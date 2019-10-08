More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Koeman reveals Netherlands offer to USMNT product Dest

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
Ronald Koeman has revealed that the Dutch Football Association have spoken to Dutch-American defender Sergino Dest about switching his allegiance to the Dutch national team.

After making his international debut last month for the USMNT, Dest, 18, turned down calls up to both the U.S. men’s national team and the Netherlands for their October games.

Dest would have been cap-tied to either nation had he played in their competitive games during the October international window.

Speaking ahead of the Netherlands EURO 2020 qualifier in Rotterdam against Northern Ireland, Koeman confirmed he and the KNVB technical director met with Dest and tried to woo him but didn’t guarantee him a spot on the national team roster.

“Nico-Jan Hoogma and I have spoken with him,” Koeman said. “We have sketched the picture about his future with the Oranje. I don’t promise anyone, but I told him that I see a future for him at the Dutch national team.”

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has previously said that he’s spoken with Dest about his future and that the discussions were positive.

For now, Dest is taking time to decide which nation he wants to play for. And that’s smart.

He’s played for the U.S. men’s national team at youth level and is no doubt going to be a starter for the U.S. for many years to come. A versatile player who is most comfortable at right back, Dest is a regular for Ajax and is the latest gem to develop at their academy. But after playing for the USMNT in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay last month, was he put off by their style of play and the immense rebuild underway under Berhalter?

With Denzel Dumfries as his main competitor in the right back position, Dest may have to wait for his chance with the Dutch national team. But the Oranje are on their way up under Koeman, having reached the UEFA Nations League final and well on their way to reaching EURO 2020 with Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong leading the charge.

This Dutch team could be very good and a force on the global stage for the next 10 years. If you’re Dest, why wouldn’t you want to be part of this?

Can you really say the same about the trajectory of the USMNT under Berhalter? Nope. The USMNT is a program which will be absolutely delighted just to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and their young core is talented, but not on the same level as the Dutch youngsters Koeman has to work with.

Yes, he obviously has strong feelings about the USMNT and his allegiance at youth level has been crystal clear. But he never expected to be in this position this early in his career, as his dramatic rise at Ajax has the U.S. and the Netherlands involved in a tug-of-war for his services.

Paul Pogba steps up recovery from injury

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
Manchester United are in a rut and Paul Pogba has been out injured.

The French midfielder is doing everything he can to be fit for slumping United after the international break.

Pogba, 26, has only played in once Premier League game since Aug. 31 and has recently aggravated a foot problem after briefly returning to action in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

He has missed five of United’s last seven games in all competitions and was pictured wearing a cast on his right foot.

United posted images on social media on Tuesday of Pogba in Dubai on a warm weather trip to work on his fitness and try to be ready for their huge Premier League clash against Liverpool on Oct. 20 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Pogba will spend most of this week at the Transform Altitude Performance Center in order to accelerate his recovery from injury.

No matter your thoughts on Pogba and his inconsistency since joining United in 2016, there’s no doubt a fully-fit and focused Pogba is missed in this United midfield.

The way they were bullied by Newcastle’s midfielders in their shock 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park last week said it all and without Pogba, the link between Man United’s midfield and attack is non-existent.

Pogba’s wishes to leave United over the summer didn’t work out and it’s unclear if he’ll remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side sit in 12th place after a disastrous start to the season which has seen them lose to Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle in their first eight games of the campaign.

He will be hoping Pogba can return and even though United have improved defensively, if there was ever a time for their French superstar to stand tall and drag their midfield and attacking to life, it is now.

Liverpool urged to stay calm despite huge lead

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Liverpool are trying to stay calm even though they have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After winning their first eight gams of the PL campaign, Liverpool’s perfect record has seen them surge clear of second-place Manchester City.

However, when speaking to our partners Sky Sports ahead of Netherlands’ clash with Northern Ireland in Rotterdam on Thursday, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was cautious when it came to talk of winning the PL.

