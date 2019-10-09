Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories

Coleen Rooney, wife of England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, has accused Jamie Vardy‘s wife Rebekah of selling fake stories about her to tabloid newspapers in the UK.
That’s right. You read that correctly.
In a scathing statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, Rooney says that she shared fake stories on her private Instagram account and then blocked everyone from seeing them except for one person: Rebekah Vardy.
The fake stories, which included Rooney’s basement being flooded and a return to TV for Coleen, subsequently popped up in the Sun newspaper a few days later.
It had previously been reported that Wayne Rooney had to sit Jamie Vardy down during EURO 2016, where they were teammates for England, to ask that Rebekah stopped lashing out at French police on social media about the way England’s fans were treated during the tournament.
This episode will certainly liven things up if Vardy and Rooney meet on the pitch for Leicester and Derby County respectively when Rooney returns to England in January following his time in Major League Soccer.
You just know Derby and Leicester are going to be drawn to play each other in the FA Cup third round in January. You just know it…
Now, we of course take these kind of reports with a pinch of salt, but can you imagine Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy working at the same club…
Let’s start with that report linking Mourinho with a sensational return to management. With Mauricio Pochettino struggling to galvanize his slumping Tottenham squad, his friend Mourinho is reportedly waiting in the wings to replace him.
Mourinho, 56, has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United last December and is waiting for the right opportunity to crop up. Is this it?
At Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan he won titles and even at United he won the Europa League and League Cup and finished second in the Premier League. Mourinho would probably see the Tottenham job as something similar to Porto, a club where he could play the underdog role as Spurs’ finances aren’t on the same level as Europe’s elite.
But would his style of management really work with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Co.? It didn’t seem to work with the younger players at United last time out and unless he has transformed his management style, and his personality, radically over the past 10 months it is unlikely Mourinho is going to change his methods that much.
Spurs would probably be able to attract big name players to play for Mourinho, but Levy would likely be unwilling to pay them huge money to do so. This link seems like a bit of a non-starter, no matter if Pochettino is fired (which seems highly-unlikely given all he has achieved at Spurs) or leaves in the coming months. Max Allegri has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Pochettino and seems a much better fit.
Mourinho will probably be back in management sooner than we all think, and the bookmakers have made him the new favorite to be Spurs’ next manager.
As for another ailing Premier League club linked with a new manager, Manchester United have reportedly made young German coach Julian Nagelsmann their top target if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fired.
With United in 12th place and struggling under Solskjaer, the Red Devils are hesitant to fire the club legend but another report from Adrian Kajumba in the Daily Mail claims that Nageslmann is the man United (no pun intended) are looking at closely.
The report says that United are gathering plenty of information on the current RB Leipzig manager who is just 32 years old, and are keen to make him their manager one day, even if it isn’t imminently. Nagelsmann is in his first season in charge of Leipzig and is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2023.
Nagelsmann has already managed Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga (he started that role at 28 years old) and is a rising star in European soccer after leading them to a top four finish.
Solskjaer could hang on until the summer and be given another transfer window to bolster his attack, but if things don’t work out for the Norwegian after United’s worst start to a season in 30 years, Nagelsmann will be right at the top of their list as they aim to turn things around.
Chelsea have been linked with a move for Neymar as soon as their transfer ban ends in the summer.
Spanish outlet Don Balon say the Blues want to sign Neymar for $230 million and after an entire year of not spending, Chelsea certainly have some cash in the bank.
Neymar, 27, wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but his move to Barcelona or Real Madrid didn’t materialize and the Brazilian superstar is now lambasted by his own fans in the French capital.
It’s clear his move to PSG hasn’t quite worked out, as his main aim was to lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title.
There’s no doubting his sensational talent and his box office name will certainly generate plenty of extra income and cover a large chunk of the transfer fee and wages. However, Chelsea may struggled to fit in Neymar’s wage demands when it comes to financial fair play.
Per the report, it says that N’Golo Kante could be sold to Real Madrid to help finance the move for Neymar.
Haland has — no, we’re not kidding — 18 goals and five assists in 785 minutes for Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg and is going to cost someone a pretty penny.
