England may leave pitch if racial abuse too much in EURO qualifying

The England national team could take matters into its own hands if one of its players is racially abused in upcoming EURO qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

UEFA’s new protocol starts with a PA warning, then takes the teams from the field and has another PA announcement with a second offense before a referee is given the power to abandon the match.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says that England could walk off the pitch the first time.

From Sky Sports:

“We did speak about that. Harry Kane did ask the question about instead of going through the three steps, if we decide that we want to stop the game and we want to stop the game, no matter what the score is, if we’re not happy with it, as a team we’ll decide whether or not to stay on the pitch.”

It would be a powerful statement if England left the field due to racial abuse of its players. The Three Lions have started qualifying with four-straight wins, and have a comfortable lead on the field with a match-in-hand.

