi scores 1st goal of season as Barca beats Sevilla 4-0

Associated PressOct 6, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi has ended his mini-scoring drought as Barcelona finds its winning stride.

Messi curled a left-footed free kick over the wall and into the net for his first goal of the season to wrap up Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The soccer great thrust his finger in the air before pumping his fist in celebration after scoring in the 78th minute. Messi had gone scoreless in his previous four appearances after being sidelined for five games with injuries.

Messi’s 37th goal in 38 career meetings with Sevilla was also his first since he won his record sixth FIFA player of the year award last month.

“We know how important Leo is for this team and what he means to us,” Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal said. “If he is playing well it helps us a lot.”

Luis Suarez put Barcelona on the winning path for a second time this week after netting with a bicycle kick in the 27th despite Sevilla having dominated the game before then. On Wednesday, the Uruguay striker had sparked a 2-1 comeback over Inter Milan in the Champions League with a superb volley before he added a fine second goal.

Vidal and Ousmane Dembele added two more goals against Sevilla in the next 10 minutes to turn what had been a tightly contested start into a demolition.

After a stuttering start to the season while Messi was out injured, Barcelona’s fourth straight victory in all competitions lifted it into second place and two points behind leader Real Madrid. Barcelona will host Madrid on Oct. 26.

Atletico Madrid slipped to third – one point behind Barcelona – after being held 0-0 at Valladolid, its third scoreless draw in four rounds.

“It was a complicated match and the score by halftime was a bit exaggerated,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “We had more firepower than they did. After scoring the first goal we created danger practically every time we reached their area.”

Barcelona finished with nine men after referee Mateu Lahoz sent off Ronald Araujo on his debut after making contact with Sevilla’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez with only the Barcelona goalkeeper to beat. Replays showed minor contact between the two players.

Demebele was then shown a direct red, for criticizing Lahoz’s decision by saying he was “very bad.”

NIGHT TO FORGET

The last time Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui came to Camp Nou, his Real Madrid team had been routed 5-1. He was fired a day later.

One year later, Lopetegui must have been at a loss to see his team trailing 3-0 at halftime after it had outplayed Barcelona in the first 25 minutes, largely thanks to Lucas Ocampos’ powerful runs down the right flank and on-target passes.

Sevilla’s Luuk De Jong, however, had a night to forget. After goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made an excellent save against his point-blank shot off a pass by Ocampos, the striker had three glaring misses.

Lopetegui looked on in disbelief when De Jong’s header off another Ocampos cross failed to go in – a minute before Suarez whipped in Nelson Semedo’s cross at the other end.

De Jong’s bad Fortune continued after halftime when he stole the ball to leave himself in a perfect position, only to hit the post. He has yet to score since joining Sevilla in the offseason.

“It was a painful and undeserved loss,” Lopetegui said. “We were missing our finishing touch. De Jong did a lot of things very well, just as the team did, but to win at Camp Nou you have to play well and have a bit of luck.”

TOOTHLESS ATTACK

Atletico’s three-prong attack of Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata wasn’t able to unsettle the modest Valladolid.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone sent on Angel Correa and Thomas Lemar for Felix and Morata, but they only slightly improved the attack. Atletico’s best scoring chance came in the 82nd when substitute Correa hit the upright.

Valladolid striker Sandor Ramirez squandered his side’s only good opportunity in the first half when he sent a penalty kick, that he had earned, high over the crossbar.

“It was very hard game, they play very well as a tight unit,” Simeone said. “(It was) a game that ended in a draw that we didn’t want, but we gave it our all.”

OTHER GAMES

Getafe fought back once Real Sociedad was reduced to 10 men to win 2-1 in San Sebastian, leaving Sociedad in fifth place just ahead of Sevilla.

Iago Aspas broke his seven-game scoring drought and gave Celta Vigo a 1-0 win over Athletic Bibao.

Espanyol fell second to last after losing 2-0 at Mallorca.