Here are some other top performers to start the season, names certain to move from whispers to shouts in January and beyond.
Donyell Malen, PSV Eindhoven — The 20-year-old has 10 goals in the Eredivise alone, five of which came against Vitesse, and has chipped in another six across European competition. The smallish striker — 5’9″ — is an elite passer and finisher.
Victor Osimhen, Lille — Another 20-year-old, the 6-foot plus Osimhen scored against Chelsea in the UCL and has seven goals and two assists in league play. He’s had no problems making the transition from RSC Charleroi in Belgium to Ligue 1.
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco — There was no room for Bakayoko in Frank Lampard‘s midfield at Chelsea, so he’s on loan again and thriving back at Monaco. With 4.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, he’s showing even better than he did when Maurizio Sarri sent him to AC Milan last season. He’s not a baby, but it might surprise you to read he’s 25.
Eberechi Eze, Queens Park Rangers — At 21 years old, Eze is chewing up minutes for QPR and boasts four goals and three assists. The R’s are a point off the playoff places in the Championship, and the free-dribbling attacking midfielder is a big part of the operation.
Aleksandr Sobolev, KS Samara — The Russian 22-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal and Manchester United. At nearly 6-foot-4, the youngster has bagged 10 goals and three assists in 12 matches.
Yes, home games in MLS have provided a wild advantage, with only three teams posting sub-.500 records at home and only two teams above . 500 away from home.
And yes, having so many playoff teams should allow for the top seeds to waltz — Less than 42 percent of the league misses the playoffs.
But making the final means winning three games now, instead of outlasting a superior team over 180 minutes home and away. And that means it’ll be difficult to rule out anyone.
So here is at least one reason all 14 teams can lift the MLS Cup.
New England Revolution — Bruce Arena is on a revenge mission, and Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou have been let loose to worry about little besides scoring. Easily the longest of long shots.
FC Dallas — Young and hungry, FCD has the sixth-best possession numbers in MLS (52.6 percent) and passes better than anyone other than Toronto.
New York Red Bulls — Only four teams scored more goals from open play than the Red Bulls’ 39, and New York leads the league in tackles. They are a tough out, but their 68.6 percent passing percentage is shocking.
Portland Timbers — One of five teams to score double-digit goals from set pieces and the leader in goals off the counter (7), the Timbers have a sneaky good tactician and obviously strong motivator in Gio Savarese.
DC United — Only LAFC allowed fewer goals than Bill Hamid and his center back pairing of Frederic Brillant and Steve Birnbaum. Also, Wayne Rooney is a difference maker and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him ride out of MLS on top of the league.
Toronto FC — Haven’t lost since Aug. 3, and have made two Cup final runs under Greg Vanney. Experience is key, and TFC is the best passing team in MLS (85.3 percent).
LA Galaxy — Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best attackers in the history of football, even without any defenders.
Minnesota United — Their path to the title demands overcoming both LA sides, but Ike Opara and the Loons have been solid at deploying Adrian Heath’s defensive game plan. Vito Mannone at the back is capable of stealing games, and Jan Gregus and Osvaldo Alonso are about as tough a midfield duo as you’ll find in MLS.
Philadelphia Union — Take a walk around the advanced stats pages, and you’ll see Jim Curtin’s men at or near the top of the league is just about everything. A complete if unspectacular team who can catch opponents off guard.
Real Salt Lake — The lack of an out-and-out star scorer scares us, but RSL gets scoring from all over the team sheet and has motivation to send Nick Rimando out on top.
Seattle Sounders — Another team which has done this dance before, they have a pair of game-changers in Nico Lodeiro and Jordan Morris.
Atlanta United — They did it last year, Pity Martinez is finally firing on all cylinders, and you know they’d love to send Michael Parkhurst out on top. Don’t rule out the champs.
New York City FC — For at least two rounds, Dome Torrent’s men will host more weary opponents on their postage stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium. That’s a huge advantage, and they would be one LAFC misstep away from hosting the final.
LAFC — I mean, come on. This is the best regular season team of all-time with a top-end manager in Bob Bradley. As long as they respect their opposition and dodge heat in El Trafico should it happen, the title is theirs.