Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Six young stars of the early season in Europe

By Nicholas MendolaOct 8, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT
Erling Braut Haland’s UEFA Champions League coming out party has the teenage striker’s name on the tip of the transfer market’s tongue.

The 19-year-old is being linked with Liverpool after scoring against the Reds last week to join his group stage opening hat trick against Genk.

Haland has — no, we’re not kidding — 18 goals and five assists in 785 minutes for Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg and is going to cost someone a pretty penny.

Here are some other top performers to start the season, names certain to move from whispers to shouts in January and beyond.

Donyell Malen, PSV Eindhoven — The 20-year-old has 10 goals in the Eredivise alone, five of which came against Vitesse, and has chipped in another six across European competition. The smallish striker — 5’9″ — is an elite passer and finisher.

Victor Osimhen, Lille — Another 20-year-old, the 6-foot plus Osimhen scored against Chelsea in the UCL and has seven goals and two assists in league play. He’s had no problems making the transition from RSC Charleroi in Belgium to Ligue 1.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco — There was no room for Bakayoko in Frank Lampard‘s midfield at Chelsea, so he’s on loan again and thriving back at Monaco. With 4.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, he’s showing even better than he did when Maurizio Sarri sent him to AC Milan last season. He’s not a baby, but it might surprise you to read he’s 25.

Eberechi Eze, Queens Park Rangers — At 21 years old, Eze is chewing up minutes for QPR and boasts four goals and three assists. The R’s are a point off the playoff places in the Championship, and the free-dribbling attacking midfielder is a big part of the operation.

Aleksandr Sobolev, KS Samara — The Russian 22-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal and Manchester United. At nearly 6-foot-4, the youngster has bagged 10 goals and three assists in 12 matches.

Making a title case for each MLS playoff team

Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 8, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Major League Soccer’s playoff format has made the route to the MLS Cup Final a bit easier for a Cinderella.

Yes, the home games have dried up for Team Nos. 5-7 in all likelihood.

Yes, home games in MLS have provided a wild advantage, with only three teams posting sub-.500 records at home and only two teams above . 500 away from home.

And yes, having so many playoff teams should allow for the top seeds to waltz — Less than 42 percent of the league misses the playoffs.

But making the final means winning three games now, instead of outlasting a superior team over 180 minutes home and away. And that means it’ll be difficult to rule out anyone.

So here is at least one reason all 14 teams can lift the MLS Cup.

New England Revolution — Bruce Arena is on a revenge mission, and Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou have been let loose to worry about little besides scoring. Easily the longest of long shots.

FC Dallas — Young and hungry, FCD has the sixth-best possession numbers in MLS (52.6 percent) and passes better than anyone other than Toronto.

New York Red Bulls — Only four teams scored more goals from open play than the Red Bulls’ 39, and New York leads the league in tackles. They are a tough out, but their 68.6 percent passing percentage is shocking.

Portland Timbers — One of five teams to score double-digit goals from set pieces and the leader in goals off the counter (7), the Timbers have a sneaky good tactician and obviously strong motivator in Gio Savarese.

DC United — Only LAFC allowed fewer goals than Bill Hamid and his center back pairing of Frederic Brillant and Steve Birnbaum. Also, Wayne Rooney is a difference maker and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him ride out of MLS on top of the league.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Toronto FC — Haven’t lost since Aug. 3, and have made two Cup final runs under Greg Vanney. Experience is key, and TFC is the best passing team in MLS (85.3 percent).

LA Galaxy — Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best attackers in the history of football, even without any defenders.

Minnesota United — Their path to the title demands overcoming both LA sides, but Ike Opara and the Loons have been solid at deploying Adrian Heath’s defensive game plan. Vito Mannone at the back is capable of stealing games, and Jan Gregus and Osvaldo Alonso are about as tough a midfield duo as you’ll find in MLS.

Philadelphia Union — Take a walk around the advanced stats pages, and you’ll see Jim Curtin’s men at or near the top of the league is just about everything. A complete if unspectacular team who can catch opponents off guard.

Real Salt Lake — The lack of an out-and-out star scorer scares us, but RSL gets scoring from all over the team sheet and has motivation to send Nick Rimando out on top.

Seattle Sounders — Another team which has done this dance before, they have a pair of game-changers in Nico Lodeiro and Jordan Morris.

Atlanta United — They did it last year, Pity Martinez is finally firing on all cylinders, and you know they’d love to send Michael Parkhurst out on top. Don’t rule out the champs.

New York City FC — For at least two rounds, Dome Torrent’s men will host more weary opponents on their postage stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium. That’s a huge advantage, and they would be one LAFC misstep away from hosting the final.

LAFC — I mean, come on. This is the best regular season team of all-time with a top-end manager in Bob Bradley. As long as they respect their opposition and dodge heat in El Trafico should it happen, the title is theirs.

England may leave pitch if racial abuse too much in EURO qualifying

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 8, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
The England national team could take matters into its own hands if one of its players is racially abused in upcoming EURO qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

UEFA’s new protocol starts with a PA warning, then takes the teams from the field and has another PA announcement with a second offense before a referee is given the power to abandon the match.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says that England could walk off the pitch the first time.

From Sky Sports:

“We did speak about that. Harry Kane did ask the question about instead of going through the three steps, if we decide that we want to stop the game and we want to stop the game, no matter what the score is, if we’re not happy with it, as a team we’ll decide whether or not to stay on the pitch.”

It would be a powerful statement if England left the field due to racial abuse of its players. The Three Lions have started qualifying with four-straight wins, and have a comfortable lead on the field with a match-in-hand.

Sheffield United’s Henderson gets England call-up

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 8, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT
Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson got the call: He’s headed for the Three Lions.

An injury to Burnley’s Tom Heaton opened the door for Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United.

The call-up had been around the corner for some time, and Blades boss Chris Wilder actually mentioned Henderson’s England prospects while referencing a mistake against Liverpool.

Henderson has represented England at the U-16, U-17, U-20, and U-21 levels.

He’s never played for Manchester United’s first team, but has succeeded in loan stints to Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, and Grimsby Town as well as Sheffield United. This is his second year on loan with the Blades.

He was a PFA Team of the Year keeper for the Shrews in 2017-18, and claimed the Championship’s Golden Glove Award last season.

Gattuso talking with Sampdoria as AC Milan fires his replacement

Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 8, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT
Rino to I Blucerchiati?

Rising manager and tank of a midfielder Gennaro Gattuso is considering a return to Serie A with Sampdoria after the club fired Eusebio Di Francesco this weekend.

Sampdoria beat Torino and lost its other six matches. It sits 20th in Serie A, miles off the standard of its consistent mid-table finishes the past three seasons.

Gattuso, 41, is best-known for his 468 appearances with AC Milan, where he twice won Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

He’d move on to manage I Rossoneri after stints at Palermo, Crete, and Pisa. He led Milan to the cusp of  Champions League qualification, and resigned afterwards citing the stress that accompanied running a club he loved so much.

But Milan has already changed managers, too, firing Marco Giampaolo after collecting just nine points through seven matches. The side had seen a man sent off in three-straight matches, and four on the young season.

Could Gattuso rethink his exit from Milan despite these reports of advanced talks with Sampdoria.

Football-Italia says Gattuso turned down the chance to take over Genoa recently, and he was linked with Newcastle United over the summer and Inter Miami last month.

Capped 73 times by Italy, Gattuso is a World Cup winner.