Ex-Germany, Bayern star Schweinsteiger is retiring

CHICAGO — Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is retiring from soccer, ending an 18-year professional career.
The 35-year-old midfielder made 121 appearances for Germany from 2004-16, and was in the team that won the World Cup in 2014.
Schweinsteiger played for Bayern Munich, Manchester United and, since 2017, Chicago Fire in his club career. He won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.
Schweinsteiger announced his retirement over Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic but I am looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon.”
He is married to former tennis player Ana Ivanovic.
Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson got the call: He’s headed for the Three Lions.
An injury to Burnley’s Tom Heaton opened the door for Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United.
The call-up had been around the corner for some time, and Blades boss Chris Wilder actually mentioned Henderson’s England prospects while referencing a mistake against Liverpool.
Henderson has represented England at the U-16, U-17, U-20, and U-21 levels.
He’s never played for Manchester United’s first team, but has succeeded in loan stints to Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, and Grimsby Town as well as Sheffield United. This is his second year on loan with the Blades.
He was a PFA Team of the Year keeper for the Shrews in 2017-18, and claimed the Championship’s Golden Glove Award last season.
Rino to I Blucerchiati?
Rising manager and tank of a midfielder Gennaro Gattuso is considering a return to Serie A with Sampdoria after the club fired Eusebio Di Francesco this weekend.
Sampdoria beat Torino and lost its other six matches. It sits 20th in Serie A, miles off the standard of its consistent mid-table finishes the past three seasons.
Gattuso, 41, is best-known for his 468 appearances with AC Milan, where he twice won Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.
He’d move on to manage I Rossoneri after stints at Palermo, Crete, and Pisa. He led Milan to the cusp of Champions League qualification, and resigned afterwards citing the stress that accompanied running a club he loved so much.
But Milan has already changed managers, too, firing Marco Giampaolo after collecting just nine points through seven matches. The side had seen a man sent off in three-straight matches, and four on the young season.
Could Gattuso rethink his exit from Milan despite these reports of advanced talks with Sampdoria.
Football-Italia says Gattuso turned down the chance to take over Genoa recently, and he was linked with Newcastle United over the summer and Inter Miami last month.
Capped 73 times by Italy, Gattuso is a World Cup winner.
This is great.
Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto confirmed that the club is moving back to Soldier Field, returning the Fire from the ‘burbs.
Using the occasion of the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, Mansueto also announced that the date of the Fire’s 2020 home opener, a March 21 date with Atlanta United.
Chicago played at Soldier Field from 1998-2001 and 2003-05 before leaving for Bridgeview, Illinois, where it staged games at SeatGeek Stadium.
The Fire has not won an MLS Cup since leaving Soldier Field.
Soldier Field was renovated in 2003, and holds 61,500 spectators. It’s the home of the Chicago Bears.
The change will happen without legendary center midfielder turned center back Bastian Schweinsteiger, who is retiring.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is so humble, it must’ve really bothered him to see a shirtless statue of himself in his hometown.
Of course, we kid; The mega striker, whose skills are only topped by his confidence, loves the darn thing.
Fair Malmo is our scene, where the 38-year-old oversaw the unveiling of a nearly 9-foot statue of the well-traveled champion.
Ibrahimovic has 52 goals in 56 matches for the LA Galaxy, who open the MLS Cup Playoffs on Oct. 20 in Minnesota.
Sweden’s all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 116 caps, Ibrahimovic has won league titles in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and France. He’s also been named the Swedish Male Athlete of the Year on four occasions.