Americans Abroad: Pulisic assists, Yedlin starts in Newcastle win

By Joel SoriaOct 6, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic‘s struggles at Chelsea took a positive turn on Sunday, as the 21-year-old came off the bench and assisted Michy Batshuayi in the Blues’ 4-1 win over Southampton. The American’s 10-minute cameo were his first league minutes since August.

Elsewhere in England, DeAndre Yedlin returned to Newcastle’s starting lineup, following his lengthy injury. With Yedlin going all 90 minutes, the Magpies pulled off an upset victory over Manchester United. In Stoke, Cameron Carter-Vickers continues to be a fundamental piece for the struggling Potters. In similar fashion to Americans in England this week, however, there was a happy ending for Stoke City and Carter-Vickers, who earned their first victory of the season, edging Swansea City 2-1.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea – Pulisic started on the bench, but capitalized his brief cameo, recording his second assist of the season. Heading into the match Chelsea manager Frank Lampard warned the 21-year-old that hard, not his price tag, was going to turn his fortunes around. From what he showcased on Sunday, it seems like Pulisic listened paid close attention to his boss’ words.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle – It is safe to say Yedlin is finally up to speed, and Newcastle are reaping the benefits. On Sunday, Steve Bruce and company walked away from a passionate St. James’ Park with three points after getting past Manchester United. Yedlin started and played all 90 minutes in the Magpies 1-0 victory.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan –  Robinson has been a fixture for the Lactics, and that didn’t change this weekend. The 22-year-old played all 90 minutes in Wigan’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Still, a USMNT return doesn’t seem imminent.

Tim Ream, Fulham – The experienced defender started and played all 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic. 11 matches in, the Cottagers are seventh in the league.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — Miazga is up and running again. The 24-year-old defender started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 to Bristol City.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — On Saturday, the Tigers suffered a 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town. Things aren’t looking up for Lichaj and company, who despite the woes, continues to register minutes under his belt as a through-and-through starter.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — With Cameron as a starter and playing all game, QPR picked up a 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers after a two-game losing streak.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — There’s no way around it: Stoke City are struggling. And despite the struggles, the 21-year-old is putting together a formidable season. Over the weekend, he recorded seven clearances and three blocked shots in Stoke’s 2-1 win over Swansea City – their first victory of the season.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes’ weekend could have been better. The 24-year-old came off the bench and only played six minutes in Derby’s 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie’s season at Schalke’s has been quiet, to say the very least. The USMNT midfielder has yet to record a goal or an assist this season, which didn’t change on Saturday after 45 minutes of playing time in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Koln.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — On Friday, Fortuna Dusseldorf fell to Hertha Berlin 3-1. Steffan was between the two sticks, and didn’t record no saves, while Morales returned from injury and played 19 minutes off the bench.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  After recording an assist last time around, Sargent started and played 72 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig Adams is back and training with Leipzig, but his official return is yet to be determined.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach — Johnson missed his four straight match with back problems.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler dressed but remained on the bench in Eintracht Frankfurt’s draw.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – It was done in an unconventional fashion, but Shelton is the latest American in the Bundesliga. On Saturday, he came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Paderborn’s 2-1 loss to Mainz.

2.Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth – Expected or not,Green is putting together a positive season in Germany’s second-flight. The 24-year-old started and played 79 minutes in in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest has yet to make up his mind on who he wants to represent at the national level, but that didn’t impede his productivity at the club level. The full-back started and played all 90 minutes in in Ajax’s 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — VVV-Venlo fell to PSV 4-1, and Wright started and played 87 minutes, earning his fifth start of the year. The striker has yet to score a goal this season.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne was left out of the squad for the tfourth straight week.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a hamstring tear. There is no timeline on his return.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Siebatcheu is on the outside looking in at Rennes. On Sunday, the 23-year-old was left out of the French side’s 18.

