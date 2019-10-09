More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Argentina surges back late for friendly draw with Germany

By Andy EdwardsOct 9, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Argentina scored twice in the final 25 minutes to erase a two-goal deficit and draw Germany in a friendly between the two world powers inside Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 37-year-old Petr Cech to make pro hockey debut this weekend ]

Serge Gnabry continued his red-hot form of late by firing Die Mannschaft ahead after 15 minutes, followed by Kai Havertz’s (Bayer Leverkusen) first international goal (assisted by Gnarby) just seven minutes later to make it 2-0 and put Germany in a commanding position.

But Argentina, without the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain or Angel di Maria, battled back in the second half, as Lucas Alario (Leverkusen) and Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) bagged goals in the 66th and 85th minutes, respectively.

Germany was also dealing with a lengthy list of injuries, including (but not limited to): Timo Werner, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and Julian Draxler.

[ MORE: Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories ]

Marc-Andre ter Stegen started in goal in place of Manuel Neuer, meaning for the first time since lifting the World Cup trophy in 2014, Germany started a game without a single world champion on the field.

Ahead of 100th cap, why have Brazil fans turned on Neymar?

Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Ahead of his 100th game with Brazil, Neymar is adamant that he still deserves special treatment in the national team despite never having won a major title in his nine years wearing the famous yellow shirt.

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea linked with $230 million move for Neymar ]

The 27-year-old forward will reach the century mark in a friendly against Senegal in Singapore on Thursday, and defended his status as the team’s biggest star even though Brazil won this summer’s Copa America without him.

“I was always one of the main figures and one of those carrying it all on my back,” Neymar said at a news conference Wednesday when asked about getting special treatment. “I never ran away from that. I always played my role in the national team very well. When a player reaches that level it is normal that there is a different treatment.”

“I was in places that had players with more history than me and I had to respect what coaches did for them,” the Paris Saint-Germain striker added. “Messi has a different treatment at Barcelona. Is it because he is better looking? No. It is because he is decisive. He earned it. I don’t say that only about myself, but I say it about everyone that has performances at that level. That is normal in soccer.”

Neymar’s comments come at a time when some Brazil fans have accused coach Tite and the Brazilian soccer confederation of being too lenient with the striker over his problems off the pitch. Those include his altercation with a fan after the French Cup final in April; his insistence that his father-agent was allowed into Brazil’s dressing room during a pre-Copa America friendly; and a rape allegation that was recently closed by police.

[ MORE: 37-year-old Petr Cech to make pro hockey debut this weekend ]

Neymar is currently at odds with PSG’s fans as well after trying to force a return to Barcelona during the offseason.

And in Brazil, he remains the country’s most polarizing player.

His statistics with the national team are impressive: 61 goals and 42 assists in 99 games so far. That puts him one goal behind two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo, who is in second place on Brazil’s all-time list of top scorers with 62. Pele tops the list with 77.

With Neymar in the team, Brazil has 70 victories, 19 draws and 10 defeats. But aside from the 2013 Confederations Cup, no titles.

[ MORE: Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories ]

At the 2014 World Cup at home, Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinal win over Colombia and the team was humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semifinals without him. At least year’s World Cup in Brazil he was far from his best after recovering from a foot injury, and made little impact as Brazil lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

And this summer he had to miss the Copa America because of an injury he sustained shortly before the tournament.

Asked about his best memories with the national team, Neymar picked his debut, his World Cup debut in 2014 and the goal he scored in the opening game of the tournament against Croatia.

“There is a positive balance, but it isn’t all about victories in the life of an athlete,” Neymar said. “There are many disappointments, defeats and mistakes. But if you fight for it, in the end, you make up for your mistakes. I am very happy to reach that mark of 100 matches. Not even in my best dreams I thought this could happen.”

37-year-old Petr Cech to make pro hockey debut this weekend

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 9, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Petr Cech, the longtime soccer goalkeeper for Chelsea and (for a briefer period) Arsenal, will make his professional ice hockey debut on Sunday after signing with National Ice Hockey League (United Kingdom) fourth-division side Guildford Phoenix.

[ MORE: Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories ]

We know what you’re thinking… Yes, really. No, it’s not a joke.

The 37-year-old former Czech international, who is currently the technical and performance advisor at Chelsea, recently trained with another team, the Guildford Flames, after a two-decade layoff as one of the best soccer goalkeepers of his generation. Naturally, he’ll play goaltender when the Phoenix take on the Swindon Wildcats. Cech, in his own words, on his mid-life career change:

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get match experience. I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.

“After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”

Phoenix head coach Milos Melicherik said, “He has improved a lot since I first saw him on the ice and I am excited to see him play.”

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Our new Premier League player Power Rankings have landed and plenty of stars from Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Wolves feature heavily.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Matchweek eight provided plenty of shock results and our rankings reflect that with 15 new entries.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – New entry
2. Aaron Connolly (Brighton) – New entry
3. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Up 3
4. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry
5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
6. Matt Longstaff (Newcastle) – New entry
7. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
8. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Up 11
9. Aaron Mooy (Brighton) – New entry
10. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
11. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) – Even
12. Willy Boly (Wolves) – New entry
13. Rui Patricio (Wolves) – New entry
14. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) – New entry
15. Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – New entry
16. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – Down 4
17. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) – New entry
18. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry
19. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) – New entry
20. Wesley (Aston Villa) – New entry

AC Milan hire Stefano Pioli to replace Giampaolo

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) AC Milan hired Stefano Pioli as coach on Wednesday to replace the fired Marco Giampaolo.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Pioli, who has previously coached city rival Inter Milan, agreed to a two-year contract. Milan announced the news in a brief statement.

Pioli, who is an Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired after losing 10 of 27 matches. He then went on to coach Fiorentina but left the club in April after a slew of poor results.

The 53-year-old Pioli has never won a trophy in his managerial career, although he did lead Lazio into the Champions League playoffs.

Pioli becomes Milan’s ninth coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in January 2014. During that time, Milan has also had three different owners and a multitude of directors in a period of instability.

Milan has also failed to qualify for the Champions League during that period.

Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.

His dismissal on Tuesday meant his tenure in charge was the shortest of any coach in the club’s history.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports