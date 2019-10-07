Pulisic excited for USMNT’s battles with Cuba, Canada

Christian Pulisic is ready to swap the Blue of Chelsea for the Stars and Stripes of the USMNT, as the 21-year-old heads back to the USA for their CONCACAF Nations League games.

Ahead of their clashes against Cuba in Washington D.C. on Friday and then a trip to Toronto to face improving Canada on Oct. 15, Pulisic is excited for the two games against CONCACAF foes.

”We expect tough games. Against Cuba it is a nice home game in DC, we want to show everyone what this young group is about and what we can do and what we are looking like going forward. It’s a really big time for us,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk as Chelsea fans chanted ‘USA, USA!’ in the streets outside St Mary’s Stadium. “I think Canada should be really exciting as well because they have a good young team too. I’m really excited.”

Speaking about the squad of players Gregg Berhalter has put together for these games, Pulisic believes that continuity is key with only a few changes from the roster from last month.

He is also confident this young squad has enough quality to impress and kick on after a few disappointing months.

”It is a pretty similar squad, we have good American players, a mixture of guys playing overseas and in MLS. I think it’s a great group of guys,” Pulisic said.

After coming off the bench for Chelsea and grabbing an assist in the 4-1 win at Southampton before the international break, Pulisic will be riding high after battling his way back into the fold for the Premier League team.

With minutes scarce at Chelsea right now, does he believe this international break has come at the right time for him?

“I’m going to work and try earn my position on that team, like always, and I’m going to keep fighting,” Pulisic said. “When I go there [the USMNT] I want to get minutes and gain more international experience. It can only help me here at Chelsea.”