Honorable Mentions:

William Yarborough, Club Leon – Back as Leon’s first-choice ‘keeper, Yarborough started, made three saves, and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Veracruz on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado, Necaxa – Necaxa are atop of Liga MX after 13 games, and Alvaro has led the side as the captain. On Friday, he started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 win over Morelia.

2019 MLS Cup playoffs bracket in full

By Joel SoriaOct 6, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT
With Decision Day in the rear view mirror, the 2019 MLS Cup playoffs bracket is all set.

Round 1 action starts on October 19-20, following the international break. Just days later, first seeds NYCFC and LAFC join the playoffs as the Conference Semifinals take place.

On October 29-30, the Conference Finals will be played, which will decide what two teams will feature in the 2019 MLS Cup final on November 10.

Below is the MLS playoff bracket in full. Who will go the farthest?

Decision Day Recap: Vela breaks record; Dallas, Timbers clinch playoffs; Howard, Beasley play final game

By Joel SoriaOct 6, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
MLS Decision Day is behind us, and the league has a new single season goalscoring king and a complete lineup for the MLS Cup playoffs.

One goal short of breaking Josef Martinez’s record set last season, Carlos Vela erupted for a hat trick in LAFC’s 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Decision Day, lifting the single season goalscoring record to 34 goals.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

In 31 games, LAFC’s captain recorded a total of 34 goals and 15 assists, an average of 1.62 goals plus assists per game.The Mexican finished four goals above LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30) and seven above former record holder Martinez (27). In other words, the 30-year-old placed his foot firmly on the pedal and never let go.

Following the game, Bob Bradley, as expected, was full of praise for the Mexican, who more than doubled his goal count of 14 last season and was crucial in the team’s historic season, which saw them lift the Supporter’s Shield and set the most points in a single season.

Some may say it’s up for debate (it’s really not), but Vela’s season should be considered as the league’s best ever.

FC Dallas, Portland Timbers clinch spot in MLS Cup playoff field

In convincing fashion, FC Dallas and the Portland Timbers punched their tickets into the the MLS Cup playoffs.

In Frisco, specifically, first-year coach Luchi Gonzalez and company took the “win and your in” motto to heart, drilling a helpless Sporting Kansas City 6-0. Every player in Dallas’ front four bagged goals, with defender Matt Hedges contributing one of his own in the 12th minute.

Over in Portland, the Timbers sent Matias Almeyda and the San Jose Earthquakes packing, edging past them 3-1 with to second-half goals from Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco.

After conceding a goal in the 29th minute, the Quakes responded within 10 minutes when Chris Wondolowski header home his 15th goal of the season. It wasn’t enough for the Black-and-Blue, however, as a ghost of the past hunted them once again: second-half meltdowns.

After placing as high as second in the Western Conference over the summer, the Quakes ended their season on a six-game losing streak and four points short of the cut.

Tim Howard, DaMarcus Beasley say goodbye to the beautiful game

Decision Day also saw the illustrious careers of Tim Howard and DaMarcus Beasley come to a close – two U.S. soccer legends and trailblazers.

Howard hangs up the boots after a 22-year journey that saw him play in the United States and England, where he featured for Manchester United and Everton. At Everton, the New Jersey native recorded 414 appearances in a decade-long career. The 40-year-old also recorded 121 caps with the U.S. men’s national team, eighth in the all-time list.

At 37 years of age, Beasley, too, is riding off into the sunset.

The longtime fullback completes a career that started 20 years ago, and saw him play in Holland, England, Scotland, Germany, Mexico and the United States. Throughout that stretch, Beasley won multiple titles with Rangers, two Eredivisie’s with PSV and three U.S. Open Cups with the Chicago Fire and, most recently, with the Houston Dynamo.

On an international level, the Indiana native featured 126 times for the USMNT, scoring on 17 occasions. Like Howard, Beasley hoisted multiple Gold Cup’s with the Stars and Stripes.