“We don’t want to think we are already champions. That would be a really wrong thing to do,” Wijnaldum said. “I’m sure the manager will keep us with our feet on the ground and say that we just have to think about ourselves, and try to play good and try to give 100 per cent every week.

“We just have to do what we did before and look at ourselves and not look too much to other teams because we don’t have influence on other teams – we can’t control the performance of other teams. We just have to make sure we are ready for the games that are to come and to make sure we are ready and try to have good results because we know that it can change quickly. Then at the end of the season we will see where we stand.”

After a 31-year wait to be crowned Champions of England, it’s easy to understand why there is plenty of unease around he Liverpool camp when it comes to talk of winning that elusive Premier League trophy.

That won’t stop pundits, and even fans, being ready to pop red ribbons on the Premier League trophy and make plans to be at Anfield for Liverpool’s final home game against Chelsea on May 9.

They’ve come close under Rafael Benitez, Brendan Rodgers and then Jurgen Klopp last season, and after having an eight-point lead at one stage last season they know how things can work out.

It is correct to be cautious, but we all know how much pressure will be building on Liverpool’s players throughout the season to get over the line this time, and it showed last season with costly draws against Leicester, West Ham and Everton the difference in the title race.

But with Man City’s defensive injuries pilling up, and Pep Guardiola‘s men putting in some indifferent displays early in the season, there is a growing sense that this is finally Liverpool’s season.

In truth, the Reds haven’t been at their best in over half of their opening eight games of the season. But they just keep finding ways o grind out wins and although Klopp will want performance levels to improve, winning 17-straight leads games (dating back to last season) and opening up with a perfect record so far is a start he could only dream of.

Next up for Liverpool: a trip to bitter rivals Manchester United on Oct. 20 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) as Klopp’s side are the heavy favorites to prevail at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s players are correct to try and calm things down after a sensational start to the season, but deep down they know this is surely the year they become even greater legends at Anfield.

Wenger has turned down Premier League job offers

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Arsene Wenger has revealed he’s turned down offers to get back into management in the Premier League.

The Frenchman, 69, has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and despite many believing he would move to the international game for his next coaching gig, he could still pop up in the club game.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports at the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Football gala dinner event in London, as Wenger was the recipient this year, Wenger revealed his 22 years in charge of Arsenal meant he could not take another job in England.

“I’m an Arsenal man and after that I’m a professional. I can’t stop working,” Wenger said. “I decided to move out of the Premier League because I am too linked with Arsenal. I had opportunities to work in England but I turned them down. I don’t want to tell you [which clubs] because there are people in charge and it would unfair to them.”

Plenty of distinguished guests, including former rival Sir Alex Ferguson, lavished praise on Wenger for his success.

“The career you had as a manager at Arsenal was absolutely fantastic – an absolute legend,” Ferguson said. “I loved the competition against you. We had some great times and it’s wonderful you’re getting this award tonight. So good luck, my blessing with you.”

Wenger is expected to be appointed to a senior role at FIFA, as he’s applied to become their Chief of Football Development for the game.

Given these comments and the potential gig with FIFA, have we seen the end of Wenger as a manager after his 22 years in charge of the Gunners?

There is no doubt he’s a legend of the game and his team played some of the best football the world has ever seen. Despite his final few years at Arsenal, Wenger’s legacy is intact and he will now wait for the right opportunity to crop up, wherever that may be.

All we know is that it won’t be in the Premier League.

VIDEO: Maradona celebrates win with wild dance moves

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Diego Maradona is a coach in Argentina’s top-flight and he led Gimnasia to their first win of the season on Saturday.

How he celebrated in the locker room was quite something, even for El Diego.

Gimnasia beat Godoy Cruz 4-2, who they leapfrogged to move off the bottom of the table.

Two goals in the final seven minutes secured the victory for Gimnasia, as Maradona’s side now have a stretch of winnable games coming up.

Watch the video below as Maradona breaks it down.