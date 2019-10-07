More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Pulisic excited for USMNT’s battles with Cuba, Canada

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 7, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic is ready to swap the Blue of Chelsea for the Stars and Stripes of the USMNT, as the 21-year-old heads back to the USA for their CONCACAF Nations League games.

[ MORE: How did Pulisic perform?

Ahead of their clashes against Cuba in Washington D.C. on Friday and then a trip to Toronto to face improving Canada on Oct. 15, Pulisic is excited for the two games against CONCACAF foes.

”We expect tough games. Against Cuba it is a nice home game in DC, we want to show everyone what this young group is about and what we can do and what we are looking like going forward. It’s a really big time for us,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk as Chelsea fans chanted ‘USA, USA!’ in the streets outside St Mary’s Stadium. “I think Canada should be really exciting as well because they have a good young team too. I’m really excited.”

Speaking about the squad of players Gregg Berhalter has put together for these games, Pulisic believes that continuity is key with only a few changes from the roster from last month.

He is also confident this young squad has enough quality to impress and kick on after a few disappointing months.

”It is a pretty similar squad, we have good American players, a mixture of guys playing overseas and in MLS. I think it’s a great group of guys,” Pulisic said.

After coming off the bench for Chelsea and grabbing an assist in the 4-1 win at Southampton before the international break, Pulisic will be riding high after battling his way back into the fold for the Premier League team.

With minutes scarce at Chelsea right now, does he believe this international break has come at the right time for him?

“I’m going to work and try earn my position on that team, like always, and I’m going to keep fighting,” Pulisic said. “When I go there [the USMNT] I want to get minutes and gain more international experience. It can only help me here at Chelsea.”

Mancini says Italy’s EURO 2020 squad is ‘more or less decided’

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 7, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Italy’s squad for next year’s European Championship will look much the same as the one used in qualifying, coach Roberto Mancini said Monday, denting the hopes of players such as Mario Balotelli.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic reacts to assist, being back in Chelsea team ]

Italy is on the brink of securing qualification for Euro 2020 after winning all six of its matches so far. Two more victories would confirm Italy as Group J winner, and it could even seal its place at Euro 2020 on Saturday if it beats Greece in Rome and Armenia fails to win against Liechtenstein.

And as far as Mancini is concerned, there’s no reason to make any major changes to his team before the championship starts.

“The group is more or less decided, two or three players might come in or out, maybe,” Mancini said at a news conference on Monday. “Then if someone is suddenly unavailable then we’ll see what happens, but the players who will go to the Euros are all here.”

Balotelli was one of the notable absentees from the group of 27 players called up for the qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein.

The striker, who was included in Mancini’s first two squads as coach, has long said his goal is to rejoin Italy’s team for next year’s European Championship.

After returning from a ban, the 29-year-old forward scored for Brescia in his second match for his hometown team, a 2-1 defeat to Napoli.

[ MORE: Carlos Vela sets single season MLS goalscoring record ]

“He’s only just come back after months out and he’s not quite there physically yet. He did well against Napoli but he needs to play more games,” Mancini said.

Mancini has got Italy back on track, nearly two years after the Azzurri’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Their six wins out of six is a record for the Azzurri in European Championship qualifying but there has been some criticism that the group has been too easy.

“It would be fantastic to qualify early, this wasn’t a foregone conclusion given where we came from,” Mancini said. “Everyone can express their opinion. We believe we’ve put together a good side.”

He then added with a smile: “We asked for a group with Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain, but they didn’t give it to us.”

Orlando City fire James O’Connor after 1.5 dreadful seasons

Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Orlando City SC has fired its third (permanent) head coach in five MLS seasons, with James O’Connor the latest to come and go in short order on Monday.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic reacts to assist, being back in Chelsea team ]

O’Connor was hired to replace head coach no. 2, Jason Kreis, in July 2018. He last exactly one and a half season — 51 games — and compiled a record of 11W-13D-27L, including a 2W-3D-12L run to finish the 2018 season. The Lions, while in playoff contention, went winless in their final eight games in 2019, conceding 18 goals during the stretch run. Orlando finished the season 11th in the Eastern Conference, eight points off a playoff place.

“On behalf of Orlando City we want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando,” the club’s statement read. “We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career.”

[ MORE: Carlos Vela sets single season MLS goalscoring record ]

Orlando City, yet to make a playoff appearance since joining MLS in 2015, will begin its search for a new coach immediately.

Aston Villa ‘disgusted and appalled’ by fans’ racist chant

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

Aston Villa has released a statement regarding a racist Song sung by the club’s fans, saying they are “disgusted and appalled” that two of the club’s players were targeted during Villa’s 5-1 victory away to Norwich City on Saturday.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic reacts to assist, being back in Chelsea team ]

Video of a number of away fans signing the racist song about Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was posted on social media, prompting the club to denounce the racist abuse in a statement on Monday.

“Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players.

“The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible. Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans.

“If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the police immediately. Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

“We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behavior immediately.”

Villa defender Ezri Konsa, who made his PL debut on Saturday, was also targeted by racist chanting by his own fans earlier this season. The Aston Villa Supporters Trust released their own statement, saying, “Racist stereotypes are never acceptable.”

Wenger says two key factors affecting Pogba

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2019, 8:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

No one at Manchester United is enjoying the club’s start to the 2019-20 Premier League season, and not a single soul in the locker room can say he’s proud of his own individual performances through the campaign’s first eight games.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic reacts to assist, being back in Chelsea team ]

Perhaps chief among them is Paul Pogba, who begrudgingly remained at the club after he was denied a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer. Pogba is hardly the only one falling well short of the Man United standard, but he’s the only player at the club who was once the world’s most expensive signing, so he’ll forever be first in line for criticism.

Everyone, including fellow Frenchman Arsene Wenger, will always have an opinion about Pogba, and no one will be shy to share it. Wenger, for it’s worth, believes Pogba’s problem is twofold: he’s been injured all season and he’s clearly unsettled after wanting away but being forced to stay at Old Trafford — quotes from the Manchester Evening News:

“First of all, I think Paul Pogba, since the start of the season, has never been completely fit, injury-wise.

“I saw him the other day against Arsenal and he doesn’t look completely confident physically and he’s a player that who has big physical power and he needs to be perfectly fit physically.

“After that, when the player wants to leave and you stop him from leaving, you go through a process of rebuilding the relationship. The thing that suffers is the performances.

“I personally think he behaves as well that he knows Man United are not the team, at the moment, to compete for the Championship. Plus, the fact he was stopped from going away it looks like that the two together a little bit tarnish his performances”

Two full months into the season, United sit 12th in the PL table with just nine points from their first eight games. They already trail rivals Liverpool and Manchester City by 15 and 7 points, respectively, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks no different to the man who was fired as Cardiff City manager after just eight months in charge back in 2014.