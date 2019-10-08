More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wenger has turned down Premier League job offers

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Arsene Wenger has revealed he’s turned down offers to get back into management in the Premier League.

The Frenchman, 69, has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and despite many believing he would move to the international game for his next coaching gig, he could still pop up in the club game.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports at the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Football gala dinner event in London, as Wenger was the recipient this year, Wenger revealed his 22 years in charge of Arsenal meant he could not take another job in England.

“I’m an Arsenal man and after that I’m a professional. I can’t stop working,” Wenger said. “I decided to move out of the Premier League because I am too linked with Arsenal. I had opportunities to work in England but I turned them down. I don’t want to tell you [which clubs] because there are people in charge and it would unfair to them.”

Plenty of distinguished guests, including former rival Sir Alex Ferguson, lavished praise on Wenger for his success.

“The career you had as a manager at Arsenal was absolutely fantastic – an absolute legend,” Ferguson said. “I loved the competition against you. We had some great times and it’s wonderful you’re getting this award tonight. So good luck, my blessing with you.”

Wenger is expected to be appointed to a senior role at FIFA, as he’s applied to become their Chief of Football Development for the game.

Given these comments and the potential gig with FIFA, have we seen the end of Wenger as a manager after his 22 years in charge of the Gunners?

There is no doubt he’s a legend of the game and his team played some of the best football the world has ever seen. Despite his final few years at Arsenal, Wenger’s legacy is intact and he will now wait for the right opportunity to crop up, wherever that may be.

All we know is that it won’t be in the Premier League.

Liverpool urged to stay calm despite huge lead

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Liverpool are trying to stay calm even though they have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After winning their first eight gams of the PL campaign, Liverpool’s perfect record has seen them surge clear of second-place Manchester City.

However, when speaking to our partners Sky Sports ahead of Netherlands’ clash with Northern Ireland in Rotterdam on Thursday, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was cautious when it came to talk of winning the PL.

“We don’t want to think we are already champions. That would be a really wrong thing to do,” Wijnaldum said. “I’m sure the manager will keep us with our feet on the ground and say that we just have to think about ourselves, and try to play good and try to give 100 per cent every week.

“We just have to do what we did before and look at ourselves and not look too much to other teams because we don’t have influence on other teams – we can’t control the performance of other teams. We just have to make sure we are ready for the games that are to come and to make sure we are ready and try to have good results because we know that it can change quickly. Then at the end of the season we will see where we stand.”

After a 31-year wait to be crowned Champions of England, it’s easy to understand why there is plenty of unease around he Liverpool camp when it comes to talk of winning that elusive Premier League trophy.

That won’t stop pundits, and even fans, being ready to pop red ribbons on the Premier League trophy and make plans to be at Anfield for Liverpool’s final home game against Chelsea on May 9.

They’ve come close under Rafael Benitez, Brendan Rodgers and then Jurgen Klopp last season, and after having an eight-point lead at one stage last season they know how things can work out.

It is correct to be cautious, but we all know how much pressure will be building on Liverpool’s players throughout the season to get over the line this time, and it showed last season with costly draws against Leicester, West Ham and Everton the difference in the title race.

But with Man City’s defensive injuries pilling up, and Pep Guardiola‘s men putting in some indifferent displays early in the season, there is a growing sense that this is finally Liverpool’s season.

In truth, the Reds haven’t been at their best in over half of their opening eight games of the season. But they just keep finding ways o grind out wins and although Klopp will want performance levels to improve, winning 17-straight leads games (dating back to last season) and opening up with a perfect record so far is a start he could only dream of.

Next up for Liverpool: a trip to bitter rivals Manchester United on Oct. 20 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) as Klopp’s side are the heavy favorites to prevail at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s players are correct to try and calm things down after a sensational start to the season, but deep down they know this is surely the year they become even greater legends at Anfield.

VIDEO: Maradona celebrates win with wild dance moves

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Diego Maradona is a coach in Argentina’s top-flight and he led Gimnasia to their first win of the season on Saturday.

How he celebrated in the locker room was quite something, even for El Diego.

Gimnasia beat Godoy Cruz 4-2, who they leapfrogged to move off the bottom of the table.

Two goals in the final seven minutes secured the victory for Gimnasia, as Maradona’s side now have a stretch of winnable games coming up.

Watch the video below as Maradona breaks it down.

USWNT counters soccer federation’s assertions on pay

Associated PressOct 7, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT
U.S. Soccer was misleading when it asserted some players for the women’s national team made more money than their male counterparts, the women’s team players said in court documents filed Monday.

The players say in the documents that the men’s pay would have been far greater if they’d had the same success on the field as the women.

The filing was a response to a U.S. Soccer motion opposing the players’ request to certify a lawsuit seeking equitable pay as a class-action. The women asked a court last month to include all players called up to the national team, which could increase the class to more than 50 players.

Twenty-eight players, including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, were part of the original suit filed against U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams. A May 5 trial date has been set in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The federation has maintained that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result. Men’s team players are paid largely by appearance and performance, while the contract for the women’s team includes provisions for health care and other benefits, as well as salaries in the National Women’s Soccer League.

U.S. Soccer further argued last week that four players – Morgan, Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn – were each paid more than the highest-paid player on the men’s national team in four years over the period between 2014 and 2019. The four earned more even when NWSL salaries weren’t included, the motion said.

U.S. Soccer said because those players made more, they lack the standing to represent a class.

“The women chose to have a guaranteed salary of up to $172,500 per year, and in addition to this salary, they earn game and tournament bonuses, and receive a robust package of benefits. While the players on our men’s national team can earn larger bonuses, they take more risk as they do not receive any guaranteed money or benefits within their pay-for-play contract structure,” U.S Soccer said in a statement.

The women’s filing Monday said the only reason those four players were able to earn more was “they worked in far more games, had far greater success and thus were able to earn more money in salary and bonuses even under the indisputably discriminatory set of the USSF’s compensation policies.” It said this didn’t constitute equal pay.

The players’ response maintains that the four players were paid less than one-third of what a male counterpart would have made if the men’s team had been as successful over the same period.

“This is the very definition of gender discrimination, which is illegal. USSF has repeatedly tried to distort these figures – including by hiring lobbyists, creating PowerPoint presentations with false data, trying to blame FIFA, and purposely manipulating the equation. But the math is simple: when the rates from the men’s CBA are applied to each woman player’s record and performance, the results show an unmistakably large pay gap,” said Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters surrounding the lawsuit.

The women’s team won this year’s World Cup in France and had additional games leading up to the tournament, including qualification matches. The women also won the World Cup in 2015. The team played in victory tour matches following those World Cup titles.

The men’s team, meanwhile, did not make the field for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and had fewer matches and therefore fewer call-ups and training camps from 2017-18. The team has also transitioned to new coach Gregg Berhalter, who was hired last December.

Portland’s Fernandez voluntarily enters MLS substance abuse program

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez has left the playoff-bound club to voluntarily enter Major League Soccer’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program (SABH).

Fernandez came to Portland with a history of issues, and he told Ole that he had not relapsed but was going through a difficult time in his life and entered the program to avoid backsliding.

[ MORE: Selecting an MLS Best XI ]

Portland said in a statement, “Our number one priority is Brian’s emotional and physical well-being. Our thoughts are with him.”

In 23 matches with Portland across all competitions, Fernandez has 15 goals and two assists and is a Designated Player.

It’s unclear whether the Argentine will be back with the club before it begins life as the West’s No. 6 seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs, but obviously there are more important things at play for Fernandez.