Paul Pogba steps up recovery from injury

Manchester United are in a rut and Paul Pogba has been out injured.
The French midfielder is doing everything he can to be fit for slumping United after the international break.
Pogba, 26, has only played in once Premier League game since Aug. 31 and has recently aggravated a foot problem after briefly returning to action in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
He has missed five of United’s last seven games in all competitions and was pictured wearing a cast on his right foot.
United posted images on social media on Tuesday of Pogba in Dubai on a warm weather trip to work on his fitness and try to be ready for their huge Premier League clash against Liverpool on Oct. 20 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).
Pogba will spend most of this week at the Transform Altitude Performance Center in order to accelerate his recovery from injury.
No matter your thoughts on Pogba and his inconsistency since joining United in 2016, there’s no doubt a fully-fit and focused Pogba is missed in this United midfield.
The way they were bullied by Newcastle’s midfielders in their shock 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park last week said it all and without Pogba, the link between Man United’s midfield and attack is non-existent.
Pogba’s wishes to leave United over the summer didn’t work out and it’s unclear if he’ll remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side sit in 12th place after a disastrous start to the season which has seen them lose to Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle in their first eight games of the campaign.
He will be hoping Pogba can return and even though United have improved defensively, if there was ever a time for their French superstar to stand tall and drag their midfield and attacking to life, it is now.